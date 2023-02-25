With two top-five nationally-ranked teams battling for the title, everyone knew it was going to be close, but no one could have imagined it would end up being decided by just one point.

In the end, Stillwater emerged with its third consecutive Class 6A state championship, edging out Edmond North in points, 191 to 190 Saturday night at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds. Bixby, also ranked within the top 25 in the nation, finished third with 147 points.

The drama came down to the final two matches of the night, but Edmond North’s Oscar Williams lost a 6-4 decision to Bixby’s Jersey Robb in the 215-pound final, so then Ricky Thomas needed to win with a pin in his final matchup with Owasso’s Tyler Rich. Even though Thomas pulled out a 6-4 victory in overtime, it wasn’t quite enough to erase Stillwater’s lead.

“After our guys wrestled, my emotions take a break because we did what we could do, it’s out of our hands,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said of his emotions while watching those final matches. “It makes you realize that there are a lot of things that you don’t have control over, and you need to be really grateful and gracious for the good things that do come to you. There’s a lot of people that worked really hard and they didn’t reach their goals this weekend. It’s just a real blessing.”

With eight finalists, Stillwater went 4-4 to crown four champions and three of those came head-to-head against Edmond North wrestlers, as Aydin Thomas beat Jake Goodin in a 12-1 major decision at 106 pounds, Cael Hughes took out Hunter Hollingsworth 4-0 at 132 and Landyn Sommer defeated Jude Randall 7-1 at 165. The other Pioneer champion was LaDarion Lockett at 157 pounds.

“A ton of mixed emotions right now, because we had some real heart-break,” Kyle said. “But to win a tournament like that by one point – it might be the two highest point-totals in history. I don’t know that for sure, but we beat our winning totals by 40 points maybe, so it’s a lot to take in. If ever a coach’s speech about ‘every point matters,’ it really proves it today. The 12 guys that we brought, they wrestled with their heart and it was enough. Praise God.”

Hughes’ triumph made him the 45th boy in Oklahoma history to win four individual state championships, as he capped off an undefeated season (38-0).

“It’s a lot of feelings,” Hughes said afterwards. “It’s kind of bittersweet, knowing you kind of wrestled your last high school match. I’m really proud of myself and all of the hard work I’ve put in, it was just awesome to go prove it and show all the hard days and nights in the wrestling room.”

He admitted he was actually a bit nervous before the match, knowing the weight of what he was about to accomplish.

“I didn’t really feel the nerves of that aspect all year or pretty much any match I’ve wrestled in high school, except for this one,” Hughes said. “It was definitely a nerve-wracking experience but at the end of the day, I just went out there and wrestled like I always do, kind of ignored those thoughts and ultimately got the win.”

He also noted that knowing his team was in a tight battle for the team title added another layer of motivation for him and his teammates.

“When you’re going out here and you’re competing for a team state championship, you have that weighing in the back of your mind,” Hughes said. “You have your teammates pushing you, you’re wrestling for something bigger than yourself. It’s always a big motivator and I really love coming and wrestling with these guys, which kind of makes it a little sad that is the last opportunity I have to do that.”

Bixby went 4-2 in the finals to finish with four state champs, completing what was one of the best seasons in school wrestling history, despite ending up in third.

“I’m proud of our kids, we wrestled really well,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “We finished with program highs this year for state qualifiers, state medalists, state finalists, state champions, and most-ever team points scored at the state tournament. We’ve got some great competition here in 6A. Oklahoma wrestling is as strong as I can remember it being, we can’t control all that, but we’re really proud of our kids and their effort.”

Spartans that ended up on top of the podium were Gage Walker at 126 pounds, who defeated Stillwater’s J.J. McComas in overtime in the final, Jace Roller at 138, Clay Giddens-Buttram at 150 (beating Stillwater’s Kael Voinovich 5-1), and Robb at 215.

Robb’s win was his third state title in a row and while celebrating immediately afterwards, he bodyslammed Blake.

“He asked me about it before the match, I thought he was going to do it after they shook hands, so he took me by surprise a little bit,” Blake said, laughing. “He’s a senior, it’s his last match, so I gave him that one. He’s a great kid, he works really hard, he does everything right. He’s set a great example for our kids over the last four years.”

Wrestling State Championships

At Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgrounds, OKC

Class 6A

Team Standings

1. Stillwater, 191; 2. Edmond North, 190; 3. Bixby, 147.5; 4. Westmoore, 53; 5. Broken Arrow, 45; 6. Ponca City, 41.5; 7. Owasso, 37; 8. Yukon, 24; 9. Moore, 22; 10. Sand Springs, 21, 11. Choctaw, 20; 12. Piedmont, 19; 13. Mustang, 17; 14. Edmond Memorial, 8; 15. Enid, 7

Finals

106: Thomas (Stillwater) m.d. Goodin (Edmond North), 12-1

113: Ch. Kiser (Ponca City) dec. Jordan (Stillwater), 4-3

120: Donnell (Piedmont) utb Miller (Westmoore), 2-1

126: Walker (Bixby) tb-1 McComas (Stillwater), 3-1

132: Hughes (Stillwater) dec. Hollingsworth (Edmond North), 4-0

138: Roller (Bixby) p. Holman (Choctaw), 2:27

144: Schneider (Edmond North) m.d. Kelley (Bixby), 12-2

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. Voinovich (Stillwater), 5-1

157: Lockett (Stillwater) p. Guerrero (Bixby), 3:37

165: Sommer (Stillwater) dec. Randall (Edmond North), 7-1

175: McCollom (Edmond North) dec. Martin (Westmoore), 3-2

190: Thomas (Moore) dec. Heeg (Stillwater), 3-2

215: Robb (Bixby) dec. Williams (Edmond North), 6-4

285: Thomas (Edmond North) sv-1 Rich (Owasso), 6-4

Class 5A

Team Standings

1. Midwest City Carl Albert, 96.5; 2. Collinsville, 80; 3. Elgin, 70; 4. El Reno, 60; 5. Guthrie, 59; T6. Duncan, 49; T6. Lawton MacArthur, 49; 8. Coweta, 45; 9. Pryor, 38; T10. Del City, 32; T10. Newcastle, 32; T12. Glenpool, 29; T12. Grove, 29; T14. Bishop Kelley, 27; T14. Sapulpa, 27

Finals

106: Herendeen (Guthrie) dec. Hutchison (McAlester), 6-5

113: Shipman (Coweta) utb Jackson (Elgin), 2-2

120: Acklin (Collinsville) dec. Kurtz (El Reno), 3-0

126: Kirk (Guthrie) dec. Gates (Collinsville), 3-1

132: Jennings (El Reno) utb Ensey (Duncan), 3-2

138: Heger (El Reno) dec. Miller (MWC Carl Albert), 6-4

144: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Hollenbeck (Grove), 3:18

150: Hall (Guthrie) tb-1 Gober (MWC Carl Albert), 2-1

157: Ramirez (Duncan) p. E. Grant (Pryor), 1:28

165: Brown (Lawton MacArthur) dec. Matanane (MWC Carl Albert), 5-4

175: Moore (Tahlequah) dec. Leake (Bishop Kelley), 3-0

190: Meyer (Elgin) dec. Lund (Glenpool), 3-0

215: A. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert) dec. Nix (Newcastle), 4-3

285: Cash (Shawnee) dec. Peterson (Coweta), 2-1

Class 4A

Team Standings

1. Tuttle, 197.5; 2. Cascia Hall, 106; 3. Catoosa, 94; 4. Chickasha, 63; 5. Wagoner, 60; 6. OKC Heritage Hall, 53; 7. Cushing, 52; 8. Skiatook, 44; 9. Fort Gibson, 32; 10. McLoud, 26.5; T11. Blanchard, 22; T11. Weatherford, 22; 13. Poteau, 19; 14. Tecumseh, 17; 15. Clinton, 16

Finals

106: Patty (Chickasha) dec. Jones (Skiatook), 1-0

113: Tecson (Cascia Hall) dec. O’Neal (Catoosa), 2-1

120: Harris (Cascia Hall) dec. Potts (Tuttle), 3-1

126: Walden (Fort Gibson) m.d. Grounds (Tuttle), 13-2

132: Zugelder (Catoosa) dec. Head (Tuttle), 7-3

138: Hickman (Tuttle) dec. C. Velasquez (Cascia Hall), 3-0

144: Simpson (Cushing) tb-1 Koeltzow (Tuttle), 1-0

150: Evans (OKC Heritage Hall) dec. Rounsaville (Tuttle), 6-2

157: Teague (Tuttle) dec. Jernegan (Skiatook), 6-3

165: Waitman (Tuttle) dec. Beloncik (OKC Heritage Hall), 6-4

175: Schmidt (Tuttle) dec. Chilcoat (Catoosa), 4-0

190: Eschenheimer (Cascia Hall) p. Charboneau (Wagoner), 2:43

215: Wilson (Catoosa) dec. Abston (Tuttle), 3-2

285: Garcia (Wagoner) p. Restine (Poteau), 4:53

Class 3A

Team Standings

1. Blackwell, 158; 2. Marlow, 109.5; 3. Berryhill, 79; 4. Comache, 61; 5. Salina, 54; 6. Jay, 52.5; 7. Perry, 46; T8. Chandler, 33; T8. Sperry, 33; 10. Checotah, 32; 11. Sulphur, 39.5; 12. Vinita, 25; 13. Pawnee, 24; 14. Warner, 21.5; 15. Morris, 21

Finals

106: T. Miller (Marlow) dec. J. Martin (Berryhill), 9-4

113: Donley (Vinita) dec. Kizarr (Marlow), 1-0

120: Collett (Checotah) dec. Meredith (Berryhill), 5-0

126: Ailey (Blackwell) dec. Waits (Berryhill), 5-2

132: J. Miller (Blackwell) dec. O. Martin (Berryhill), 10-4

138: Mittasch (Pawnee) p. Know (Marlow), 1:31

144: Gilbert (Marlow) dec. Tabor (Berryhill), 3-0

150: Mayfield (Warner) dec. Montgomery (Salina), 8-3

157: Benham (Sperry) dec. Wilkins (Salina), 5-2

165: Wright (Morris) dec. Massie (Chandler), 10-5

175: Owen (Perry) dec. Osgood (Blackwell), 9-3

190: Goff (Blackwell) p. Bowman (Perry), 2:25

215: Doucet (Comanche) dec. Looper (Blackwell), 7-1

285: Williamson (Salina) dec. Gilliam (Sulphur), 3-2