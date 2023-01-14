Revamped Collinsville, with new coach, puts on strong fourth-place showing at Sapulpa

SAPULPA — It may be a younger, more inexperienced team with a new head coach, but Collinsville is still a team to be reckoned with as it seeks to keep its wrestling dynasty going.

That was evident on Saturday, as the Cardinals had two individual champions and placed fourth at the 55th Annual Jerry Billings Invitational wrestling tournament at the Chieftain Center.

Canon Acklin won the 120-pound bracket and Cole Brooks prevailed at 144 pounds to help Collinsville go 2-2 in the final round and finish with 202 points in the prestigious 26-team tournament, 21.5 back of third-place Garden City, Kansas.

Bixby, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, won the overall team title with 349 points, while Allen, a perennial Texas powerhouse, placed second with 312.

Mike Keim is at the helm following Wes Harding’s departure last spring for Salina after winning 11 Class 5A state championships in 12 years — including the last five — and 5A No. 2 Collinsville is not a lock to win another one, but proved it will certainly challenge for it.

“We are down a little bit,” Keim admitted. “We have really good guys that can score a lot of points and we have inexperienced guys that are learning how to wrestle that hadn’t been with us. We’re young and inexperienced at a lot of weights. As a far as a dual team, we struggle a little bit, but as a tournament team, we’re going to make a run.”

Keim had worked for years as a youth coach in the Collinsville system, so most of the current wrestlers were already familiar with him, making it a much easier adjustment for everyone. He also doesn’t feel much pressure to replace the legendary Harding.

“It’s been fun, these are the guys that I’ve coached when they were young, so it’s good to be with them,” Keim said. “This is not about me or him, it’s just helping out the kids that I coached as they were coming up through Collinsville. I have nothing to prove as far as coaching, just doing it for them.

“Coach Harding and myself coached a lot together in the youth program, so our goals were the same, our practices similar, going about it the same way as far as the wrestling goes. They’ve pretty much had the same practices since they were four or five years old until today. Not a whole lot of change.”

Other finalists for Collinsville were Clay Gates at 126, who almost came back from an 11-4 third period deficit but dropped a tough 11-9 decision to Bixby’s Gage Walker to place second, and Hudson Henslick, who fell 13-4 to Allen’s Javin Jackson-Bey at 132 to take runner-up.

Acklin, who has won two consecutive individual state titles, agreed that the transition has been smooth, even if it was pretty shocking at the time.

“(Harding leaving) was a kind of a hard blow to the program, but we bounced back and I feel like we’re doing pretty good so far throughout this year,” Acklin said. “It’s been great, because (Keim), he’s been our youth coach our entire lives with the Collinsville program, so he just stepped up for us and it’s been really awesome having him.”

As for his performance Saturday, Acklin was pleased. He had three pins earlier in the tournament before finishing with a hard-fought 4-1 overtime triumph over Allen’s Kelby Bernard in the final.

“It was a close match, I knew it was going to be tough, I knew it was going to be hard to get a takedown,” Acklin said. “Nothing really happened on our feet the entire match, we’d go top-bottom ride-outs and I feel like I just gritted it out to get the win.”

Bixby’s victory by 37 points over Allen was strong statement, especially considering the Spartans entered the day leading by just eight points. But they went 5-1 in the semifinal round Saturday morning while Allen was 5-2, and then went a perfect 5-0 in the finals, while Allen went 2-3. Bixby wrestlers that won individual titles were Walker at 126 pounds, Jace Roller at 138 (who won all five of his matches by pinning his opponents), Clay Giddens-Buttram at 150, Ishmael Guerrero at 157 and Jersey Robb at 215.

For a team that has endured a very busy schedule lately featuring seven different competitions over the past 11 days between duals and tournaments, including a trip to California, it’s even more impressive.

“It’s been a marathon, but we talked about the guys needing to refocus each and every day and they did a good job of that,” Bixby coach Ray Blake said. “After yesterday, we were only up eight points in the team standing and Allen had more semifinalists than us, but the guys did a great job of coming in this morning and our semifinalists did a great job of pushing through and getting bonus points, and our guys on the back side all winning their first-round matches and picking up more team points. So I was really proud of their effort today and the way we finished this tournament off.”

Blake singled out Chase Dyer, who placed ninth at 106 pounds, as emblematic of Bixby’s effort over the weekend.

“He lost two matches yesterday and they do a ninth and 10th place finish here, and he got two pins, so he scored 17 points today,” Blake said of Dyer. “Everybody contributes to the team score. We actually knew coming into this that we were going to be a little short-handed, we had a few starters out and a few guys got late call-ins, and everybody scored team points. So I’m really proud of them.”

Other local individual champions included Treshaun Tecson of Cascia Hall at 106 pounds, Jaxen Wright of Class 3A Morris at 165, Owasso’s Braxton Bacon at 175 (a 6-5 decision on an escape with six seconds remaining) and his Rams teammate Tyler Rich at 285.

Jerry Billings Invitational

at Sapulpa

Team Scores

1. Bixby, 349

2. Allen (TX), 312

3. Garden City (KS), 223.5

4. Collinsville, 202

5. Owasso, 193

6. Southlake Carroll (TX), 189

7. Sand Springs, 188

8. Rockwall (TX), 183

9. Dumas (TX), 145.5

10. Union, 137

Championship Finals

106: Pacheco (Garden City, KS) dec. D. Ota (Southlake Carroll, TX), 9-4

113: T. Tescon (Cascia Hall) dec. B. Humphries (Owasso), 5-2

120: Acklin (Collinsville) tb-1 Bernard (Allen ,TX), 4-1

126: Walker (Bixby) dec. Gates (Collinville), 11-9

132: Jackson-Bey (Allen, TX) m.d. Henslick (Collinville), 13-4

138: Roller (Bixby) p. C. Velasquez (Cascia Hall), 4:38

144: Brooks (Collinsville) dec. Moon (Rockwall, TX), 10-3

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. Baxter (Dumas, TX), 9-2

157: Guerrero (Bixby) m.d. Long (Adams City, CO), 11-4

165: Wright (Morris) p. Gibson (Southlake Carroll, TX), 5:09

175: Bacon (Owasso) dec. Stahl (Allen, TX), 6-5

190: Cooley (Allen, TX) dec. Stoner (Rockwall, TX), 8-1

215: Robb (Bixby) dec. Nichols (Allen, TX), 1-0

285: Rich (Owasso) p. Lopez (Garden City, KS), 2:57

Consolation Finals

106: Skaggs (Sand Springs) dec. Earp (Chandler), 6-5

113: Cavin Peper (Sapulpa) def. Ritchey (Sand Springs), inj fft

120: Bogner (Dumas, TX) m.d. Wilson (Rockwall, TX), 12-0

126: Romans (Allen, TX) dec. Black (Union), 6-1

132: Heiman (Garden City, KS) dec. Ropski (Christian Brothers, TN), 5-1

138: Richardson (Prosper, TX) dec. Liescheski (Allen, TX), 5-3

144: Gutierrez (Adams City, CO) m.d. J. Moore (Sand Springs), 10-1

150: Akenroye (Southlake Carroll, TX) dec. Nekvapil (Allen, TX), 14-7

157: Trotter (Sand Springs) dec. Bronson (Christian Brothers, TN), 7-4

165: Herbert (Owasso) tb-1 Massie (Chandler), 2-1

175: Moore (Tahlequah) dec. Kaiser (Bixby), 9-2

190: Ortiz (Adams City, CO) dec. Yinusa (Union), 7-3

215: Hill (Garden City, KS) p. Turner (Sapulpa), 2:14

285: Harris (Sand Springs) def. Ritter (Bixby), inj fft