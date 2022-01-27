Rolling along, Collinsville wrestlers take down Glenpool and Claremore in duals

“My toe, I hurt it the first match, in the second period, I just stubbed it on the ground, and then in the second match, I hit a shot and I felt it fold, and I didn’t know what to do,” Gilkey said. “I didn’t want to call for an injury timeout, there’s not much you can do for a toe, I've just got to keep on going. I had to fight through it for my team, I had to get the major for my team.”

Another noteworthy triumph was Cameron Steed’s masterful 26-11 technical fall win at 152 over Skye Grider, a bout in which Steed was ahead 20-9 after the first period and ended it 48 seconds into the second.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a team as tight as this team is, they’re like brothers,” Harding said. “They’re like best friends, they wrestle for each other, they wrestle for the coaches and they leave everything on the mat and that’s what I like about them.”

For 5A No. 8 Glenpool, which moves to 6-5 in duals this year, the result was disappointing, but all part of the master plan of pitting the Warriors against difficult competition to prepare for the state tournament next month.