Oilers begin four-game homestand Wednesday

Notes: Tulsa saw a five-game win streak snapped last weekend at Rapid City. ... Forward Danny Moynihan is tied for the league lead with seven goals. ... Goaltender Roman Durny is fifth in the ECHL with a 2.17 goals against average. ... Veteran Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 53 shots and has shots in all five home games and is just there goals away from 200 career professional goals. ... Charlie Sampair collected his 150th career ECHL point last week. ... Justin Taylor is one assist away from 200 in his career.