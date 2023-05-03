Stillwater's Cael Hughes was named the 2023 national winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Hughes, an Oklahoma State signee, is an undefeated four-time state champion.

“I have always looked up to athletes like Dave Schultz, who show excellence on and off the mat, and it has always been a priority of mine to do the same," Hughes said in a news release.

“I want to thank God and my family for blessing me and helping me achieve my dreams. I will continue to give my all to this sport that I love and when I complete my wrestling career I have every intention of giving back to the sport that made me who I am today.”

The DSHSEA honors high school senior male wrestlers for their accomplishments in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.

Hughes will be honored during the 46th Honors Weekend at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum on June 2-3 in Stillwater.

“Cael has shown that he not only has an intense desire and passion to excel in the sport of wrestling, but also in the classroom and in the community,” said LeeRoy Smith, the Hall of Fame Executive Director. “He holds himself to a high standard as an athlete and student while respecting others and impacting his community and the world in a positive way.”

Hughes, the fifth Oklahoma wrestler to finish his high school career undefeated and untied, had a career record 140-0 as he helped Stillwater win three consecutive team championships and two consecutive Oklahoma dual team titles.

Hughes is the third national winner from Oklahoma, joining Teyon Ware in 2002 and Daton Fix in 2017.