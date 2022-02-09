High School wrestling notebook: Broken Arrow preparing for 6A dual state battle

While the Class 6A tournament looks to be up in the air, with a number of possibilities for the ultimate champion, the 5A and 4A competitions won’t have nearly as much drama.

In Class 5A, No. 1 Collinsville has the inside track to take the title. The Cardinals are 11-0 in duals this season, and while they have won four straight state championships, they haven’t won the dual state title since 2015. Earlier in the season, coach Weston Harding said he thought this might be his best dual team ever, which is saying a lot, since it has won dual state five times during his tenure.

The quest begins at 2 p.m. Friday in Enid against No. 8 Midwest City Carl Albert in the quarterfinals. If it advances, Collinsville’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of No. 4 Coweta and No. 7 Glenpool, which should be an intense battle.

Other 5A teams to watch are No. 2 Elgin and No. 3 Duncan, both of whom completed the regular season 8-0 in duals.

In Class 4A, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that No. 1 Tuttle will claim its 13th straight dual state title. The question is who will make it to the final to lose to the ongoing dynasty.