Huge second period sends Rapid City to big win over Oilers

Six unanswered Rapid City goals put the Tulsa Oilers into a deficit they could not overcome Friday night at the BOK Center.
After leading midway through the opening period, the Oilers could not find the net over the next 40 minutes and could not stop the Rush from scoring, falling 6-1 before a crowd of 5,716.
It was the seventh loss in the last eight games for the Oilers, who fell to 24-22-1-2 on the season.
The Oilers, who fell to the Rush 5-4 in overtime in their last home game on Feb. 6, have not played solid defense since. They then went on a six-game road trip that only produced a 2-1 win over Idaho.
Over the last eight games the Oilers have been out scored 27-11.
Offensively, the Oilers held their own, putting up 36 shots to 38 for the Rush. However, defensive effort — or the lack there of — showed in the six-goal second period that included a shorthanded Rapid City goal.
The first period was even, with Tulsa and Rapid City scoring one goal each and each logging 13 shots on goal.
Jack Doremus put the Oilers on the scoreboard first with a shot down the slot at 12:06. It was his 21st goal of the season.
But that was the end of the Oilers’ scoring. Logan Nelson tied the game up at 1-1 for the Rush at 16:04 with a shot that appeared to bounce out of the glove of Oilers goaltender Daniel Mannella and drop behind him into the goal.
The Rush took a 2-1 lead 4:35 into the second period when Jake Wahlin found Mannella out of position and fired the puck in behind him.
Just 2:25 later, Alec Butcher skated in on Mannella and scored a shorthanded goal to put the Rush up 3-1.
The Oilers found themselves in a 4-1 hole when Wahlin scored his second goal of the night at 14:58.
Ryan Ruck replaced Mannella in goal for Tulsa, but that did not stop the bleeding. Gabriel Chabot beat Ruck with a shot that zipped past Ruck at 16:26, followed by a goal by Max Coatta at 18:09 for a 6-1 Rush lead.
The Oilers play the Rush again Saturday at the BOK Center starting at 7:05.
RUSH 6, OILERS 1
Rapid City 1 5 0 — 6
Tulsa 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Doremus 21 (DaSilva, Sadowy) 12:06. 2, Rapid City, Nelson 15 (Zuhisdorf) 16:04. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Rapid City, Wahlin 13 (Nelson, Butcher) 4:35. 4, Rapid City, Butcher (Nelson) 7:00 (sh). 5, Rapid City, Wahlin 14 (Iverson, Van Os) 14:58. 6, Rapid City, Chabot 15 (Wichers, Fryer) 16:26. 7, Rapid City, Coatta 16 (Butcher, Fryer) 18:09. Penalties: Rapid City, Wahlin (delay of game) 5:10. Tulsa, Lagrone (tripping) 12:39.
Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Rapid City, Iverson (tripping) 6:57. Rapid City, Fryer (roughing) 9:41. Tulsa, Gilmour (roughing) 9:41. Tulsa, Larose (hooking) 16:36. Tulsa, Kromm (rouging) 19:27.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 0-3. Tulsa, 0-2.
Shots: Rapid City, 13-15-10—38. Tulsa, 13-10-13—36.
Saves: Rapid City, Korenar 12-10-13—35. Tulsa, Mannella 12-8-0—20, Ruck 0-2-10—12.
A: 5,716.