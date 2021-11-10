Signing day: OU wrestling `environment' a key factor for Broken Arrow's Christian Forbes

BROKEN ARROW -- The fact that Oklahoma’s wrestling room already included multiple wrestlers from around the state, including former Broken Arrow teammate Jared Hill, made it easy for Christian Forbes to sign with the Sooners on Wednesday at BA’s Varsity Club.

“I just really like that environment,” said Forbes, who placed second at the Class 6A state tournament at 106 pounds in both 2020 and 2021. “I knew a lot of people up there already and just being in the room and everything, I could tell it’s a place that just focuses on making each other better.”

The fact that OU is only about a two-hour drive away also factored into the decision.

“When I was being recruited, it was during COVID,” he said, “so just being able to be close to family and have them be able to come down really easily just meant a lot to me."