High School wrestling notebook: Broken Arrow preparing for 6A dual state battle

They aren’t the front-runners this year and maybe that is good.
Last year, Broken Arrow went into the Class 6A dual state tournament as the two-time defending state champions and the favorites, but left with a disappointing semifinal loss to Bixby.
This time, the Tigers are ranked No. 4 in Class 6A (but seeded sixth in the tournament) with a 7-5 dual record, and with the pressure off, perhaps a better result is in the cards.
Broken Arrow defeated Sand Springs 45-15 in a final tune-up dual on Monday, a contest re-scheduled from Feb. 3. The Tigers were also supposed to participate in the Glenpool Warrior Invitational tournament last weekend, but that, too, was canceled due to the weather. So coach Rodney Jones was glad Sand Springs agreed to re-schedule the dual, giving his team one last matchup before dual state begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
“We just needed one more lap around the track to kind of get our legs underneath us,” Jones said. “I just wanted to keep things as normal and according to the plan that was in place. And obviously, winning’s a lot better for morale and attitude, so we were able to change, maybe, how they were feeling.”
The bracket doesn’t do the Tigers any favors, as they face No. 5 Bixby in the quarterfinals. And if they get past the Spartans, who defeated them 41-21 in a dual on Jan. 25, and advance to the semifinals, then they will probably face No. 1 Edmond North — which beat Broken Arrow 55-12 just over a week ago on Feb. 1.
“Wherever you fall in this bracket, you’re going to go up against a good team and you’re going to need to be ready to compete,” Jones said. “We have experience and knowledge and understanding of Bixby, so we feel pretty good about it.”
Other contenders for the 6A title include No. 2 Stillwater, which defeated BA 42-30 on Dec. 2, No. 3 Yukon, even Bixby. Any of those squads could emerge with the title. With such stiff opposition, Jones hopes his team is learning the lesson that it won’t automatically win just because it is Broken Arrow, dual state champions in 2019 and 2020.
“There’s just a lot of really good competition right now in 6A wrestling,” Jones said. “This group arrived off the tails of the 2019 team, who set the record for the most points scored in a 6A state championship wrestling tournament, and then the 2020 team breaks that record, and these guys, I think maybe they had some growing pains early in the year, thinking you just throw a BA singlet on and you’re going to set records at the state tournament, but the reality is you’ve got to go earn it. We’re going to have to win hard, tough wrestling matches to get that, and this is the best time for them to be coming aware of the effort that’s required to be champions.”
Collinsville, Tuttle, Marlow other favorites
While the Class 6A tournament looks to be up in the air, with a number of possibilities for the ultimate champion, the 5A and 4A competitions won’t have nearly as much drama.
In Class 5A, No. 1 Collinsville has the inside track to take the title. The Cardinals are 11-0 in duals this season, and while they have won four straight state championships, they haven’t won the dual state title since 2015. Earlier in the season, coach Weston Harding said he thought this might be his best dual team ever, which is saying a lot, since it has won dual state five times during his tenure.
The quest begins at 2 p.m. Friday in Enid against No. 8 Midwest City Carl Albert in the quarterfinals. If it advances, Collinsville’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of No. 4 Coweta and No. 7 Glenpool, which should be an intense battle.
Other 5A teams to watch are No. 2 Elgin and No. 3 Duncan, both of whom completed the regular season 8-0 in duals.
In Class 4A, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that No. 1 Tuttle will claim its 13th straight dual state title. The question is who will make it to the final to lose to the ongoing dynasty.
No. 2 Cushing looks to be a good bet to reach the final, but it will have to go through the winner of a tough quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 Wagoner and No. 6 Skiatook (winners of the Class 5A title the previous three years). Another intriguing quarterfinal matchup will be No. 4 Catoosa against No. 5 Fort Gibson, with the winner facing Tuttle in the semifinals.