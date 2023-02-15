Bixby looks ahead to East Regional and state

Following a strong performance last weekend at the Class 6A dual state tournament in Enid, which featured an appearance in the semifinals, No. 3 Bixby is now focused on the next task — preparing for the 6A East Regional this weekend at Jenks. That tournament qualifies wrestlers and determines seeding for the state tournament the following weekend at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Spartans coach Ray Blake knows that his wrestlers, who defeated No. 7 Sand Springs, 59-12, in the dual state quarterfinals on Friday before falling 44-15 to No. 2 Stillwater, the eventual champions, on Saturday in the semifinals, will face many of the same wrestlers on the mat at regionals — and possibly state.

“We’re going to see them next week and the week after that,” Blake said of Stillwater. “And overall, for the most part, I felt like our guys stayed in there and fought and battled and put themselves out there and took risks, which is going to give us more information and help us understand what we need to work on.”

That was how Blake viewed the epic battle between Bixby’s Jersey Robb, a two-time state champion and the Tulsa World’s reigning All-World Wrestler of the Year, at 215 pounds against Stillwater’s Brayden Thompson, one of the top high school wrestling recruits in the nation who recently committed to Oklahoma State and then moved to Stillwater from Lockport, Illinois. Thompson’s 2-1 overtime victory over Robb, who went undefeated last season, was his first official Oklahoma high school match. The two very likely will meet again in the regional final and perhaps even the state final.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t tilt in our favor, but we got some information and now we know what we got to work on the next few weeks,” Blake said of the matchup.

There were at least two other big-time matchups of note, with one going Bixby’s way and one in favor Stillwater. In the 126-pound matchup between state champions Gage Walker of Bixby (who won at 120 pounds last year in Class 3A for Jay) and Stillwater’s J.J. McComas, Walker emerged with an 8-2 decision victory, although McComas was hobbled by a knee problem throughout the match.

At 132 pounds, the Pioneers’ returning champ Cael Hughes delivered a major decision 18-6 triumph over Bixby’s Jayce Caviness (who won at 126 pounds in Class 4A last year for Stilwell).

Another big showdown happened between returning state champions at 150 pounds and this one went in Bixby’s favor, as Clay Giddens-Buttram outlasted Stillwater’s Kael Voinovich in an exciting bout. Voinovich led 2-0 heading into the second period, then Giddens-Buttram came back to take a 3-2 lead into the third, before Voinovich tied it 3-3 with just four seconds remaining. They went to overtime before Giddens-Buttram’s takedown resulted in a 5-3 sudden-victory decision.

“It was a big win for Clay,” Blake said. “Voinovich is also a great competitor, he’s been at a high level for a very long time, and Clay was able to stay in the fight and figure out a way to get to his legs and get to his scores as the match went on, so that was big for him.”

Each of those matchups could be repeated in the regional finals on Saturday.

Dual state champion Stillwater vs. Edmond North

After defeating Bixby in the dual state semifinals and Edmond North in the final to claim its second straight Class 6A dual state championship last weekend in Enid, No. 2 Stillwater also turns its attention to the 6A East Regional this weekend and the state tournament the following weekend.

“The quality of 6A wrestling is incredible right now,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “If we keep working when it’s time to work, stay focused when it’s time to compete, I like our chances.”

The Pioneers’ 38-22 win over No. 1 Edmond North in the dual state final was just the latest in a string of meetings between the teams this season. Edmond North had won the previous dual back on Dec. 22, and the two elite-level teams that are both ranked within the nation’s top five then faced each other in tournaments for three consecutive weeks in January, with Stillwater winning two of them and Edmond North one. While Edmond North is in the West Regional this weekend and Stillwater in the East, the two will undoubtedly be facing each other in multiple state final matches the following weekend and will likely be the top two in the team standings at the end of the day.

“A really balanced, really solid, disciplined team,” Kyle said of Edmond North before the final dual on Saturday. “They’re going to bring 14 full-on efforts, so if we can regroup and be ready to compete, I love my team. I feel good about it but they’re a really solid, balanced team.”

The Pioneers are seeking their third straight state title.

Bixby girls claim regional championship

The girls’ wrestling East Regional took place Monday and Tuesday in Sallisaw and after crowning three individual champions, Bixby won the regional title with 178 points, comfortably ahead of second-place McLoud, who had 143, and third-place Union with 142.

In addition to their three champions, the Spartans also had two runners-up and two additional wrestlers qualified for a total of seven ready to compete at the state tournament, which will take place alongside the boys on Feb. 24-25 at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

“It was a really great day,” Bixby girls coach Paul Mayfield said. “The girls are excited. We had a lot of ups and downs, just like any team, but I was just really impressed and just grateful for their effort, all the way across the board. Throughout the tournament, we got in some situations where we could have laid down and given up, and man, we fought our tails off all the way through. They’re excited but we still got a little work to do.”

After placing seven wrestlers into the semifinals, and having five of them advance to the finals, the Spartans went 3-2. The three individual champions were returning state champion Jadyn Roller at 100 pounds, freshman Brooke Pate at 125, who pinned all four of her opponents (after trailing in two of the matches), and fellow freshman Millie Azlin at 155 after she pinned Owasso’s Sidney Milligan in the final. Bixby runners-up were Lily Lane at 105 pounds and Jay’la Ford at 135.

“Seven qualifiers, it’s really good, half the weights basically, and five of those were in the finals,” Mayfield said. “That’s really what turned the tables for us. I think we were sitting first and second, and I think we even fell down to third on Monday for a little while, and then the semis were wrestled (Monday) night. We had seven in the semis and we won five out of seven and that just kind of put it away for us.”

Defending state champion Union had two individual champions (Chanelle Alburg at 110 pounds and Kali Hayden at 190) and five state qualifiers.