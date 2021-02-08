Oilers hit the road again for three games vs. Rapid City

Notes: The Oilers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a pair of wins last week at Wheeling. ... These games are the final three of six consecutive on the road for the Oilers. Tulsa's next home game is Feb. 17. ... Justin Taylor is one assist away from 200 in his career. ... Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 90 shots. ... Fifteen of Tulsa's 21 games have been decided by two goals or fewer.