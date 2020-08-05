Durant’s softball season has been put on hold by the coronavirus.
A Lions player tested positive for COVID-19 and team members and coaches have been quarantined for 14 days, retroactive to Aug. 4, according to a statement on the district’s Facebook page.
“There will be no practices or games during the quarantine period,” the statement read.
It means the Lions will have to postpone or cancel at least the first four or five games of the regular season.
They were scheduled to open Monday at Glenpool, followed by a game at Tahlequah on Thursday, an appearance in the Broken Arrow Invitiational (Aug. 14-15) and the team’s home opener against McAlester (Aug. 18).
The Glenpool, Tahlequah and McAlester games count in District 5A-4 play and must be rescheduled if possible under OSSAA policy regarding interruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.