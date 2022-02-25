HS wrestling
Owasso's Rich prevails at heavyweight
Constant was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Cardinals recorded six wins by pin in the finals, including five in a row.
Bixby pulled off a 33-30 upset over No. 1 Edmond North in the semis
The Tigers’ Landon Bart scored a pin in 1:28 to give Coweta the 41-34 victory and a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.
ENID — There were a number of upsets in the dual state wrestling tournament Friday at the Stride Bank Center, but Bixby defeating Broken Arrow…
Moore took first place, with Jay taking second.
The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in Class 6A (but seeded sixth in the tournament) with a 7-5 dual record, and with the pressure off, perhaps a better result is in the cards.