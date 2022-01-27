Rolling along, Collinsville wrestlers take down Glenpool and Claremore in duals

GLENPOOL — Weston Harding thinks this might be his best dual team ever, and for a Collinsville wrestling squad that won five straight Class 5A dual state championships from 2011-15, that is saying a lot.
The Cardinals continued to roll along Thursday night with dual victories over Claremore (63-18) and Glenpool (51-27) at the Glenpool Sports Arena. Glenpool also defeated Claremore, 51-28 in the three-way dual meet.
Collinsville, which is ranked No. 1 in 5A, is now 11-0 on the season in duals.
“We haven’t had an undefeated dual team for a long time; I don’t even know how long it’s been,” said Harding, whose team has won four straight state titles and 10 of the last 11 but hasn’t won dual state since 2015. “I’ve had a lot of good dual teams but this ranks right up there with some of the best I’ve ever had.”
Against Glenpool, the Cardinals received victories by fall from Canon Acklin at 113 pounds, Gerald Harris at 120, Clay Gates at 126, Hudson Henslick at 132, Cole Brooks at 145, Drake Acklin (170) and Brayden Gilkey (220).
As impressive as those bouts were, however, few could match Blake Gilkey’s toughness in his major decision win at 160 pounds over Glenpool’s Aubrey Bailey. Gilkey, already sporting a nasty cut on his nose from two weeks ago, injured his toe in the previous match (a 12-2 major decision win over Claremore’s Dakota Culp), but fought through the pain, telling Harding during the match, “I think I broke my toe.” Ultimately, he delivered an 11-2 victory, including a final takedown for two points just before time expired to make it a major decision.
“My toe, I hurt it the first match, in the second period, I just stubbed it on the ground, and then in the second match, I hit a shot and I felt it fold, and I didn’t know what to do,” Gilkey said. “I didn’t want to call for an injury timeout, there’s not much you can do for a toe, I've just got to keep on going. I had to fight through it for my team, I had to get the major for my team.”
Another noteworthy triumph was Cameron Steed’s masterful 26-11 technical fall win at 152 over Skye Grider, a bout in which Steed was ahead 20-9 after the first period and ended it 48 seconds into the second.
“It’s been a while since I’ve had a team as tight as this team is, they’re like brothers,” Harding said. “They’re like best friends, they wrestle for each other, they wrestle for the coaches and they leave everything on the mat and that’s what I like about them.”
For 5A No. 8 Glenpool, which moves to 6-5 in duals this year, the result was disappointing, but all part of the master plan of pitting the Warriors against difficult competition to prepare for the state tournament next month.
“I think we wrestled them pretty well,” Glenpool coach Ty Bowling said. “Our schedule’s tough. Number one team comes in here and we battled, we didn’t just roll over and give them a win. We wrestle the best, we try to make the regular season as tough as possible. That way the postseason seems a little more manageable.”
The highlight of the night for the Warriors was the much-anticipated matchup at 195 pounds between Glenpool’s Garrett Wells and Collinsville’s B.K. Seago, both state champions last year (Wells at 170; Seago, who was with Claremore then, at 182). In a tight battle, Wells took control in the third period and emerged with a 6-1 win.
“It was one we’ve been looking forward to, two state champs,” Bowling said. “(Seago) weighed in at 195 and we weighed at 182, so I wanted to try to bump up, see if we could get the matchup and I think it went well, we wrestled tough. It was a good match.”
The Warriors’ triumph over unranked Claremore in the opening bout seemed closer than the final score indicated, as the Zebras took a 28-24 lead after Culp earned an 11-3 major decision over Bailey at 160 pounds.
Kevin Lund of Glenpool responded with a win by fall (in 3:36) over Cameron Braswell at 170 to restore the Warriors’ lead. That was followed by two forfeits, since Claremore didn’t have anyone to wrestle at 182 or 195 pounds, before Glenpool claimed the last two bouts, as Brayden Nelson defeated Blake Bacon 7-2 at 220 and Braxton Birch pinned Luis Contreras in 58 seconds at 285.
Collinsville 51, Glenpool 27
106: Jones (Glenpool) fft; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) p. Hicks, 5:08; 120: Harris (Collinsville) p. Gross, 0:59; 126: Gates (Collinsville) p. Miller, 3:40; 132: Henslick (Collinsville) p. Kent, 0:39; 138: Edwards (Glenpool) p. Alphin, 1:55; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Lohr, 1:52; 152: Steed (Collinsville) t.f. Grider, 26-11; 160: Bl. Gilkey (Collinsville) m.d. Bailey, 11-2; 170: D. Acklin (Collinsville) p. Lund, 2:41; 182: Davis (Glenpool) fft; 195: Wells (Glenpool) dec. Seago, 6-1; 220: Br. Gilkey (Collinsville) p. Tarrant, 0:59; 285: Birch (Glenpool) p. Paul, 1:40
Collinsville 63, Claremore 18
106: Hancock (Claremore) fft; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) t.f. Jackson, 17-1; 120: Harris (Collinsville) p. Rogers-Mayfield, 0:20; 126: Gates (Collinsville) p. Heet, 0:40; 132: Henslick (Collinsville) p. Parham, 0:40; 138: Alphin (Collinsville) p. Pratt, 5:11; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) fft; 152: Steed (Collinsville) p. Shultz, 1:00; 160: Bl. Gilkey (Collinsville) m.d. Culp, 12-2; 170: D. Acklin (Collinsville) p. Embry, 2:30; 182: Braswell (Claremore) fft; 195: Seago (Collinsville) fft; 220: Br. Gilkey (Collinsville) p. Bacon, 0:45; 285: Contreras (Claremore) p. Paul, 0:24
Glenpool 51, Claremore 28
106: Hancock (Claremore) p. Jones, 2:18; 113: Hicks (Glenpool) p. Jackson, 1:12; 120: Rogers-Mayfield (Claremore) p. Pena, 4:49; 126: Miller (Glenpool) p. Heet, 3:24; 132: Parham (Claremore) p. Kent, 3:21; 138: Edwards (Glenpool) p. Pratt, 3:28; 145: Lohr (Glenpool) fft; 152: Shultz (Claremore) p. Grider, 0:37; 160: Culp (Claremore) m.d. Bailey, 11-3; 170: Lund (Glenpool) p. Braswell, 3:36; 182: Wells (Glenpool) fft; 195: Bolding (Glenpool) fft; 220: Nelson (Glenpool) dec. Bacon, 7-2; 285: Birch (Glenpool) p. Contreras, 0:58