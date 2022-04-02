Fast start lifts Oilers in win over Americans as team strengthens playoff chances

It has been a good hockey weekend for Tulsa so far.

In the midst of a neck-and-neck battle for a spot in the ECHL playoffs, the Oilers picked up their second win in as many nights in front of a huge crowd of 10,809 Saturday night at the BOK Center.

That came just hours after the first professional women’s hockey game in Oklahoma received overwhelming support.

One night after a big win over Wichita, the Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first six minutes en route to a 4-1 victory over the Allen Americans in a crucial matchup at the BOK Center.

The triumph was the Oilers’ fourth in their past five games and leaves them three points ahead of the Americans for the fourth and final Mountain Division playoff berth. Allen, which had been 5-1-1 in its previous seven outings, has two games in hand, though.

And the pressure continues as the two teams meet again at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Allen.

Perhaps energized by the crowd, the Oilers received goals from Alex Gilmour, Duggie Lagrone and Maxim Golod early to build a big lead they would never relinquish. Jackson Leef added a short-handed goal in the second period, his 15th of the season and third in the past two games.

The Oilers outshot Allen 43-21, and goaltender Daniel Mannella made 20 saves for the win, increasing his league-leading total to 26. Tulsa killed off all five Allen power plays, marking nine straight penalties the Oilers have killed off this weekend.

While Tulsa coach Rob Murray wasn’t all that impressed with his team’s performance Friday night against Wichita, he was definitely pleased with this one.

“We managed the puck tonight, our penalty kill was excellent, Mannella was really good,” Murray said. “Quite honestly, we scored those three quick goals, then we had two or three breakaways that we didn’t score on and then a couple of really good chances. Just an excellent game. That’s what we needed. If we had played the way we played on Friday night, it would have been a different result. It was night and day.

“It was a huge game, so much on the line. And the 3-0 lead, it showed we were ready to go. I’m sure they were too, but we got the jump on them, made a couple of nice plays, got that 3-0 lead and essentially, that’s all we needed.”

Wearing special Drillers baseball-style jerseys, the Oilers started quickly, taking the lead just 21 seconds into the contest. Joe Garreffa’s wrist shot from the high slot went wide, but the puck bounced off the end boards and came out to Gilmour, who popped it home just inside the right post.

Lagrone struck again just two minutes later, receiving a nice pass from captain Adam Pleskach and then firing a wrister from the slot past Allen goaltender Luke Peressini’s glove.

The Tulsa onslaught continued as Golod scored 6:01 into the game to push the lead to three.

Allen got one back just over two minutes later, as Jackson Leppard notched his 18th goal of the season, but Leef restored the three-goal Tulsa lead with a short-handed tally 4:55 into the second period.

Neither team scored during a penalty-filled third period that featured numerous scuffles, as the physical play escalated significantly, illustrating just how important this game was.

Murray wasn’t sure if the big crowd actually helped energize his team, but he liked it.

“As a player, it didn’t matter if there was one person in the crowd or 20,000, you kind of focus on the game,” said Murray, who played 107 NHL games over the course of a 16-year professional career from 1987-2003. “But in saying that, you feed off the crowd, especially if you get a quick goal like we did. That gets the fans going in a big way and we did that and for sure, it was a boost. A big crowd’s great, but you got to get them on your side and we did that quickly and efficiently.”

OILERS 4, AMERICANS 1

Allen;1;0;0;--;1

Tulsa;3;1;0;--;4

First period: 1, Tulsa, Gilmour 16 (Garreffa, Pleskach), 0:21. 2, Tulsa, Lagrone 10 (Pleskach, Gilmour), 2:20. 3, Tulsa, Golod 4 (Gilmour), 6:01. 4, Allen, Leppard 18 (Carroll), 8:15. Penalties: Pleskach Tul (tripping), 17:03.

Second period: 5, Tulsa, Leef 15 4:55 (SH). Penalties: Soper Tul (holding), 3:08; Winquist Aln (roughing, roughing), 10:42; Golod Tul (roughing), 10:42; Lagrone Tul (interference), 13:45.

Third period: No scoring. Penalties: DaSilva Tul (cross-checking), 3:07; Beaulieu Aln (roughing, misconduct), 9:17; Garreffa Tul (roughing), 9:17; Kneen Aln (misconduct), 12:32; Asuchak Aln (roughing, double - roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 16:03; Lishchynsky Tul (double - roughing), 16:03; Albano Aln (slashing), 16:59; Lagrone Tul (holding), 18:21; Kneen Aln (roughing), 19:21; McKee Tul (roughing, cross-checking), 19:21.

Shots: Allen 21, Tulsa 43. Power plays: Allen 0/5; Tulsa 0/3. Saves: Allen, Peressini 39; Tulsa, Mannella 20. A: 10,809.