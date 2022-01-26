High school wrestling notebook: Henryetta’s Byroads excelling this season

Madison Byroads finished third at 147 pounds at last year’s inaugural Girls Wrestling state championship tournament and the Henryetta senior is on a mission to improve on that finish this year.
Her latest success came at the Paul Post Tournament in Sallisaw this past weekend, where she steamrolled through the 145-pound bracket. Byroads, who also competes for Henryetta’s boys’ team, won all four of her matches by pinning her opponents in the first period, taking the title over Fayetteville’s April Stanley just before the buzzer (at 1:58) in the final.
That increased Byroads’ record to 19-0 this season against girls, including 17 falls. What makes her performance last weekend even more impressive was that she was struggling through a knee injury suffered last Thursday in a boys’ dual against Lincoln Christian.
“I think she might’ve got a little bit of a hyper-extension of her knee. I don’t think it’s major, but it was bothering her, for sure,” said Henryetta coach Dave Hutchings, who has coached Byroads since she was two years old. “She was bandaged up this weekend. She unwrapped it, wrestled, then wrapped it back up and went back up in the stands and iced it. We have her scheduled for an MRI next week, so we’ll see the results. I don’t think it’s going to be too major but you can never be too cautious.”
Byroads is one of just four girls wrestling for the Knights this year and is the one the rest of them look up to.
“She’s definitely one of the hardest workers,” Hutchings said. “She works really hard in the wrestling room, she inspires kids, she’s a good leader. I feel like she wrestles boys better sometimes than she wrestles girls. I don’t know if she feels like she has something to prove, or if she just likes the satisfaction of beating the male version of a wrestler.”
Up and down Sapulpa experiencing ‘good, ugly and bad’
It’s been somewhat of an up and down season for Sapulpa, which experienced a wide range of results last weekend at the Owasso Ram Dual Tournament. The Chieftains went 3-3 in duals in the tournament, officially placing sixth in the 16-team competition.
“We had good, we had ugly and we had bad,” said Sapulpa coach Kyle Blevins after his team had just lost a tight 39-30 battle with Class 6A No. 11 Owasso in the fifth-place match. “We had it all in one weekend and each kid probably experienced a little bit of each — good, ugly and bad.”
After getting crushed by eventual tournament champion Allen (Texas) 70-6 in the opener on Friday, the Chieftains bounced back to defeat North DeSoto (Texas) 55-30, and then took down Springdale (Ark.) 48-36 to clinch second place in Pool A and a spot in the championship Gold bracket Saturday.
Sapulpa, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, lost the quarterfinal 51-18 to 6A No. 4 Bixby but then rallied to overtake the Mystery Team, consisting of extra wrestlers from various tournament teams, 37-34. The Chieftains trailed that match 34-23 before claiming the final three bouts, clinching it on Ethan Peterson’s fall at 132 pounds.
Overall, it was a good result for a team battling injuries and illness. Sapulpa forfeited two different weight brackets during the Friday matches and on Saturday, had no one to wrestle at three weights.
“The entire weekend was fun,” Blevins said. “As a high school team, we wrestle a lot of individual tournaments, so to wrestle something as a team, it was really cool. Something like this does wonders about bringing the kids together. We were giving up 18 points each dual (Saturday), so that’s hard to come back from. We were giving up 12 points (Friday), guys are continuing to get hurt in matches, so that’s something we’re trying to overcome right now.”
In addition to Peterson, who went 4-2 on the weekend (including being the only Sapulpa wrestler to win against Allen), other Chieftains who enjoyed strong performances were Kyle Brooks at 126 pounds, who went 5-1, Cohlson Peper at 160, who went 4-2, and Parker LeCoq at 138, who was 3-2.
“Cohlson Peper, I think he only had one loss until this weekend, and he lost one (against Owasso) and he lost one against Allen,” Blevins said. “Things like that are good for guys like that who have one or two losses on the year, because they need to be tested. If they go to the state tournament undefeated, I didn’t do my job as a coach. That’s one of the seniors kind of leading the team.”