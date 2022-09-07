Wrestling Hall of Fame's state chapter will honor Ray Weis, Steve Shibley, LeRoy Smith, OSU's Smith family

Three former Tulsa-area coaches -- Ray Weis, Steve Shibley and LeRoy Smith -- are among six Lifetime Service to Wrestling award honorees who will be recognized by the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Oct. 9.

The banquet is at 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Edmond. A reception will be at 3 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 5 p.m.

Weis led Jenks from 2000-20, where he coached 11 individual state champions and 23 All-Staters. He coached two three-time state champions, Justin DeAngelis and Michael Arias.

Shibley coached at Sapulpa and Sand Springs, and was Sapulpa's athletic director from 1989-2000. He coached six state champions and 10 All-Staters.

Smith started wrestling programs at Bixby and Glenpool. He also refereed for more than 20 years. He was in the Glenpool Athletic Hall of Fame's first class in 2010.

Also honored with that award will be former McAlester coach Gordon Nelson; former Calumet and El Reno coach Bill Reeves; and former Shawnee coach Mike Henry.

Two-time Oklahoma State NCAA champion and four-time All-American Mike Sheets will be presented the Outstanding American award that honors an individual who has used the disciplines of wrestling to launch a notable career outside of the sport. Sheets is a veterinarian in Stilwell.

In addition, the Oklahoma Chapter has added a new state award to be given to a family that has had great success in wrestling and brought credit to the sport in the state.

“We have so many great wrestling families in Oklahoma that we feel it’s important to recognize their successes and contributions to the growth of our sport,” Oklahoma Chapter president Steve Ferguson said in a media release. “This first year, we are giving it to the family considered by many in our state to be the first family of wrestling, the Smith brothers of Del City -- Lee Roy, John, Pat and Mark. We are naming the award in their parents’ honor, the Madalene and Lee Roy Smith Family Wrestling Award.“

John Smith is a two-time Olympic champion, two-time NCAA champion and has won five NCAA titles since becoming OSU's head coach in 1991. Pat Smith was a four-time NCAA champion at OSU. Mark Smith was a three-time All-American at OSU. Their brother, Lee Roy, won a NCAA title and was the first OSU wrestler to reach 100 wins.

Tickets for the banquet/ceremony are $70 and can be purchased at OK-NWHOF.ticketleap.com or by contacting Howard Seay at c4dcowboys@aol.com or 918-639-8868.