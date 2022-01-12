High school wrestling: Chad Herbert, Jordan Williams lead Owasso's strong start

“He does the things that are required of him; he’s working hard, has a good head on his shoulders,” Ryan said of Williams. “His ego is checked at the door, he comes in and falls in line. The kids love him, he’s a great leader with how he conducts himself in practice and at events.”

Placing second for Owasso at Jenks were Bryson Humphries at 106 pounds, Jayden Alexander at 132 and Tyler Rich at 285.

The Rams are also 5-0 so far in duals this season, having beaten top contenders in 4A Skiatook and Cushing and 5A No. 3 Glenpool in close battles. Their toughest matchup comes up on Thursday at home, when they take on No. 4 Broken Arrow along with other district foes Del City and No. 14 Enid.

After placing a distant 13th at last year’s state tournament, Owasso appears ready to significantly improve on that, as long as things continue to progress.

“We’re not quite to our peak performance yet,” Ryan said. “We have the potential to do well, but we’re not extremely deep in any weight class, so any small hiccup could cause us to not perform to our full potential.”

Collinsville rolling along again