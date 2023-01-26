Top-ranked Bixby girls roll over No. 2 Broken Arrow in wrestling dual

BIXBY -- It had to be a good matchup to overshadow a dual between the No. 3 and No. 4-ranked teams in Class 6A boys’ wrestling, but the girls’ matchup between the two schools, representing the top two squads in the state, did just that.

Propelled by six pins among the 14 weight brackets, the Bixby girls, ranked No. 1 in the state, cruised past No. 2 Broken Arrow, 54-24, in their dual Thursday night at the Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

Bixby, which had somehow been just 2-4 in duals entering the day, has come a long way over the course of the season, and certainly looked like the top team in this one.

“I thought we wrestled tough,” said first-year Bixby coach Paul Mayfield. “We came out, we competed from the very beginning, I knew it was going to be a tight dual coming in. I’m just proud of our effort.”

After Bixby went up 12-0 on a forfeit win at 100 pounds and a pin from Jadyn Roller at 105 pounds, in just 44 seconds, Broken Arrow got two pins (from Skyler Gragg at 110 pounds and Kristen DeLaRossa at 120) and a forfeit in succession to take an 18-12 lead.

But after that, the Spartans took control of the dual with five pins and a forfeit over the next six matches, with the pins by Brooke Pate at 130, Claire Moffitt (a state qualifier last year) at 135, Jay’la Ford at 145, Grace Thompson (a finalist at state last year) at 155 and Millie Azlin at 170.

Mayfield singled out the wins from Pate and Ford as ones that swung the momentum in Bixby’s favor.

“Our hammers like Jadyn and Millie and Grace, they showed up, but girls like Brooke Pate, she came in, made weight today at 125, bumped her to 130 and she went out there and got a pin,” Mayfield said. “Jay’la Ford, same thing, we bumped her to 145, she went out there and got a pin as well. We knew our studs were going to come out and perform for us, but those girls really sealed the deal for us.”

Roller, who won an individual state title last year at 100 pounds and was an integral part of Bixby placing second as a team with a team consisting of just four girls, is happy the Spartans were able to put it all together in a dual and is confident about where the Spartans are now heading into the postseason.

“That was big for us, that was big,” she said of the team triumph. “We haven’t been doing very good in duals, so that just proved that we were good. We’re improving. We just got to keep working hard for the things that we want. We want state titles, we got to work for them. We got second with four girls last year, so we’re hoping we can pull off first place this year. That would be great.”

For Broken Arrow, now 5-1 in duals this year, it was a good test to see where they are heading towards the postseason. Overall, though, first-year Tigers coach Tori Adams-Liles was happy with her team’s performance.

Soraya Adibi also had a pin victory for Broken Arrow, at 190 pounds.

“Bixby’s great and we have a really young team,” Adams-Liles said. “I’ve only been here since August, so I’m beyond happy with where we’re at right now. The girls are responding really well, we’re building the relationships, coming together as a team. As far as support goes, you’re not going to find more support than we have at BA, so obviously, everybody comes out here and they want to be ahead on the scoreboard, but where we’re at and what we’re doing, I’m not disappointed at all.”

Liles-Adams feels good about her team heading into the postseason ranked where they are.

“For us to be going into regionals as No. 2, not a bad start,” she said. “Sky’s the limit for us, our girls are really young, we’re only graduating three seniors and then we got a real tough eighth grade class coming up and our junior high, so I’m beyond happy with our girls.”

Oh and by the way, the No. 3 Bixby boys rolled over No. 4 Broken Arrow, 49-15 in their much-anticipated dual. The Spartans are now 18-2 in duals, while Broken Arrow fell to 9-2.

GIRLS

BIXBY 54, BROKEN ARROW 24

100: Lane (Bixby) fft

105: Roller (Bixby) p. Reece, 0:44

110: Gragg (Broken Arrow) p. Yang, 3:46

115: double forfeit

120: DeLaRossa (Broken Arrow) p. Clinkenbeard, 1:59

125: Annabell Chase (Broken Arrow) fft

130: Pate (Bixby) p. Sagely, 1:17

135: Moffitt (Bixby) p. Farquhar, 2:16

140: Basquez (Bixby) fft

145: Ford (Bixby) p. Roblyer, 0:49

155: Thompson (Bixby) p. Donaho, 4:49

170: Azlin (Bixby) p. Wadsworth, 1:11

190: Adibi (Broken Arrow) p. Fay, 1:01

235: Latham (Bixby) fft

BOYS

BIXBY 49, BROKEN ARROW 15

106: Notley (Broken Arrow) dec. Dyer, 4-2

113: Beckley (Broken Arrow) p. Clark, 3:12

120: I. Jones (Bixby) dec. Ev. Rodriguez, 3-2

126: Walker (Bixby) t.f. Collins, 18-2, 5:25

132: Caviness (Bixby) p. Et. Rodriguez, 3:36

138: Roller (Bixby) p. Peters, 0:57

144: Torres (Broken Arrow) sv-1 Kelley, 3-1

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. Stinchcomb, 3-0

157: Guerrero (Bixby) p. B. Jones, 1:42

165: Snyder (Bixby) p. Lollis, 1:55

175: Kaiser (Bixby) p. Farquhar, 3:44

190: Puckett (Bixby) dec. O. Jones, 8-2

215: Robb (Bixby) t.f. Lamont, 24-9, 5:25

285: Cook (Broken Arrow) dec. Ritter, 4-1