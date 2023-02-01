High school wrestling notebook: Fort Gibson still battling

Dealing with several key injuries, Fort Gibson still battling

It wasn’t necessarily the outcome they wanted, but considering the circumstances, Fort Gibson’s fifth-place finish at the Maverick Conference Tournament last weekend in Henryetta was a major accomplishment.

The Tigers have been ravaged by injuries, with several key wrestlers missing from the lineup at various points all season, but the ones who participated in Henryetta delivered strong performances.

“Right now, we’re kind of struggling a little bit with injuries,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson. “At the conference tournament, we only took seven or eight kids, two of which were backups that were extras that didn’t score any points for us. We’re kind of beat up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen by dual state or not, but hopefully, we can get everybody healthy by regionals and if we do that, I think we have a chance to be okay.”

Freshman Trenton Bell enjoyed a strong weekend, winning the 120-pound weight bracket at Henryetta, pinning both of his opponents, with his win in the final over Eric Walters of Tahlequah Sequoyah coming with just 12 seconds left. It was the second weekend in a row that Bell has excelled, after placing second the week before at the Paul Post Tournament in Sallisaw. Johnson was happy with how Bell defeated Coweta’s Colby Eighenger 12-9 in the quarterfinals of that match, after Eighenger has pinned him a couple of weeks earlier in a dual on Jan. 3.

“Trenton Bell’s been huge, stepping up, winning big matches,” Johnson said. “Just a freshman doing some really nice things for us. Pretty proud of everything he’s done this year.”

Other Tigers who placed at the Maverick Conference were Colt Horlick, who was second at 106 pounds, David Farmer (third at 106), Rylan Purdom (third at 138) and Dakota O’Dell (fourth at 157).

Among the guys that were missing from the lineup last weekend is a formidable group that accounts for an individual state championship (Blade Walden last year at 113, now wrestling at 120), and several other past state placers and qualifiers (Jaiden Johnson at 144, Cole Mahaney at 150, Kyle Rye at 190 and Andrew Sparks at 215), not to mention Kaydan Hunt at 175.

Mahaney, the starting quarterback of the Tigers’ football team, was injured during football season and has barely wrestled. He may or may not be back in time for the 4A East Regional tournament Feb. 17-18, which qualifies wrestlers for the state tournament the following weekend. Hunt also may not return this season, but Johnson expects the others to be back in time for Regionals.

Wrestlers who have stepped up and delivered strong performances under difficult circumstances include Bell at 120 pounds, David Undaunted at 132, Purdom at 144, O’Dell at 157 and heavyweight Stevie Vafeas.

The Tigers, who finished sixth at last year’s Class 4A state tournament, are currently ranked No. 10 in 4A, are 7-2 in duals and have already qualified for the dual state tournament Feb. 10-11 in Enid, which speaks to the team’s resiliency in the face of season-long adversity.

“The kids are wrestling really hard and really well, so happy and excited for the next couple of years, because they’re all young guys,” Johnson said. “We’re starting three or four freshmen and three or four sophomores pretty much every dual right now. It’s been a tough year but I think the kids have really wrestled well, and we still got high hopes that those guys can come back.

“I still think we can put five, six, seven guys into the state tournament, go place four or five of them. I’ve never had two finalists in the same year and at one point, I thought we could have three, but I still think we can go get a couple of finalists in the same year and see what happens.”

Class 4A No. 6 Wagoner ended up winning the Maverick Conference Tournament, compiling 156 points, comfortably ahead of 4A No. 12 Poteau in second with 138. The Bulldogs had five finalists, going 4-1 in those matches, to wind up with four individual champions: Craig Moore at 132 pounds, Kale Charboneau at 190, Witt Edwards at 215 and Roman Garcia at 285. Bryce Steele placed second at 150.

Pryor tournament recap — Cushing prevails over hosts

Class 4A No. 5 Cushing claimed the team championship at the Doug Rial Tournament in Pryor last weekend, going 2-2 in the final round to build up 194 points.

Host Pryor, ranked No. 12 in 5A, finished second with 145 points, just edging third-place 3A No. 9 Vinita at 140. Class 6A No. 14 Union placed fourth with 130 points and 5A No. 14 Sapulpa was close behind in fifth with 123.5.

For Cushing, both individual championships came after defeating Pryor wrestlers in the final round. Kaiser Simpson won the 144-pound weight bracket after defeating Pryor’s Bryce Kegley in a hard-fought 3-2 decision in the final, and Kobe Smith took the title at 165 pounds, pinning Kade Edmonds in 1:07. Cushing’s two runners-up were Andy Collier at 126 pounds and Kade Ralston at 215.

Pryor ended up with an 1-3 record in the final round, with Noah Cowan claiming the title at 215 pounds, pinning Ralston in just 43 seconds in the final, while Kegley took second at 144 pounds, Elbert Grant was runner-up at 157, and Edmonds placed second at 165.

Bishop Kelley finished eighth as a team but had three individual champions: Robert Burke at 126 (defeating Collier in a 10-6 decision in the final), Greyson Zellers at 138, and Cameron Leake at 175, who won an exciting 4-2 overtime victory over Tahlequah’s Jayden Moore in the final.

Other individual champions included Pawhuska’s Logan Cass at 106 pounds, Zane Donley of Vinita at 113, Oologah’s Garrett Salt at 120, Thomas Toteh of Union at 132, Salina’s Gavin Montgomery at 150 and Jack Wilkins at 157, Kevin Lund of Glenpool at 190 and Jacob Brammer of Broken Arrow’s backup team at 285.