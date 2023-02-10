Collinsville rallies to win last four matches

They may be the defending Class 5A dual state champions, but Collinsville feels a bit like an underdog at the dual state tournament at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.

The No. 5 Cardinals trailed their quarterfinal dual with No. 4 Duncan 33-21 but managed to rally and win the last four bouts, two by fall, to claim a 39-33 triumph. That advances Collinsville back into the semifinals.

“We got some inexperienced wrestlers and it kind of showed right there but we all battled,” said Cardinals coach Mike Keim. “We had some wins we kind of weren’t expecting and we gave up some that we thought we would win. That’s kind of the way a dual goes sometimes. It worked out good for us.”

Keim is in his first year as the Cardinals’ head coach after many years coaching kids in the Collinsville system. He took over from legendary coach Wes Harding, who won 11 state championships and six dual state titles in 12 years before leaving last spring for Salina.

After having to forfeit at 113 pounds, Collinsville was down by 12, but some of their experienced state champions came through in the clutch to lead the comeback. But mixed in among wins by Canon Acklin at 120 pounds (a pin in 2:34), Clay Gates at 132 (a pin in just 31 seconds) and the final, clinching triumph by Hudson Henslick at 138 (a 9-2 decision), was a big win by freshman Luke Ragle.

“We felt good about that one, both kids are a little bit inexperienced, young, and we came out on top on that one,” Keim said of Ragle’s win over Trey Thomas. “He’s kind of had a little stage fright in other matches, much less this right here. He got put in a tough spot and we were banking on that win.”

At 126 pounds, with his team trailing 33-27, Ragle surged out to a 5-0 lead heading into the third period and held on for a 6-4 decision. A loss there, especially a pin loss, would have lost the dual. He acknowledged that he felt the pressure of having to win but just blocked it out and wrestled.

“A lot of pressure, especially being a freshman and not having a lot experience with varsity,” Ragle said. “It was definitely a fun experience, I’m glad we could pull through and win it.”

The Cardinals now advance to face No. 1 Elgin, which defeated No. 8 Pryor 48-18 in its quarterfinal dual. In the current 5A environment, Keim believes his team has as good a chance as anyone this year, even if his team isn’t quite the juggernaut it’s been in the recent past.

“Here’s the deal with 5A, anybody can win it. Nobody’s great, everybody’s about even,” Keim said. “With that being said, with the team we brought here, we’re fortunate to be in the mix with these other teams. This team has gotten so much better since December, it’s unreal, and that’s all that I can ask, that they improve.”

Sperry takes dramatic victory over Perry

In perhaps the most dramatic battle of the day, Class 3A No. 5 Sperry edged No. 6 Perry on a tie-breaker 34-33 after winning the final three bouts, each of them close decisions that would have clinched the triumph for Perry if they went the other way.

After freshman Talon Delk delivered an impressive 6-2 victory over Perry’s Gavin Gerau, Sperry trailed 33-30 heading into the final match. Needing a win, Dylan Abbott outlasted Perry’s Strauss Karcher for a 7-6 triumph at 138 pounds. That left the dual tied at 33-33 and after everyone held their breath for several moments as the officials figured out the tie-breaker criteria, Sperry was announced as the winner, because the Pirates had the edge in overall matches won, 8-6, to take the extra point and the triumph. It was the fourth tie-breaker.

They now advance to the semifinals on Saturday, where they will take on No. 1 Blackwell.

“Any time you can beat Perry, it’s a good day,” said Sperry coach Robert Park. “I’m really lopsided in wins and losses against those guys. Big win by (Delk) at 132, gave us a chance to win the dual. Got a couple of bonus points there, we knew they were going to be tough in the upper weights, but that was a big win at 132, gave us a chance. We thought we could win at 138, found a way to win there at the end, it was big.”

The final bout featured three lead changes in the final 40 seconds alone. The wrestlers entered the third period tied 2-2, before Karcher went ahead 4-2 early on. Abbott then took a 5-4 lead after a takedown with 40 seconds remaining, before Karcher earned an escape point to tie it at 5-5 with about 30 seconds to go. Abbott secured another takedown with about 12 seconds left to go up 7-5, rendering Karcher’s final escape point with three seconds to go irrelevant.

“I just kept trying, I never gave up,” Abbott said. “It was an important match, obviously, to make us win. I pushed through (the pressure), knew I needed a win for the team, just kept going. It worked out.”

After Alex Meier pinned Sperry’s Zane Haddock in 1:12 at 120 pounds, Perry led 33-24 and looked to be in good shape with three bouts left. Then Sperry’s Liam Sherrill came through with an impressive 4-3 decision win over Carson Avery to make it 33-27.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World

