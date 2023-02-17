JENKS — It could be a double-edged sword participating in the same sport as your legendary father, but for Sam Smith, it has been more of a positive than a negative.

One of those positives for the Stillwater wrestling senior has been the development of a strong work ethic, and that was on display Friday night at the Frank Herald Field House when he advanced to the Class 6A East Regional final at 120 pounds with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Ponca City’s Cameron Kiser.

Smith has been a key component of the Pioneers team that was ranked No. 2 but still won its second straight 6A dual state championship last week over No. 1 Edmond North and is seeking its third consecutive tournament title next week in Oklahoma City. Advancing to the Regional final guarantees Smith will be there once again.

After barely edging Kiser 2-1 earlier in the season, Smith watched video and learned from it and felt like Friday’s performance was better.

“I wrestled him earlier in the season, we had a 2-1 match, so that was a tough one,” Smith recalled of his bout during a 64-6 Stillwater dual win over Ponca City on Jan. 5. “I kind of just saw my mistakes and I’ve changed a lot as a wrestler, and I can still see mistakes I made in that match, but still a great improvement from the last one.”

Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle has been impressed with Smith’s work habits and just the way he carries himself.

“I think Sam’s a really consistent guy, he lives a really consistent life for a high school kid,” Kyle said. “And that allows you to have really consistent results, whatever kind of adversity you might be facing, or just the grind of it, more than anything this time of year for a guy like that. He manages his weight really well, he’s just a really consistent performer and he looks good. He’s doing a lot of things that don’t get a lot of points on the board necessarily, but some of his close matches are really under control. Now, that can bite you, we’d like to stretch those scores out, but he’s really in control. It’s nice.”

Smith, a senior who is heading to Oklahoma State next year to wrestle for his dad, OSU coach John Smith, is proud of his team and its recent accomplishments and is ready to add more accolades to the list.

“Especially for the seniors, with most of us going to OSU next year, just getting to win together as a team with your closest friends is really cool,” said Smith, who lost in the state final at 120 pounds last year after claiming the title at 106 in 2021. “Just the success we’ve had this year keeps the momentum going, so I’m pretty fired up for state.”

As for his famous father, who is a former OSU NCAA national champion and Olympic gold medalist, as well as the longtime head coach at OSU, Sam pointed out that while he has had to occasionally deal with the pressure and scrutiny that goes with having him as his dad, he has also learned a great deal about wrestling from him.

“I think that my dad helps me quite a bit, but I just try to be my own wrestler, not worry about what others say about my family, just trying to perform to my best,” said Smith, who noted that his father has coached him often over the years. “He doesn’t come in the high school room a lot but we sometimes train separately, so he helps me with certain things.”

Kyle laughed when asked if he sees the influence of John Smith in Sam.

“Yeah, there’s some influence there,” Kyle said. “Sam’s been wrestling more or less 365 days a year for a long time now and he’s exposed to a lot of technique and a lot of great coaching and a lot of great partners and he drinks it up. He’s never really looked at much bad technique in his life. He lives up to that privilege, he really does.”

Sam also noted that it’s a nice advantage for the Pioneers to have such a storied college program in such close proximity to them, which has already resulted in multiple teammates who have already committed to OSU moving into town to acclimate to the area, as well as just being exposed to elite-level wrestling on a regular basis.

“It’s huge, because college teams come from all over the place,” Smith said. “So these guys will be my college teammates so they want to get a chance to get to know us and the coaches and the program before moving here. I think it’s a good opportunity.”

Another Pioneer who had an impressive performance Friday night at the East Regional was heavyweight Cameron Johnson. A senior who placed second at 195 pounds at last year’s East Regional but didn’t place at the state tournament, Johnson has taken another step forward in his development this season. Johnson won two of his three matches at the dual state tournament last weekend (losing just a 5-3 decision to Edmond North’s Ricky Thomas in the final), and then won three matches on Friday.

First, he pinned Muskogee’s Jase Garrett in 1:34 in the first round, then won a 9-1 major decision over Seth Melvin of Enid in the quarterfinals and then advanced to the Regional final with a hard-fought 2-1 decision victory over Sand Springs’ Mason Harris in the semifinal. Johnson faces a tough challenge in the final against Owasso’s Tyler Rich.

“I think Cam turned a corner in his mind here in the last couple of weeks,” Kyle said, “with his mindset, just getting comfortable with where he’s at and what the road in front of him is going to be, and more or less accepting it and going, ‘Yup, that’s what I want, that’s how I can go get it and I believe it now.’ And so it’s full throttle ahead. It’s really exciting to see him coming on right now and giving himself a chance to end up on that podium – way high too, I think, so it should be good.”

The victories by Smith and Johnson were part of a 10-2 performance for the Pioneers in the semifinal round, pushing them into the team lead after one day of action with 253.5 points, just edging out Bixby, who went 9-2 in the semifinals and had 240 points. Broken Arrow, which was just 3-7 in the semis, sat a distant third with 137.5 points.

Stillwater and Bixby will face each other in six of the finals, with four of those contests serving as rematches of bouts that took place in the dual state semifinals last weekend, which the teams split 2-2. Whichever team can win a lopsided number of those head-to-head battles will likely win the Regional title.

Class 6A East Regional

At Frank Herald Field House, Jenks

Day 1 of 2

Team Standings

1. Stillwater, 253.5; 2. Bixby, 240; 3. Broken Arrow, 137.5; 4. Owasso, 100.5; 5. Ponca City, 95.5; 6. Sand Springs, 82.5; 7. Enid, 55; 8. Union, 47.5; 9. Jenks, 31; 10. Southmoore, 29.5; 11. Edmond Santa Fe, 29; 12. Muskogee, 22; 13. Norman, 16.5; 14. Bartlesville, 16; 15. Putnam City West, 14

Semifinals

106: Thomas (Stillwater) p. Knox (Broken Arrow), 3:25; Skaggs (Sand Springs) dec. Swenson (Ponca City), 6-0

113: Ch. Kiser (Ponca City) med. fft Co. Dyer (Bixby); Jordan (Stillwater) t.f. B. Humphries (Owasso), 4:55, 21-6

120: S. Smith (Stillwater) dec. Ca. Kiser (Ponca City), 4-2; Ev. Rodriguez (Broken Arrow) sv-1 I. Jones (Bixby), 3-1

126: Walker (Bixby) m.d. Collins (Broken Arrow), 8-0; McComas (Stillwater) m.d. Black (Union), 15-1

132: Hughes (Stillwater) p. Lee (Ponca City), 1:16; Caviness (Bixby) dec. Et. Rodriguez (Broken Arrow), 7-6

138: Roller (Bixby) p. Russell (Owasso), 0:56; Torres (Broken Arrow) sv-1 Ivey (Southmoore), 3-1

144: Kelley (Bixby) dec. Borynack (Stillwater), 7-2; Roop (Broken Arrow) tb-1 Agee (Ponca City), 2-1

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) p. Stinchcomb (Broken Arrow), 2:36; Voinovich (Stillwater) m.d. M. Smith (Sand Springs), 18-6

157: Lockett (Stillwater) p. Trotter (Sand Springs), 0:47; Guerrero (Bixby) p. Lollis (Broken Arrow), 4:28

165: Sommer (Stillwater) p. Foster (Union), 1:15; Snyder (Bixby) p. Herbert (Owasso), 0:36

175: Bacon (Owasso) dec. Brown (Stillwater), 8-3; Hill (Jenks) dec. Sheppard (Sand Springs), 3-1

190: A. Heeg (Stillwater) p. O. Jones (Broken Arrow), 9-4; Puckett (Bixby) dec. Yinusa (Union), 4-2

215: Robb (Bixby) p. Bufford (Edmond Santa Fe), 3:15; Roland (Ponca City) t.f. Alvarado (Enid), 5:48, 15-0

285: Rich (Owasso) p. Cook (Broken Arrow), 2:40; Johnson (Stillwater) dec. Harris (Sand Springs), 2-1