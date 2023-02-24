Aiyana Perkins is blazing her own path, continuing to amass accolades never before achieved by a girl from Coweta.

Perkins, a sophomore, won the East Regional at 115 pounds last week and proceeded to defeat Broken Arrow’s Kristen DeLaRosa in the state quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, pinning her in 1:21.

She is the only wrestler from Coweta to qualify for the girls state tournament after spending much of the season wrestling for both the Tigers’ girls’ team and for the boys’ team. Perkins has competed in plenty of boys’ competitions this season and last, even delivering a victory by pin in the Tigers’ 36-24 triumph over Lawton MacArthur in the dual state semifinals back on Feb. 11.

“Definitely practicing with the boys helps a lot,” Perkins said of preparing her for the girls’ tournament. “I think the (boys) all take me pretty seriously. They don’t get too happy about (getting pinned).”

Perkins had already defeated DeLaRosa in the East Regional semifinal, by pinning her in 2:53, and faces Daitlyn Webb of Sulphur in the state semifinals Friday evening. Last year as a freshman, Perkins qualified for state but lost her quarterfinal match to Choctaw’s Peyton Hand, who could be her opponent in the state final if both win their semifinal matches.

She attributed her success this season to her faith.

“God definitely, just trusting in Him and trusting in myself and trying to stay aggressive,” she said.

Coweta coach Gabe Ellis was effusive in his praise for Perkins.

“She literally might be the toughest human that I’ve met or coached, and I don’t say that in a joking way, I’m very serious,” Ellis said. “What I’ve seen her go through on the boys’ side of things and the punishment she’s dealt with and big wins she’s had, even on the boys’ side, has been huge. She was in the Junior High State finals last year, she was in the Tulsa National finals this year, and won her first regional the other day. She’s Coweta’s first girl qualifier, Coweta’s first regional champion, so right now, she’s Coweta’s first girl semifinalist in the state tournament. So there’s been a lot of firsts and she’s just a sophomore, has an opportunity to be really great.

“Sky’s the limit for her.”

Former Collinsville coach Harding leads Salina into state semifinals

In his first trip back to the state tournament since leading Collinsville to its fifth straight Class 5A state championship last year (and 11th in his 12 years at the helm there), first-year Salina coach Wes Harding would not mention his former squad at all.

He was completely focused on his Salina team that had qualified six wrestlers to the state tournament and still had four wrestlers active heading into Friday night’s semifinal round. Gavin Montgomery won his quarterfinal match at 150 pounds, as did Jack Wilkins at 157 and Maverick Williamson at 285.

Both Elijah Gardner at 120 and Jyce Glass at 175 won their wrestle-in matches but then lost in the quarterfinal. Glass then lost his first round consolation match, but Gardner won his (an 11-6 decision over Cadyn Burns of Perkins-Tryon), so Gardner will continue on Saturday. And unfortunately for Salina, Aaron Blevins, who placed second at the Class 3A East Regional, didn’t make weight at 113 pounds so he wasn’t able to participate.

That all left the Wildcats tied with Perry for sixth as a team in the 3A standings with 11 points, just seven back of third-place Berryhill.

“It’s a new team,” Harding said. “I’ll tell you what, I got a good bond with my wrestlers. We got three in the semifinals and if they wrestle like they should wrestle, I think they can all three have a good chance to win. We had one wrestler not make weight, which kind of hurt us. You can’t say he would have placed, but he was favored to get in the top four. But three in the semis, we’re wrestling good and I’m proud of them.”

From the wrestlers’ perspective, Harding’s arrival has had a major impact. Williamson, who moved into Salina from Jay (where he won an individual state title last year), admitted that Harding’s presence was a factor in him ending up there.

“Coach Harding, he brings a lot to the table,” said Williamson, who advanced to the semifinals by pinning Checotah’s Jonah Marshall in 1:19 in the quarterfinals. “He hypes us up, gets us going for our match. In the room, we train hard, probably harder than anybody in the state. We just get after it. His leadership has really brought us a long way.”

While it may not look like it based on their showing right now, Harding’s efforts to build up the Salina program is right on track.

“To be honest with you, we’re right where we need to be,” he said. “We have a great group of junior high wrestlers who went undefeated in duals and several of them will be coming up and starting as freshmen (next year), but they’re tough. And then we’ve got a good group of eighth and seventh graders and hopefully we can just start that process like we did at Collinsville.”

East Central’s Mayberry happy to prove doubters wrong

He was the only one from his team to qualify for state and Creshawn Mayberry is enjoying the process of proving that he belongs among the top wrestlers in Class 5A.

The East Central junior defeated Shay Spencer of Elgin 3-1 in overtime in the 285-pound quarterfinals, with a takedown with two seconds remaining in the sudden-victory OT period.

“When we locked up, I saw he was breathing harder than me, so I looked at the time, saw we had a couple of more seconds, so this was the last burst,” Mayberry said. “I just hit my favorite move, so I set it up here on the edge, waited for him to start pushing in to try to get off and then just hit it.”

Mayberry, who won the 5A East Regional last week after starting out as the No. 5 seed, faces Shawnee’s Logan Cash in the semifinals Friday night, whom he pinned in 3:56 in the regional semifinal. Mayberry is determined to end up on top of the podium when the medals are handed out Saturday night.

“The other people that doubted me, after my sophomore year that didn’t think I was going to make it, so I had to prove them wrong,” Mayberry said of what drives him. “And I told everybody that I was going to be the state champ and that’s what I got to do.”

“He’s a great kid, he’s a hard worker, he’s super-athletic,” added East Central coach Gary Roberts. “He’s just a go-getter type kid, he makes good grades and just does what he’s supposed to do all the time. It’s just one of those kids that you’re just happy to coach. He’s healthy and he’s focused, so we like his chances.”

For a school still trying to build its program, Mayberry is a very good role model to his teammates, many of whom are younger than him.

“He’s the only state qualifier we had. We’ve got a young team, all of my guys are first- and second-year guys,” Roberts said of Mayberry. “We had one senior so we get them all back next year. We got 33 in the room, so we’re really excited about this group we’ve got right now. They’re all good kids, we’ve created a great culture over there where they’re all making good grades and staying out of trouble. They show up and they’re excited to wrestle.”

