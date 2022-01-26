High school wrestling notebook: Henryetta’s Byroads excelling this season

Sapulpa, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, lost the quarterfinal 51-18 to 6A No. 4 Bixby but then rallied to overtake the Mystery Team, consisting of extra wrestlers from various tournament teams, 37-34. The Chieftains trailed that match 34-23 before claiming the final three bouts, clinching it on Ethan Peterson’s fall at 132 pounds.

Overall, it was a good result for a team battling injuries and illness. Sapulpa forfeited two different weight brackets during the Friday matches and on Saturday, had no one to wrestle at three weights.

“The entire weekend was fun,” Blevins said. “As a high school team, we wrestle a lot of individual tournaments, so to wrestle something as a team, it was really cool. Something like this does wonders about bringing the kids together. We were giving up 18 points each dual (Saturday), so that’s hard to come back from. We were giving up 12 points (Friday), guys are continuing to get hurt in matches, so that’s something we’re trying to overcome right now.”

In addition to Peterson, who went 4-2 on the weekend (including being the only Sapulpa wrestler to win against Allen), other Chieftains who enjoyed strong performances were Kyle Brooks at 126 pounds, who went 5-1, Cohlson Peper at 160, who went 4-2, and Parker LeCoq at 138, who was 3-2.

“Cohlson Peper, I think he only had one loss until this weekend, and he lost one (against Owasso) and he lost one against Allen,” Blevins said. “Things like that are good for guys like that who have one or two losses on the year, because they need to be tested. If they go to the state tournament undefeated, I didn’t do my job as a coach. That’s one of the seniors kind of leading the team.”