Xavier Lucas, William McGuire lift East Central to Checotah Tournament title

BOYS HOT LIST
Xavier Lucas and William McGuire, East Central: The seniors combined for 114 points in three wins to lead the Class 5A No. 14 Cardinals to the Checotah Tournament championship. Lucas scored 24 and McGuire 18 in a 72-58 win over Wagoner in the final. Glenn averaged 20 points per game in the tournament. McGuire is averaging 21.2 points over his last six games.
Kyler Mann, Owasso: For the second time this month, the 6-4 senior is a tournament MVP after receiving that honor from the Port City Classic.
Chase Martin, Jenks: In the first two games of the Jenks/Union Invitational, the 6-5 junior guard had 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists with only one turnover before sitting out the final with back spasms. Had the winning basket in a 75-74 win over Trinity Christian in the quarterfinals. For the season, he is averaging 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3 assists.
Trent Pierce, Union: The 6-7 sophomore combined for 41 points and 20 rebounds in the final two games of the Jenks/Union Invitational. Had 23 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-52 win over No. 3 Putnam West in the third-place game.
Ian Sluice, Metro Christian: The 6-3 senior is at 23 points per game this season and scored 35 in an 86-64 win over NOAH on Friday in the Jay Tournament semifinals.
NEWS AND NOTES
Trojans look to extend streak against Sandites
Jenks has won five in a row going into Tuesday night's game at Sand Springs. Last year, the teams split two games with the visiting team winning each time.
The 6A No. 10 Trojans (7-3) are coming off a 57-52 victory over No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe in the Jenks/Union Invitational final Saturday night at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
"It's awesome coming (back) from losing (last month) to Owasso by 30," said Jenks guard Stephen Kittleman, who had 12 points and was named to the all-tournament team. "It was a big wake-up call, and to come out here and win, it's a huge step for our program. We had to bear down and work hard and it showed in this tournament.
"The core value of our program is toughness and fighting through adversity and that's what we did. We've got keep working hard and getting better."
Jenks had not played in 16 days and was off for 10 days due to a COVID quarantine. The Trojans only had two practices before opening the tournament with a 75-74 win over Trinity Christian in the quarterfinals.
In Saturday's title game, Jenks was without second-leading scorer Chase Martin, who had back spasms flare up just before tipoff, and head coach Clay Martin, who was in Green Bay as an alternate official for the NFC Championship game.
"It was a great team effort, coaching staff included," said Jenks longtime assistant Kalin Dahl, referring to assistants Greg Calabrese and Will Finfrock. "There were lots of contributions off the bench."
Jenks' Ben Averitt was the tournament MVP with 59 points and 26 points in three games.
"Ben was awesome, he hit some big-time shots and had some big games," Dahl said.
Jenks won the tournament it co-hosts with Union for the second consecutive year after having not won that event during the previous decade.
Rams capture Port City Classic
Trenton Ellison scored 17 points and tournament MVP Kyler Mann added 13 to lead Owasso past Bishop Kelley 73-49 in the Port City Classic final Saturday at Victory Christian.
"It feels great (to be selected MVP) because I work hard every day," said Mann, who also was the Skiatook Invitational MVP two weeks earlier. "Playing with these guys is fun. We all feed off each other and have energy both on the court and the bench."
All-tournament selections Jake Gendron and Colin Morrison finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Comets (8-4).
The Rams (9-1) built leads of 22-7 after the first quarter and 32-13 at the half, thanks to balanced scoring on offense and a stifling defense.
"I was very proud of the team," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "I thought our defense was outstanding and I loved the balance and playing unselfish (on offense)."
In the third-place game, Victory's Josh Udoumoh scored on a floater from just inside the foul line as time expired to give the Conquerors a 52-50 win over Sand Springs. Udoumoh scored 19 and teammate Chris Mason had 17 while Marlo Fox scored 24 for the Sandites.
Wagoner in busy stretch
An extended football season, a COVID quarantine and a beefed-up schedule have led to Wagoner finishing the first half of its schedule with only a 6-6 record after a 72-58 loss to East Central in the Checotah Tournament title game Saturday.
“It’s been a weird year,” Wagoner coach Zack Ange said. “We haven’t lost more than seven games in the last three years and our players are frustrated by having six losses, they’re not used to losing, but we improved the schedule hoping it pays off in the playoffs. If we had played the same schedule we had in the past, we probably would be 10-2 or 11-1.”
Six of Wagoner’s top 10 players were on the undefeated Bulldogs’ Class 4A state championship football team.
“We’re six weeks behind a lot of teams," Ange said. "Our first practice because of football and the quarantine wasn’t until Dec. 26 and then we played two days later in the Mustang tournament.”
Jacob Scroggins, who is Wagoner’s leading scorer at 15 points per game, scored 30 with eight 3s in a 66-50 victory over Muldrow in the semifinals Friday after the Bulldogs routed Stigler 83-32 in the quarterfinals. But Scroggins was bothered by back spasms Saturday and only had two points in the loss to East Central.
Wagoner trailed 19-0 in the second quarter and that was too big of a hole to overcome. The Bulldogs had won that tournament the previous three years.
“That first quarter was the worst we’ve played all year,” Ange said. “We came out flat. But the boys have competed well and we’re playing pretty well. I’m proud of them."
Wagoner will finally get to play its home opener Tuesday, replacing COVID-sidelined Catoosa with Beggs. The Bulldogs are in a stretch of eight games in 13 days and 17 in 37 days.
Pirates' season on hold
Mannford’s season is on pause for a few weeks after all school activities were shut down until Feb. 8 due to COVID protocols.
“I’ve been coaching for 20 years and I’ve never had to deal with anything like this,” Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. “But I know we’re not the only ones in this boat because other high schools and colleges are going through the same thing.”
Mannford spent last week in quarantine after winning four of its previous five games.
“The timing is a mess because this is the time of year right before the playoffs when we’re putting the pieces together,” Banfield said. “We have a young group of kids and we were starting to build chemistry before we went into quarantine.”
East-West split
The OSSAA announced its East/West area assignments last week and it wasn't good news for Tulsa-area Class 6A teams as No. 3 Del City, No. 4 Norman North and No. 7 Putnam West were sent to the East. As a result, if the current rankings hold to form, there would only be one Tulsa-area team -- Owasso - in the 6A state tournament that will be played in Tulsa. Seven of the top-eight ranked teams are in the West, followed by Bixby at No. 9 and Jenks at No. 10.
Putnam West, however, is coming off a tough weekend in Tulsa with losses to Jenks and No. 12 Union. Norman North lost Friday in overtime to No. 15 Broken Arrow.
Nominations needed
Area coaches who have not submitted Mr. Inside/Outside nominations are encouraged to send them as soon as possible to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com. Ms. Inside/Outside nominations can be sent to Mike Brown at mike.brown@tulsaworld.com -- the 30 boys and 30 girls candidates are scheduled to be published Feb. 14. Players from all grades 9-12 are eligible.
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 24, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial (22) 8-1, 559; 2. Edmond North (3) 13-2, 453; 3. Del City 12-4, 494; 4. Norman North 11-3, 463; 5. Putnam North 7-3, 458; 6. Owasso (1) 9-1, 422; 7 (tie). Choctaw 8-3, 415 and Putnam West (1) 10-5, 415; 9. Bixby 10-1, 350; 10. Jenks 7-3, 334; 11. Midwest City 9-4, 313; 12. Union 10-5, 296; 13. Moore 10-4, 266; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 9-6, 245; 15. Broken Arrow 7-5, 234.
Class 5A
1. MWC Carl Albert (21) 13-2, 534; 2. Memorial (5) 11-2, 506; 3. Lawton MacArthur 14-2, 504; 4 (tie). Bishop Kelley 8-4, 423 and Shawnee 11-4, 423; 6. Sapulpa 9-8, 404; 7. Coweta 8-3, 375; 8. Rogers 9-5 338; 9. OKC McGuinness 10-7, 311; 10. Glenpool 7-5, 276; 11. Claremore 7-3, 269; 12. Pryor 10-4, 249; 13. Edison 7-7, 234; 14. East Central 7-4, 227; 15. El Reno 6-6, 225.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (51) 15-1, 980; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (2) 11-4, 928; 3. Webster 9-3, 867; 4. Victory Christian 10-4, 663; 5. Tuttle 11-3, 747; 6. OKC Mt. St. Mary 10-0, 745; 7. Holland Hall 9-2, 645; 8. Classen SAS 8-2, 541; 9. Ada 10-6, 568; 10. Verdigris 12-1, 451; 11. Elgin 11-4, 451; 12. Broken Bow 12-4, 404; 13. OKC Marshall 10-4, 366; 14. Weatherford 10-5, 359; 15. Blanchard 10-5, 292.
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian (25) 16-1, 832; 2. Hugo (15) 15-0, 804; 3. OKC Millwood (4) 11-3, 787; 4. Community Christian 11-2, 723; 5. Christian Heritage (1) 12-4; 6. Beggs 9-2, 642; 7. Adair (1) 8-2, 613; 8. Star Spencer (1) 3-6, 472; 9. North Rock Creek 13-2 422; 10. Prague 11-2, 418; 11. Kingston 9-5, 3356; 12. Eufaula 5-3, 334; 13. Marlow 11-1, 331; 12. Metro Christian 4-3, 362; 13. Keys 8-1, 335; 14. Roland 7-5, 322; 14. Keys Park Hill 10-4, 326; 15. Metro Christian 6-5, 299.
Class 2A
1. Dale (24) 12-2, 969; 2. Hooker (13) 13-1, 927; 3. Cashion (3) 14-2, 858; 4. Pawnee (7) 12-0, 816; 5. Okla. Union (7) 14-1, 848; 6. Hennessey 8-1, 709; 7. Howe (1) 13-2, 686; 8. Minco 9-6, 627; 9. Pawhuska 9-2, 551; 10. Nowata 8-1, 534; 11. Amber-Pocasset 12-4, 398; 12. Hulbert 9-3, 357; 13. Silo 11-6 377; 14. Okla. Christian Academy 10-4, 319; 15. Wewoka 7-4, 321.
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (27) 9-1, 1,035; 2. Hydro-Eakly (21) 15-0, 1,032; 3. Arapaho-Butler (7) 12-4, 924; 4. Garber (4) 11-4, 909; 5. Calumet (1) 12-0, 890; 6. Stuart 14-1, 722; 7. Caddo 13-0, 680; 8. Vanoss 13-5, 660; 9. Canute 14-3, 628; 10. Velma-Alma 11-4, 619; 11. Snyder 12-2, 441; 12. Vici 11-6, 372; 13. Regent Prep 8-5, 359; 14. Seiling 12-2, 335; 15. Wright City 12-5, 244.
Class B
1. Varnum (50) 15-2, 1,201; 2. Roff (9) 16-1, 1,131; 3, Duke (2) 11-1, 1,007; 4, Lomega (2) 15-1; 5, Red Oak 14-1, 1,150; 6, Leedey (2) 12-1, 802; 7, Kinta 12-2, 709; 8. Battiest (1) 15-4, 612; 9, Cyril (1) 12-3, 514; 10. Earlsboro 11-4, 511; 11. Whitesboro 9-4, 479; 12. Butner 13-4, 461; 13. Big Pasture 12-5, 419; 14, Tyrone (1) 6-5, 353; 15, Sasakwa 9-1, 324.
-- Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this report