Jace Roller helps Bixby dominate Sand Springs in wrestling dual

BIXBY — For Jace Roller, it was another step in his recovery to prove that he’s getting back to full strength.

Roller pulled off an impressive pin Thursday night, contributing to Bixby’s dominating wrestling dual victory over Sand Springs, 57-9, at the Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

Roller tore the ACL in his knee last summer and just recently returned to the mat. After a successful week during the Spartans’ trip out to California, Roller delivered another strong performance, pinning Zander Grigsby at 138 pounds in 3:33.

“It feels good, I’m about six months from tearing my ACL, so I’m back probably a little sooner than people expected but I rehabbed it hard and got back in time for our California tournament,” said Roller, who won a tight battle in the dual last week against nationally-ranked Gilroy High School and then placed fourth in the Doc Buchanan Invitational, losing both matches to nationally-ranked opponents in overtime. “I was really wanting to get back to get some competition out there and ended up getting to go. I did pretty good, I got fourth, it’s a tough tournament out there. I got some high-level competition and then back here doing my thing, trying to get as many team points as possible.”

The rehab process proved to be difficult, but Roller was able to get through it with a lot of hard work.

“It was pretty hard at the beginning, especially,” said Roller, who won the individual Class 6A state championship at 138 last year as a sophomore. “I was actually preparing for a big tournament last summer and got hurt right before it, so I didn’t end up getting to go. And just the rehab process was really hard, probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through. Just staying motivated to get it good, knowing I could come back in time for the season, was a big part of what kept me going through it.”

Bixby coach Ray Blake is impressed with how hard Roller worked to get back and how well he’s done since he returned the lineup.

“He’s going to look better every time out there,” Blake said. “He wasn’t supposed to be back right now, and he made this return timeline possible through hard work. Jace earned this opportunity, he was rehabbing aggressively, many days a week, every day for the last month. So just to be out here and competing, his first match was Dec. 28 and now to be getting into the swing of things in mid-January, that is a blessing. But he’s earned this opportunity and he’s looking better every time out.”

Bixby, currently ranked No. 3 in 6A and 17th in the nation, improves to 10-2 in duals after a dominant showing. The Spartans, who also won three district duals on Tuesday night to qualify for the dual state tournament next month, won 12 of the 14 weight classes, with six pins. In addition to Roller, Bixby wrestlers with pins included Dominic Graff at 120 pounds, Caden Kelley at 144, Clay Giddens-Buttram at 150, Ishmael Guerrero at 157 and Jersey Robb at 215.

“I felt it went well, the guys wrestled hard, we always talk about going out there and setting a tone, wrestling to score as many points as possible and we did that at most of the weights,” Blake said. “We’re in the middle of a long week with a lot of competitions, so it’s hard to get up and stay motivated every day, but the guys did a good job of refocusing after Tuesday and staying locked in on what they needed to do tonight.”

Blake was particularly pleased with the 14-5 major decision victory at 132 pounds by Jayce Caviness, who won the Class 4A state championship at 126 pounds for Stilwell last year. Blake also liked how Cord Nolan stepped into the lineup to defeat Jaden Allen 9-7 at 190, as well as the close 1-0 decision by Garrett Ritter at 285 over Mason Harris.

“We had a lot of gritty performances,” Blake said. “I would say Jayce Caviness at 132, he was feeling a bit under the weather this morning and did a good job of just controlling his body and his emotions and wrestling a smart match, and kind of dominating a pretty good kid.

“Cord Nolan, who’s not normally a starter — we had a minor injury to our starter at 190 and Cord got the late call and went out and made the most of his opportunity. And Garrett Ritter, our heavyweight. Garrett is maturing as a wrestler and physically, he put on 50 pounds since this time last year, but he wrestled that same kid in this dual at their place last year and I think he was down by about 10 and he got pinned. So to flip that result and be able to stay composed and just wrestle a smart match shows a lot of progress for him.”

No. 7 Sand Springs (10-2) won the first two matches, including a pin by David Ritchey at 113 pounds, to go up 9-0 in the team score, but things went downhill after that for the Sandites.

“It was not the outcome we wanted, but we didn’t roll over, we went out and we battled every single match,” said Sand Springs coach Tyson Bowling. “We made them work for every single win. We wrestled them tough. I think we started the dual strong, we started off with the win at 106 and we got the pin at 113, so those are definitely some positives.”

Both teams will be back in action on Friday, participating in the Jerry Billings Invitational tournament in Sapulpa.

BIXBY 57, SAND SPRINGS 9

106: Skaggs (Sand Springs) dec. Dyer, 5-0

113: Ritchey (Sand Spring) p. Wright, 1:03

120: Graff (Bixby) p. Childers, 2:55

126: Walker (Bixby) t.f. B. Moore, 15-0, 5:16

132: Caviness (Bixby) m.d. Pait, 14-5

138: Roller (Bixby) p. Grigsby, 3:33

144: Kelley (Bixby) p. J. Moore, 1:06

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) p. Trotter, 2:36

157: Guerrero (Bixby) p. Ensten, 0:59

165: Snyder (Bixby) dec. White, 6-1

175: Kaiser (Bixby) dec. Sheppard, 4-1

190: Nolan (Bixby) dec. Allen, 9-7

215: Robb (Bixby) p. McCoy, 1:37

285: Ritter (Bixby) dec. Harris, 1-0

Photos: Bixby dominates Sand Springs in wrestling dual bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby bixby Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now