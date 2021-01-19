 Skip to main content
Oilers begin four-game homestand Wednesday

Utah Grizzlies at Tulsa Oilers

A shot from the Grizzlies is deflected by Tulsa's goalie Roman Durny during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

This week: vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday ($1 hot dog night); vs. Indy. 7:05 p.m. Friday (Ladies Night); vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m. Saturday (Paw Patrol Night); vs. Allen, 4:05 p.m. Sunday (Family Fun Day). All games at BOK Center

Records: Indy, 8-1 (16 points), first in ECHL Eastern Conference; Tulsa 6-5 (13 points), fourth place in Western 

Tickets: 918-632-7825

Notes: Tulsa saw a five-game win streak snapped last weekend at Rapid City. ... Forward Danny Moynihan is tied for the league lead with seven goals. ... Goaltender Roman Durny is fifth in the ECHL with a 2.17 goals against average. ... Veteran Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 53 shots and has shots in all five home games and is just there goals away from 200 career professional goals. ... Charlie Sampair collected his 150th career ECHL point last week. ... Justin Taylor is one assist away from 200 in his career.

-- John Rittenoure, for the Tulsa World

Tags

