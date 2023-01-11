High school wrestling notebook

Bixby back home after successful trip to California

The Bixby team had an eventful week that started with a memorable trip to Northern California with a dual victory over a nationally-ranked team, continued with a strong showing in a nationally-relevant tournament and then, after returning home, put together a dominant performance in district duals to advance to the dual state tournament next month.

First was the epic dual meet the Spartans had with Gilroy, a high school team coached by former Oklahoma State wrestler and UFC MMA champion Daniel Cormier. Bixby, ranked No. 17 in the nation, was able to squeak out a thrilling 30-29 victory over No. 11-ranked Gilroy.

“It was a great trip,” said Spartans coach Ray Blake, who is familiar with the area after spending 14 years on the nearby Stanford University coaching staff. “We were gone for five days, we traveled out on Tuesday, got into San Jose on Tuesday night, got a workout in there, and then on Wednesday, we wrestled at Gilroy High School.

“It was a great dual. They did a great job of hosting the event, they had a packed gym, the lights were down, the spotlight was on the mat, they had announcers, they had a live stream. Daniel did just a great job of bringing the community in and drawing attention to the match, and it was one of those matches that lived up to the billing, where every kid on both sides was just fighting for every point.”

After a close win by Hank Puckett at 185 pounds on a third-period takedown, Bixby went into the final match leading 30-26. That meant Gilroy could still win the entire dual with a bonus-point win in the final bout at 198 (California uses different weights than Oklahoma).

“Justin Kirk, who’s not normally in our starting lineup right now, but when we went out there, they have different weight classes, so it actually added another upper-weight class for us,” Blake said. “So Justin wrestled for us this weekend and the whole meet was on the line, and he lost, but he kept it to a decision, which won it for the team. It’s one of those cool things, duals are great because everybody matters.”

On Friday and Saturday, Bixby then competed in the very prestigious Doc Buchanan Invitational tournament, where the Spartans ended up in eighth place among a very strong field of over 100 teams, just 11.5 points back of Gilroy in fifth. Jersey Robb won the individual championship at 223 pounds, Gage Walker placed third at 129 pounds, Jace Roller was fourth at 141, Jayce Caviness finished sixth at 135 and Clay Giddens-Buttram ended up seventh at 148.

“It was great,” Blake said of the tournament experience. “There were eight teams there that are in the top 20 in the country right now and we were in third place after Day 1. We lost a few tight matches in Day 2 that dropped us to eighth, but it was a really tight battle from second to eighth place there and more importantly, our kids just got some great competition. We ended up with five place-winners.

“Overall, obviously, there are things that we can do better, but I was very proud of the kids’ effort and the fight and how they came together as a team. Kids were wrestling for bonus points and trying to get pins and all that little stuff adds up.”

The Spartans completed the successful week with dominating triumphs over District 6A-5 foes Bartlesville (84-0, the maximum possible margin of victory), Muskogee (78-0), and Jenks (67-6). That puts Bixby back into the dual state tournament, where they finished as state runners-up in each of the past two seasons.

Harding adjusting well to Salina

It’s been several months since Wes Harding sent shockwaves through the Oklahoma wrestling community by announcing that he was leaving Collinsville, where he’d won 11 Class 5A state championships in 12 years as head coach, including the last five, to take over the program at Class 3A Salina.

The transition from the coach of a state championship dynasty to the leader of a smaller school still trying to reach the top has gone as smoothly as could be expected.

“I miss all my parents, I miss all my wrestlers back in Collinsville, but as far as being able to go into Salina, I feel like they took me in with open arms and Salina, I think, is a big wrestling community,” Harding said. “When we have a home dual, the gym’s full and everybody’s just backing the team and backing the coaches. I like the atmosphere in Salina. We don’t have a ton of world beaters, but hopefully, when it’s all said and done, we will.”

Salina, which placed fifth in last year’s 3A state tournament, participated in the Larry Wilkey Invitational tournament last weekend at Jenks, and finished 11th out of 24 total teams, featuring quite a few from out of state.

With three wrestlers in the semifinals, Salina ended up with one individual champion, Gavin Montgomery at 150 pounds. After losing his 157-pound semifinal in overtime, Jack Wilkins came back to win three straight matches to placed second, while Aaron Blevins finished fourth and Elijah Gardner finished sixth at 120.

“Basically, I can’t say I’m happy with the way we wrestled overall because I’m not,” Harding said. “We just got a lot of work to do and we got plenty of time to get the work in that I think we need to do. The wrestlers are starting to believe in themselves and they need to believe in themselves a lot more if we’re going to have a chance to do anything at the state tournament. You got to believe that you can win, and we got some wrestlers that are having some trouble with their confidence and I think by the time the state tournament rolls around, hopefully, we will peak.”

One of the big tasks for Harding in Salina will be building a strong pipeline like he had in Collinsville, where the junior high team keeps supplying strong wrestlers to the high school varsity. He is happy that there is a good foundation in place for that in Salina already.

“One real big plus is we got a solid, solid junior high, so hopefully, there’s big things ahead for Salina wrestling,” Harding said. “So far, our junior high’s 4-0 in duals and most of the kids have wrestled most of their lives and have a lot of experience.”

This is just the beginning of the story for Harding at Salina.

“I said I moved to Salina because I wanted a challenge. This is what I signed up for and I’m going to see it out and hopefully we can eventually bring something home to Salina. I see good things ahead. Can’t make any promises, but I’m hoping someday we’ll bring a title to Salina.”

Stillwater wins Geary Invitational

At the 78th annual Geary Invitational tournament last weekend, reigning two-time Class 6A state champion Stillwater emerged victorious, edging out second-place Edmond North in points, 227-216.5.

Class 4A dynasty Tuttle was a distant third with 101 points, while Broken Arrow finished fifth with 74.5 and Collinsville wound up seventh with 57, with a few teams from other states mixed in.

The Pioneers had an impressive eight individual champions (two times defeating Edmond North wrestlers in the finals) among nine finalists in the 14 weight classes, while Edmond North, last year’s 6A runners-up, claimed four crowns with six second-place finishers. The results suggest that the 6A state tournament will be another battle between these two teams, with everyone else fighting for third.

Stillwater’s titlists were: Aydan Thomas at 106 pounds, Beric Jordan at 113 pounds, Sam Smith at 120, Cael Hughes at 132, Kael Voinovich at 150, LaDarion Lockett at 157, Landyn Sommer at 165 and A.J. Heeg at 190.

