Oilers finish off four-game sweep of Wichita

Veteran Adam Pleskach put Tulsa in front, then the Oilers turned back a six-man attack in the final seconds to defeat the Wichita Thunder 3-2 Sunday before a crowd of 3,025 at the BOK Center.

It was the fourth straight win over the Thunder in five days for the Oilers (16-14-2-1) and it came at home after winning the first three in Wichita, Kansas.

The final 43 seconds were dramatic as a penalty call gave the Thunder a two-man advantage after pulling their goalie. But the Oilers weathered the storm.

The four wins over Western Conference second-place Wichita allowed the Oilers to gain ground in the race for a playoff spot.

“We came out with a purpose", Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We know there is some ground to be made up and it is going to take some good hockey in order to do that.”

Coming back from a nine-day break had Murray concerned of how the Oilers would play.

“I was a little concerned coming out of our long break how good we would be, but I think now that we are four games in after the break it served a few purposes,” he said. “It allowed us to get some good practice time in and recharge our batteries. It also allowed us to bond as a team since we are not able to get out much. The guys had a great time.