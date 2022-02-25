Huge second period sends Rapid City to big win over Oilers

Six unanswered Rapid City goals put the Tulsa Oilers into a deficit they could not overcome Friday night at the BOK Center.

After leading midway through the opening period, the Oilers could not find the net over the next 40 minutes and could not stop the Rush from scoring, falling 6-1 before a crowd of 5,716.

It was the seventh loss in the last eight games for the Oilers, who fell to 24-22-1-2 on the season.

The Oilers, who fell to the Rush 5-4 in overtime in their last home game on Feb. 6, have not played solid defense since. They then went on a six-game road trip that only produced a 2-1 win over Idaho.

Over the last eight games the Oilers have been out scored 27-11.

Offensively, the Oilers held their own, putting up 36 shots to 38 for the Rush. However, defensive effort — or the lack there of — showed in the six-goal second period that included a shorthanded Rapid City goal.

The first period was even, with Tulsa and Rapid City scoring one goal each and each logging 13 shots on goal.

Jack Doremus put the Oilers on the scoreboard first with a shot down the slot at 12:06. It was his 21st goal of the season.