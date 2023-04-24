Several major changes were approved last week by the state’s high school sports governing body that will alter the wrestling landscape next season.

Based on recommendations made by the Wrestling Advisory Committee, the OSSAA board voted in favor of adding a new classification for girls’ wrestling.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board also reclassified boys’ wrestling in a way that moves 12 schools up from Class 3A into 4A and six schools from 4A into 5A.

The changes also include increasing the state tournament from two days to a three-day format, reducing the dual-state tournament from two days to one, and then mandating that all dual-state district matchups take place on the same day.

The common theme amongst the changes is that high school wrestling is growing in Oklahoma, especially for girls, and most of the adjustments were done to accommodate that growth.

“We have a growing sport in our girls wrestling and it’s affecting everything that goes on in our system and the wrestling world, but it’s all for the better,” said Wes Ruth, OSSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling.

“We’re just trying to make sure we can adjust accordingly, and I think there’s going to be a lot of changes moving forward each year. I think we’re going to have all sorts of new things coming up. I think we just need to continue to be flexible in order to make all those things work.”

Adding an additional class for girls prompted the change to adding another day to the state tournament because that would be the only way to accommodate the extra matches to determine a sixth class of wrestling, while keeping the boys and girls together in one big event.

“There were different proposals of what to do because of the girls, but I think that, as far as trying to accommodate the growth of girls wrestling, this is the attempt to make it a great event for everybody,” said Broken Arrow boys coach Rodney Jones.

“We’ll see how it goes and we’ll learn from it. And obviously, we’re not afraid to make adjustments and we’ll probably need to make further adjustments moving forward, but at this time, I could understand and support the direction.”

Some might suggest that the talent level in girls’ wrestling isn’t deep enough now to justify adding another class, and there’s some merit to that (out of the 14 individual girls state champions this year, 11 came from 6A schools and three from 5A — so all would remain in the higher class), but the advisory committee knew it would have to happen soon based on the numbers of junior high wrestlers competing and perhaps deciding to take the step a year early rather than a year too late.

“If you’d asked me probably three months ago, I’d have probably been against it, but as I’ve kind of thought about it and maybe bounced ideas off other coaches and OSSAA guys, Wes Ruth and a few other committee members that I’m on, we did recommend that,” said Bixby girls coach Paul Mayfield.

“I know social media hasn’t caught up to it yet, and I think there’s some backlash with some parents and stuff a little bit, but looking at numbers of growth the last couple of years, and there’s no perfect way to project what that will be, but kind of projecting those numbers and looking at things like Junior High All-State numbers, there’s 700 extra entries there for the girls — they’re not all going to be incoming freshmen next year, but there’s a big portion of it. So I think it’s going to be a good way to grow girls’ wrestling.“

Mayfield noted that there were a few other options on the table, including one that added regions but not another class for girls, but in the end, the option that made the most sense was just adding a new class to keep everything uniform.

“We were going to change it to four regions and have multiple girls qualify for state, like 16 instead of the typical 10, that was one of the proposals, and I was okay with that, but the reason that didn’t make sense was because you were going to do it for one year and then the numbers were certainly going to be too big to sustain that,” Mayfield said. “And so it was going to be different than the boys and it didn’t make a whole lot of sense to do something for one year. So we tried to be proactive, I think, and really push forward to grow wrestling, and not change it this year and change it again next year. We wanted to mirror the boys and we wanted to be forward-thinking a little bit, so I think it’s going to end up being good in the long run. It might be a small downturn for a year but I really do think for the long run, it’s going to be a success.

“We’re all in kind of in uncharted water here. There are some really talented girls in those smaller classes and it might be watered down a little bit but I think it does catch up eventually.”

The boys’ reclassification that moves some schools up in class was spurred on by the huge number of wrestlers that took part in the 3A regional tournaments this past year.

According to numbers cited by Ruth at the OSSAA Board meeting last week, there were 497 wrestlers competing at the two Class 3A regional tournaments this season, compared to 312 at the 4A regionals, 346 at the 5A regionals and 366 for 6A. That prompted the decision to move some of those numbers up the ladder.

Under the new format, the top 32 schools with the highest Average Daily Membership (ADM) will continue to compete in Class 6A, so that will remain unaltered. But instead of the next-highest 32 schools comprising 5A, now it will be the next 38 schools, bumping six up from 4A to 5A.

Then the next 38 after that will make up 4A, replacing the six that moved up to 5A and adding 12 more from 3A, with the rest remaining in 3A. This more equitably distributes the wrestlers and eases some of the strain experienced at the 3A regional tournaments.

“Most coaches agreed with the reclassification, just because of the number of teams that were in 3A,” said Cascia Hall coach Zac Livingston, whose school moved up from 3A this season and finished second at state in the 4A standings, behind only perpetual dynasty Tuttle. “I would say the majority of wrestling coaches were on board with the reclassification setup.”

Livingston wasn’t sure where Cascia Hall fit into the equation and whether or not they’d change classes again, but he noted that it didn’t really matter.

“We at Cascia Hall, we wrestle 6A, 5A, we wrestle everybody. Wherever we land, we land,” he said. “I try to get my team the toughest matches we can get everywhere we can.”

Salina coach Wes Harding, who guided the Wildcats to a fifth-place finish in 3A in his first season at the school after winning 11 Class 5A state titles in 12 years at Collinsville, had a similar attitude, noting that Salina was low enough in the ADM rankings that it would remain in 3A.

“I’m just kind of like, go along with whatever they say, and whoever steps on the mat, you’re going to have to wrestle,” said Harding, who was unaware any changes had been made before contacted. “If you’re going to win the bracket, you’ve got to beat everybody anyway.”

As for expanding the state tournament from two days to three, Ruth noted that some coaches expressed some concern about requiring their wrestlers to have to weigh in three days in a row rather than two, but in the end, it made the most sense to do it that way to accommodate the additional girls’ class. And everyone wanted to keep the girls’ state tournament connected to the boys.’

“The most important thing is girls wrestling has grown so much here in Oklahoma and I think it’s really important to have those eyeballs from wrestling fans and I think if you were to split it, which was an idea to just do the first round on Thursday and have them finish up Friday night, I just think that you don’t get as much,” Mayfield said of another proposal that would have seen the girls’ matches start, and end, a day earlier than the boys. “I think that the girls need that for a while. I think the three days makes it possible. It didn’t really feel like we could do it in two days, with adding a whole other class, so I did get a lot of backlash from fans and parents where they have to weigh in at the arena another time if they make it all the way through.”

BA’s Jones pointed out that many years ago, the state wrestling tournament was three days, back when it was held at the old Gallagher Hall in Stillwater, before it was revamped into Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“When I was growing up, it was a three-day tournament at that point because Gallagher wasn’t big enough to host all four classes, so they had to break it up into different sessions,” recalled Jones. “Back then different sessions had to go at different times, which extended it to a three-day tournament, so it’s kind of like going back in time a little bit.

“I can remember before they expanded Gallagher into Gallagher-Iba, for the state finals, they would ask spectators that if they were done watching their athlete compete, to leave the arena because there were people outside waiting to get in because it was packed to capacity. That was when Gallagher Hall was a smaller venue.

“For the size of the tournament, 10 wrestlers, basically three rounds, three matches, a three-day tournament seems to be a little bit excessive, but we have to do what we have to do to accommodate girls wrestling. I’m always going to be fully supportive for that direction that the state decides to go.”

Livingston also acknowledged that having to weigh in three different days could be a strain on kids but it was something they’d just have to deal with.

“That is always going to be something, but if the wrestlers plan to go on to college, they’re going to have to weigh in at the NCAA tournament every day and that’s over three days,” Livingston said. “We’re trying to prepare them for that next level if they choose to, so that’s something for them to get prepared for.”

Mayfield summed up the position many people had about the new guidelines.

“I really like the new changes,” he said. “I think that they’re really going to give the girls a lot of success and not take anything away from the boys’ state tournament. I think they coexist there together and I’m excited about them.”

As for the dual state tournament, which for now is still boys-only, it will go from a two-day format (with all classes’ quarterfinal matches on day one, then the semifinals early on day two, followed by all the finals together that evening) to one day, where two classes will complete their tournament one day, followed by the other two classes the next day.

“If that’s the direction that the majority of the coaches in the state want to do, then I support it,” said Jones, whose team has qualified for dual state 16 years in a row, winning it all in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2019 and 2020, and reached the 6A semifinals this season. “Three matches in one day, one weigh-in for the athletes.”

The dual state tournament has been in Enid for the last several years, so it means teams and their fans have to either drive long distances back and forth each day or stay in a hotel overnight. Besides alleviating a lot of downtime after they wrestle in the quarterfinals on day one, Jones believes another benefit will be fan attendance.

“How many fans would be more willing to make a one-day trip and support all the matches in one day and be able to go home in the evening and not have to either drive back and forth or have to get a hotel room?” he said. “There’s already a good crowd for the dual state tournament, but I’d like to think this would enhance spectators’ likelihood of going. Drive up in the morning, watch the quarterfinals, semifinals, watch the championship and then be home in the evening. I think it’s a good adjustment, for sure.“

Livingston pointed out that coaches will have a bigger challenge with less time to prepare for the next opponent, but it was an acceptable adjustment to get everything completed in one day.

“It does make it a little bit harder sometimes, kind of looking at your opponents and strategizing,” Livingston said. “You have to do it a little bit more on the fly than you can if you have a little bit of time to think about everything. But that falls on the coaches.”

The rule dictating that all district duals (which determine who qualifies for dual state) have to be completed on the same day is something that most schools and districts have already been doing, so it won’t affect too many. While acknowledging that sometimes schools want to have separate duals so they can have multiple home events, Jones still thinks it’s a good thing because it levels the playing field for all teams.

“Because it is a qualification for the postseason, I think it does make sense that you do it as one weigh-in, you do it on one day and you get it over with,” Jones said. “You decide who the district champion is in one day and it allows a little bit of parity, because honestly, one team on a Thursday night early in January can be a different team at the end of January. You could have two totally different teams. It lets everybody focus in on that one date and it makes sure that, ‘Hey, you need to have your team healthy, you need to have them eligible, you need to have them in the right spots,’ so if you want to compete for a dual state championship, you have to be ready for a district championship first. It puts a little more emphasis on that single date, which I think is good. You want to have your team peaking and ready to go on that one date. It’s good for the fans, too. You bring everybody together for one event and you’re going to have a champion at the end of it.”