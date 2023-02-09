Heading into the wrestling dual state tournament this weekend, Bixby is the No. 3 seed in the Class 6A bracket, and while many believe it’s practically pre-ordained that No. 1 Edmond North and No. 2 Stillwater will meet in the final, the Spartans hope to disrupt those plans.

With the regular season over, Bixby has an 18-2 record in duals, having won 15 in a row since losing two to out-of-state teams at a dual tournament Dec. 21-22. The Spartans, who have reached the dual state final in each of the two previous seasons (falling to Mustang in 2021 and Stillwater last year), are ready to get to the fun time of year.

“We’ve got a great vibe going on right now, I think the kids are excited about the opportunities that are ahead,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “They’ve been working all year and training all year and competing all year to get ready for these next three weeks and the time has come. We know we still got some really good battles ahead of us, but that’s what we’ve prepared for, so we’re excited about it.

Blake is also happy to report that his squad is relatively healthy and will have a full lineup to draw upon for the dual state tournament.

“We’re good,” he said. “Probably like any team, got some minor things here and there, but our guys have been doing a good job taking care of their bodies and we as coaches have sat a few guys here and there, just to make sure that we’re really at full strength coming down the home stretch. We should have everybody out there on Friday. Nobody’s going to be perfect, but we’re going to be in good shape.”

Bixby’s first challenge is to get past No. 6 Sand Springs in the quarterfinals at noon Friday at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. And even though the Spartans have done well against the Sandites this year, dominating them 57-9 in a dual on Jan. 12 and finishing ahead of them at several tournaments over the course of the season, Blake and his team won’t take anything for granted.

“We try not to focus on the opponent too much, we try to focus on the controllables and focus on ourselves. It gives our kids probably a little more confidence knowing they’ve wrestled this team already and fared well against them,” Blake said. “But when we wrestle them on Friday, it’s going to be a totally different match than the first time we wrestled them. We just got to make sure our preparation’s good and we take this tournament one match at a time.”

While a lot of coaches tend to move wrestlers around in an attempt to get desired matchups at certain weights in duals, Blake noted that he isn’t as concerned about that. A lot also depends on which team wins the pre-match coin flip, which forces the other squad to choose its wrestler at each weight first.

“I probably do less than other coaches,” Blake said. “Definitely, as coaches, you got to plan ahead, you got to look at lineups, where other teams are strong and maybe where they’re a little bit weaker and making sure you’re doing the right things to get the matchups you want. And part of that is the coin flip and winning that, to know which weights you want the other team to present at. I think we probably play a little less chess in terms of flipping people around, but we’re aware that other teams will do it, so we’re mindful of what moves other teams might do and being ready for that.

“I think, philosophically, you want to train your kids to want the toughest matches and be prepared for the toughest matches, so I’d rather have them going in thinking they’re going to wrestle their weight against the person that the other team puts out against them and they’re going to feel confident in that, no matter what.”

Blake acknowledges that the two powerhouses stand in their way. If the Spartans win over Sand Springs on Friday, they would likely face Stillwater in the semifinals on Saturday at 12 noon.

If they manage to get past the defending champion Pioneers, they would probably take on Edmond North in the finals, a team they defeated 33-30 in last year’s semifinals. Victories in either of those matches this year, which would result in Bixby claiming its first-ever dual state title, would be major upsets.

“I have a lot of respect for both of those programs and both of their coaching staffs, they’ve obviously done fantastic jobs building their programs and it’s only added to the overall strength of Oklahoma wrestling as a whole,” Blake said. “We’re very well aware of them, and even though we haven’t competed against them yet this year, we’ve seen them a bunch. We wrestled each of those teams last year and they pretty much have everybody back, and we trained with those teams over the summer and the spring and doing the freestyle and the Greco stuff with the duals in Fargo, so we’re familiar with the competition. We’re just excited. We’ve got to take care of business on Friday first, but the plan would be to do that and then face both of those teams on Saturday.

“It’s kind of nice for both our kids and our coaches going in, that we’re, probably on paper, what a lot of outsiders would perceive as the underdogs. It takes a little bit of pressure off you. Just go out there and wrestle, it’s just six minutes of wrestling. But at the same time, we coach our athletes to want the challenges, to embrace the challenges, to embrace the difficult matches and the tough situations. And we know that if we get opportunities to wrestle those programs this weekend, we’re going to be presented with a lot of those situations, so it’s a great opportunity to see what we’re made of and see how we can compete at our highest level.”

Dual State Wrestling Tournament Schedule

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

Friday

Noon: Class 6A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Edmond North vs. No. 8 Mustang, Mat 2

No. 4 Broken Arrow vs. No. 5 Yukon, Mat 1

No. 3 Bixby vs. No. 6 Sand Springs, Mat 4

No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 7 Choctaw, Mat 3

2 p.m.: Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Blackwell vs. No. 8 Hinton, Mat 2

No. 5 Sperry vs. No. 6 Perry, Mat 1

No. 3 Jay vs. No. 4 Sulphur, Mat 4

No. 2 Marlow vs. No. 7 Berryhill, Mat 3

4 p.m.: Class 5A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Elgin vs. No. 8 Pryor, Mat 2

No. 4 Duncan vs. No. 5 Collinsville, Mat 1

No. T2. Lawton MacArthur vs. No. 7 Glenpool, Mat 4

No. T2. Coweta vs. No. 6 Piedmont, Mat 3

6 p.m.: Class 4A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Tuttle vs. No. 7 Bristow, Mat 2

No. 3 Chickasha vs. No. 5 Wagoner, Mat 1

No. 4 Cushing vs. No. 6 Fort Gibson, Mat 4

No. 2 Catoosa vs. No. 8 Clinton, Mat 3

Saturday

12 noon: Class 6A Semifinals

Edmond North/Mustang winner vs. Broken Arrow/Yukon winner, Mat 3

Bixby/Sand Springs winner vs. Stillwater/Choctaw winner, Mat 4

Class 3A Semifinals

Blackwell/Hinton winner vs. Sperry/Perry winner, Mat 2

Jay/Sulphur winner vs. Marlow/Berryhill winner, Mat 1

2 p.m.: Class 5A Semifinals

Elgin/Pryor winner vs. Duncan Collinsville winner, Mat 3

Lawton MacArthur/Glenpool winner vs. Coweta/Piedmont winner, Mat 4

Class 4A Semifinals

Tuttle/Bristow winner vs. Chickasha/Wagoner winner, Mat 2

Cushing/Fort Gibson winner vs. Catoosa/Clinton winner, Mat 1

6:30 p.m.: All finals

Class 6A final, Mat 4

Class 3A final, Mat 1

Class 5A final, Mat 3

Class 4A final, Mat 2