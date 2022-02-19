Stillwater takes 6A regional wrestling; Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso round out top four

STILLWATER — Down 2-0 after a second-period reversal, Owasso’s Tyler Rich elected to start the third period neutral and quickly recorded a takedown for nearfall points against Edmond Deer Creek star Jake Sexton.

The defending heavyweight regional champion gave up another reversal with 21 seconds left in the match, but escaped and held on for a 6-4 decision in a rematch of last year’s state tournament consolation finals.

“Obviously he reversed with me in the second period, but I just knew I could take him down standing up,” Rich said. “Once I took him down I knew I was going to be able to kind of stall out and just wrestle through the match.”

Last year Sexton edged out Rich 2-1 in an overtime tiebreaker.

“That definitely gave me motivation,” said Rich. “Losing to him at state last year definitely brought me down. I think he’s a damn good athlete for sure. I love watching him in football, but this is wrestling.”

“I didn’t have a very good football season. It stayed with me. Wrestling’s an individual sport, so if I mess up I can blame myself for it. So that definitely made me want to go get it more.”