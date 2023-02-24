OKLAHOMA CITY – They’re undoubtedly the underdogs in the big Class 6A team battle at the wrestling state tournament, but even though Bixby isn’t considered quite in the same class as top-five national powers Stillwater and Edmond North, the Spartans enjoyed a strong day Friday at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds.

After going 6-2 in the semifinals to place six wrestlers in the finals, Bixby sits a close third in the 6A standings with 114.5 points. Two-time defending champion Stillwater leads the pack with 144 points (and eight finalists), while Edmond North has 131 in second, after going 7-5 in the semifinals.

The Spartans also still have five wrestlers active in the consolation brackets, so they still have plenty of opportunities to add to their point total when action resumes on Saturday morning.

“I’m happy with the way the boys are wrestling,” Bixby coach Ray Blake said. “We started a little bit slow but picked it up as the day went on and ended with some good energy and scoring a lot of points, which is what we want to do. Hopefully, we can keep it going tomorrow and have a strong day.”

Perhaps the most impressive Bixby win on the day came from senior Caden Kelley, who trailed Jordan Podest of Westmoore, 4-2, with just 15 seconds left in the 144-pound semifinal when he tied it with a takedown. Then, in the final two seconds, Kelley took Podest down again, almost pinning him as time expired to get the three-point near-fall and a 7-4 triumph.

“He’s a senior in his last state tournament here who hasn’t been on the podium yet and he got put in a situation where he had to make it happen and he dug deep and found a way to do it,” Blake said. “I’m really proud of him.”

As time wound down, Kelley knew he had to do something bold.

“It was kind of just a gut-check, knowing who wanted it more,” said Kelley, who won the East Regional title last weekend. “I knew I’d have the training, I knew I put in the work, it was just a matter of whether I wanted it bad enough and evidently I did. It was a little nerve-racking looking at the clock and knowing I had to do something, but we’ve done the 30-second sprints at the end of matches, I knew I was in the position to win that match.”

In the process of winning six semifinal matches, two individual Spartans set new team records, breaking marks both incidentally, held by the same man – Bixby assistant coach Shane Roller.

Gage Walker’s pin of Broken Arrow’s Kaleb Collins in the semifinals was his 41st of the season, and Shane’s son Jace pinned Westmoore’s Trae Rios in just 14 seconds in his semifinal match for his 28th pin of the season, including 24 straight.

Shane Roller had set both in his undefeated season for the Spartans back in his senior year in 1998, when he went 40-0 with 27 pins at 160 pounds.

“It’s awesome, obviously, happy for both those guys,” Roller said. “It just speaks highly of our program. It’s headed in the right direction, we’re right there and we’re battling.”

Roller was aware of his pin record but didn’t realize he held the wins mark until earlier this week.

“A few years ago, I guess somebody got close to the pin record, so I knew that one,” said Roller, who became the 11th Oklahoma wrestler to win four individual state titles in ‘98. “I wasn’t aware that I had the single-season win record but I was informed of that this week. Everybody was like, ‘It’s going down.’ I’m glad for them. They’re both well-deserving kids and they both work hard.”

In addition to Walker, Jace Roller and Kelley, other Bixby finalists are Clay Giddens-Buttram at 150, Ishmael Guerrero at 157 and Jersey Robb at 215. Five of the six will face either Edmond North or Stillwater opponents in the finals. The outcome of those matches will ultimately determine whether the Spartans can actually pull off an upset and possibly take home a runner-up plaque.

“We’re getting to that point in the tournament where we’re going to be wrestling a lot of Edmond North and Stillwater,” Blake said. “We’ll focus on ourselves and taking care of the path in front of us and let the points figure out themselves.”

It was also announced during the evening that Bixby was the Class 6A academic state champions with a combined GPA of 2.835.

“It means a lot,” Blake said. “I’m very proud of it, it’s something that we set as a goal at the beginning of the year. We’re very intentional about it, every week we go over our 4.0 list, every Monday with the team, the guys who are on it, the guys who are just off. We set goals, so it’s not something that happened by accident. It’s just a part of our core values and who we want to be. We want to be good wrestlers, we want to be good people, we want to be good students, so we want to make sure we take care of everything, not just wrestling.”

Wrestling State Championships

At Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgrounds, OKC

Class 6A

Team Standings

1. Stillwater, 144; 2. Edmond North, 131; 3. Bixby, 114.5; 4. Westmoore, 40; 5. Ponca City, 24.5; 6. Owasso, 24; 7. Broken Arrow, 23; 8. Moore, 18; T9. Choctaw, 15; T9. Piedmont, 15

Semifinals

106: Goodin (Edmond North) p. Skaggs (Sand Springs), 1:09; Thomas (Stillwater) dec. Casula (Westmoore), 3-0

113: C. Kiser (Ponca City) m.d. Wright (Yukon), 9-0; Jordan (Stillwater) t.f. Beckley (Broken Arrow), 4:38, 19-4

120: Donnell (Piedmont) dec. Ev. Rodriguez (Broken Arrow), 8-2; Miller (Westmoore) dec. Smith (Stillwater), 3-1

126: McComas (Stillwater) dec. Belford (Edmond North), 8-1; Walker (Bixby) p. Collins (Broken Arrow), 5:26

132: Hollingsworth (Edmond North) sv-1 Caviness (Bixby), 3-1; Hughes (Stillwater) p. Parnell (Putnam City), 3:46

138: Holman (Choctaw) dec. Jeter (Edmond North), 3-1; Roller (Bixby) p. Rios (Westmoore), 0:14

144: Schneider (Edmond North) t.f. Roop (Broken Arrow), 4:52, 18-1; Kelley (Bixby) dec. Podest (Westmoore), 7-4

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. Routledge (Edmond North), 3-1; Voinovich (Stillwater) dec. Smith (Sand Springs), 7-3

157: Guerrero (Bixby) m.d. Day (Westmoore), 11-1; Lockett (Stillwater) p. Lucas (Edmond North), 2:15

165: Randall (Edmond North) dec. Jackson (Mustang), 11-6; Sommer (Stillwater) dec. McCracken (Edmond Memorial), 9-3

175: Martin (Westmoore) dec. Goucher (Yukon), 10-4; McCollom (Edmond North) dec. Bacon (Owasso), 7-5

190: Thomas (Moore) p. Puckett (Bixby), 2:57; Heeg (Stillwater) t.f. Villalobos (Edmond North), 2:59, 16-0

215: Williams (Edmond North0 dec. Roland (Ponca City), 4-3; Robb (Bixby) p. Alvarado (Enid), 2:51

285: Thomas (Edmond North) dec. Johnson (Stillwater), 4-1; Rich (Owasso) dec. Harris (Sand Springs), 7-0

Class 5A

Team Standings

1. Midwest City Carl Albert, 75.5; 2. Collinsville, 53; 3. El Reno, 52; 4. Guthrie, 47; 5. Elgin, 44; 6. Coweta, 36; 7. Duncan, 35; 8. Lawton MacArthur, 31; T9. Newcastle, 25; T9. Pryor, 25

Semifinals

106: K. Herendeen (Guthrie) p. Caviness (Tahlequah), 3:26; Hutchison (McAlester) p. Hoodenpyle (Grove), 5:39

113: H. Jackson (Elgin) dec. Ca. Peper (Sapulpa), 4-1; Shipman (Coweta) p. M. Jackson (Claremore), 4:55

120: Kurtz (El Reno) p. Hicks (Glenpool), 5:49; Acklin (Collinsville) dec. Prior (Noble), 9-3

126: Kirk (Guthrie) dec. Kizer (Del City), 11-4; Gates (Collinsville) m.d. Miller (Glenpool), 10-1

132: Jennings (El Reno) dec. Wallace (Lawton MacArthur), 3-0; Ensey (Duncan) dec. Gowens (OKC McGuinness), 5-0

138: Heger (El Reno) dec. Zellers (Bishop Kelley), 9-2; Miller (Midwest City Carl Albert) p. Roberts (Coweta), 4:17

144: Hollenbeck (Grove) dec. Benedetto (Elgin), 6-4; Brooks (Collinsville) p. Moon (Lawton MacArthur), 0:58

150: Gober (MWC Carl Albert) p. Anglley (Elgin), 0:23; Hall (Guthrie) dec. Carter (McAlester), 5-0

157: Ramirez (Duncan) p. Nunez (Altus), 3:03; E. Grant (Pryor) dec. Gilkey (Collinsville), 3-1

165: Brown (Lawton MacArthur) p. Lovejoy (Newcastle), 0:34; Matanane (MWC Carl Albert) dec. Edmonds (Pryor), 3-1

175: Leake (Bishop Kelley) inj. dft. Davidson (El Reno), 0:36; Moore (Tahlequah) p. Johnson (Newcastle), 5:47

190: Meyer (Elgin) m.d. Thompson (Grove), 11-3; Lund (Glenpool) dec. Thomas (Sapulpa), 5-0

215: A. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert) p. Cowan (Pryor), 1:38; Nix (Newcastle) m.d. Donnelly (Elgin), 10-2

285: Peterson (Coweta) utb Lolar (Duncan), 3-2; Cash (Shawnee) DQ Mayberry (East Central)

Class 4A

Team Standings

1. Tuttle, 164.5; 2. Catoosa, 75; 3. Cascia Hall, 70; T4. OKC Heritage Hall, 40; T4. Wagoner, 40; 6. Skiatook, 39; 7. Chickasha, 33.6; 8. Cushing, 30; 9. Fort Gibson, 22; 10. Poteau, 19

Semifinals

106: Parry (Chickasha) p. Machado (Cushing), 5:54; Jones (Skiatook) tb-1 Fisher (Tuttle), 7-3

113: O’Neal (Catoosa) dec. Misenheimer (Blanchard), 10-9; T. Tecson (Cascia Hall) dec. Brummett (Chickasha), 4-0

120: Potts (Tuttle) dec. Tusler (Cushing), 7-4; Harris (Cascia Hall) dec. Bratt (Chickasha), 8-2

126: Grounds (Tuttle) dec. Webb (Cache), 7-2; Walden (Fort Gibson) dec. Longanacre (Chickasha), 7-3

132: Head (Tuttle) tb-1 M. Velasquez (Cascia Hall), 6-4; Zugelder (Catoosa) p. Wilson (Blanchard), 2:42

138: Hickman (Tuttle) t.f. Cue (McLoud), 5:26, 18-2; C. Velasquez (Cascia Hall) p. Taitano (Blanchard), 1:10

144: Koeltzow (Tuttle) m.d. Johnson (Fort Gibson), 12-0; Simpson (Cushing) p. Buchanan (Lexington), 0:56

150: Evans (OKC Heritage Hall) p. Griffin (Skiatook), 0:15; Rounsaville (Tuttle) t.f. Steel (Wagoner), 5:17, 19-4

157: Teague (Tuttle) p. Johnson (Harrah), 1:12; Jernegan (Skiatook) dec. Park (OKC Heritage Hall), 8-2

165: Beloncik (HHS) dec. Long (Skiatook), 9-3; Waitman (Tuttle) dec. Smith (Cushing), 5-2

175: Schmidt (Tuttle) dec. Frazier (Tecumseh), 6-1; Chilcoat (Catoosa) m.d. Adams (Sallisaw), 12-0

190: Charboneau (Wagoner) p. Lundy (Bridge Creek), 4:47; Eschenheimer (Cascia Hall) p. Robbins (Catoosa), 1:26

215: Abston (Tuttle) dec. Edwards (Wagoner), 6-2; Wilson (Catoosa) p. Soto (Weatherford), 5:17

285: Garcia (Wagoner) p. Warren (Tuttle), 5:44; Restline (Poteau) dec. Perez (Weatherford), 5-2

Class 3A

Team Standings

1. Blackwell, 100.5; 2. Berryhill, 79; 3. Marlow, 71.5; 4. Salina, 50; 5. Perry, 37; 6. Comanche, 31; 7. Sulphur, 24.5; 8. Sperry, 22; T9. Checotah, 21; T9. Vinita, 21

Semifinals

106: Miller (Marlow) dec. Brown (Blackwell), 7-0; Martin (Berryhill) dec. Earp (Chandler), 9-5

113: Donley (Vinita) p. Oldfield (Newkirk), 1:00; Kizarr (Marlow) dec. Wolfe (Blackwell), 2-1

120: Collett (Checotah) p. Murphy (Blackwell), 5:11; Meredith (Berryhill) dec. Furr (Marlow), 7-4

126: Ailey (Blackwell) dec. Duran (Jay), 9-4; Waits (Berryhill) dec. Browning (Kingfisher), 2-0

132: Miller (Blackwell) dec. Bateman (Marlow), 5-4; Martin (Berryhill) dec. Pittser (Inola), 6-2

138: Mittasch (Pawnee) p. Newton (Comanche), 0:52; Knox (Marlow) dec. Thrasher (Lincoln Christian), 6-3

144: Gilbert (Marlow) dec. Webb (Sulphur), 7-1; Tabor (Berryhill) m.d. Wheeler (Sperry), 18-8

150: Montgomery (Salina) p. Hendren (Pawhuska), 3:23; Mayfield (Warner) p. Newcomb (Jay), 2:42

157: Wilkins (Salina) m.d. Fortney (Bristow), 10-0; Benham (Sperry) m.d. Hart (Perkins-Tryon), 14-5

165: Massie (Chandler) dec. Dawson (Marlow), 7-6; Wright (Morris) m.d. O’Rourke (Sperry), 8-0

175: Owen (Perry) p. Chandler (Victory Christian), 2:36; Osgood (Blackwell) p. Murray (Jay), 3:31

190: Goff (Blackwell) p. Rowland (Mannford), 1:25; Bowman (Perry) utb Duenez (Watonga), 3-2

215: Doucet (Comache) p. Smith (Watonga), 1:18; Looper (Blackwell) sv-1 Malone (Barnsdall), 6-4

285: Gilliam (Sulphur) p. Kriz (Little Axe), 4:55; Williamson (Salina) dec. White (Comanche), 3-0

Girls

Team Standings

1. Bixby, 41; 2. Union, 39.5; 3. Edmond North, 39; 4. Moore, 36; T5. Jay, 32; T5. Norman North, 32; T5. Owasso, 32; 8. Elgin, 25; 9. Sapulpa, 21; 10. McLoud, 20

Semifinals

100: Morse (Harrah) tb-1 Johnson (Poteau), 6-5; Roller (Bixby) p. Rivero (Stillwater), 1:47

105: Lopez (Moore) m.d. Lane (Bixby), 13-0; Moffett (Jay) dec. Bailey (McLoud), 8-2

110: Sessions (Norman North0 dec. Turner (Hinton), 5-3; Alburg (Union) p. Avallone (Pawhuska), 0:40

115: Hand (Choctaw) p. Perez (Westmoore), 2:40; Perkins (Coweta) dec. Webb (Sulphur), 10-6

120: Williams (Edmond North) p. Howell (Noble), 3:17; Jansing (Norman North) p. Smith (Miami), 1:47

125: Kirk (Guthrie) dec. Lynch (MWC Carl Albert), 6-0; Horn (Blanchard) p. Ellis Hishaw (Edmond North), 3:04

130: Smith (Westmoore) p. Hockert (Billings), 1:35; Franco-Shrum (Jay) dec. Blevins (Stilwell), 9-2

135: Kemp (Moore) p. Ford (Bixby), 2:30; Gregg (Owasso) p. Turner (Hinton), 0:49

140: Lefkowitz (Putnam City) dec. Freeman (TJS), 7-1; Fisher (Tuttle) dec. Lowe (Norman), 7-4

145: Davis (El Reno) dec. Brown (Elgin), 6-4; Cope (Sapulpa) dec. Rittberger (Yukon), 1-0

155: Milligan (Owasso) p. T. Banner (Union), 5:08; Azlin (Bixby) p. Donaho (Broken Arrow), 1:38

170: Veloz (Elgin) p. Shelton (Cache), 2:51; Mullins (Fort Gibson) p. Arrington (Altus), 4:50

190: Nash (McLoud) p. Turner (Lexington), 4:30; Hayden (Union) p. Lightfoot (Sallisaw), 1:24

235: Hurd (Del City) p. Wetselline (Anadarko), 1:53; Collier (Edmond North) p. Hodge (Harrah), 2:56