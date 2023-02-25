OKLAHOMA CITY — The stars aligned for Union during the final two matches, allowing the Redhawks to win their second straight state girls wrestling title by the narrowest of margins on Saturday night at Jim Norick Arena.

In the penultimate match, at 190 pounds, Union’s Kali Hayden became a two-time state champion with a second-period pin of Stacey Nash of McLoud. Hayden’s win boosted the Redhawks’ team score to 63.5 points, a half-point higher than both Bixby and Edmond North.

Edmond North had Kinslee Collier in the 235-pound match, with Collier needing to win to give the Huskies the title. But Sorrell Hurd of Del City pinned Collier just 66 seconds into the match, setting off a frenzied celebration by Union wrestlers and coaches inside the old fairgrounds arena.

“We didn’t expect to win this,” Union coach Gerald Harris said, saying the Redhawks wanted to win in memory of a former wrestler who died two years ago. “We dedicate all of our success to her. This means a lot.”

Hayden said she could feel the pressure as she stepped on the mat against Nash. She took down Nash just seven seconds into the match but looked annoyed with herself at the end of the first period, despite holding a 5-0 lead.

She finished the job 13 seconds into the second period, recording another quick takedown and then a pin to cap a 41-1 season.

“I knew I needed to have a pin,” Hayden said. “Everything counts. Pins get you far. That match was my best match all year. People say it’s an easy sport, but when you get in that mat and you’re the last person to wrestle for points, that is not easy. That’s pressure. That’s everything.”

Union’s other finalist, 110-pounder Chanell Alburg, also recorded a pin, stopping Coty Sessions of Norman North at the 4:30 mark. Alburg finished second at 120 pounds last season to Kahleah Kirk of Guthrie, who won the 125-pound match Saturday with a pin of Lynn Horn of Blanchard.

Alburg said she took up wrestling in eighth grade when it appeared on her school schedule “and I’ve stuck with it ever since.” She became the Redhawks’ first female wrestler and a foundational piece of the Union program.

Harris said he had hoped Alburg, a senior, would win her first high school title.

“She deserved it,” Harris said. “She was Union’s first wrestler. She started it and I told her she had to finish it.”

The bonus points earned from the pins recorded by Alburg and Hayden made all the difference for Union. Bixby also had two champions, Jayden Roller at 100 and freshman Millie Azlin at 155. While Azlin pinned Owasso’s Sidney Milligan at the 5:02 mark to earn maximum team points for the Spartans, Roller needed a penalty point and an escape in the final seconds to edge Addie Morse of Harrah 2-0.

Roller, a two-time state champion, recorded pins in her first two state-tournament matches and finished 40-3 this season. She celebrated her 16th birthday on Saturday and wore a tiara that read “Birthday Girl” after her match.

The most dramatic match came at 170 pounds in a meeting between two wrestlers who entered with undefeated records this season. Symphony Veloz of Elgin used an escape in the final seconds to edge Fort Gibson’s two-time champion, Peighton Mullins, 7-6. Veloz won the 155-pound title last season.

At 115, Aiyana Perkins of Coweta took a 3-2 lead with a takedown of Peyton Hand of Choctaw in the closing seconds of the first period, but Hand dominated the rest of the way to record an 11-3 major decision. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association recognized Hand after the match as the state’s first four-time girls wrestling individual champion. She was named as the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.

Shelby Kemp of Moore pinned Mak Gregg of Owasso at the 3:52 mark in the 135-pound match, ending a storybook run for Gregg, who entered the tournament as the fifth-seeded wrestler from the East regional. Gregg had upset three opponents before falling to Kemp.

El Reno’s Kaylee Davis dominated throughout en route to an 8-0 win over Elizabeth Cope of Sapulpa at 145.

OSSAA Girls Wrestling Championship

At Oklahoma City

TEAM SCORING

1. Union 63.5; T2. Bixby 63; T2. Edmond North 63; 4. Moore 46; 5. Elgin 41; T6. Jay 32; T6. Norman North 32; T6. Owasso 32; 9. McLoud 30; 10. Westmoore 25.5.

FINALS

100: Jayden Roller (Bixby) dec. Addie Morse (Harrah), 2-0

105: Hannah Lopez (Moore) dec. Mikenna Moffett (Jay), 5-4

110: Chanell Alburg (Union) p. Coty Sessions (Norman North), 4:30

115: Peyton Hand (Choctaw) m.d. Aiyana Perkins (Coweta), 11-3

120: Bella Williams (Edmond North) p. Devin Jansing (Norman North), 5:15

125: Kahleah Kirk (Guthrie) p. Lynn Horn (Blanchard), 5:38

130: Aubrianna Smith (Westmoore) p. Ciara Franco-Shrum (Jay), 2:00

135: Shelby Kemp (Moore) p. Mak Gregg (Owasso), 3:52

140: Ryleigh Lefkowitz (Putnam City) dec. Rayliegh Fisher (Tuttle) 4-0

145: Kaylee Davis (El Reno) m.d. Elizabeth Cope (Sapulpa), 8-0

155: Millie Azlin (Bixby) p. Sidney Milligan (Owasso), 5:02

170: Symphony Veloz (Elgin) dec. Peighton Mullins (Fort Gibson), 7-6

190: Kali Hayden (Union) p. Stacey Nash (McLoud), 2:13

235: Sorrell Hurd (Del City) p. Kinslee Collier (Edmond North), 1:06