Cascia Hall edges Catoosa as 4A runner-up

After finishing third at the Class 4A East Regional the previous week, Cascia Hall didn’t figure to be a major contender at the state tournament, but the Commandos enjoyed an outstanding weekend to finish as 4A runners-up.

While it was already pre-ordained that the Tuttle dynasty would claim its 15th consecutive state championship, very few would have figured Cascia Hall to end up in second. After placing four wrestlers into the finals and crowning three individual champions, the Commandos finished with 106 points, comfortably ahead of third-place Catoosa with 94 (and well back of Tuttle’s 197.5).

TreShaun Tecson started things off on the right foot for Cascia when he outlasted Catoosa’s Brogan O’Neal for a 2-1 victory in the 113-pound final. Other individual winners were Gerald Harris at 120 pounds and Luke Eschenheimer at 190, while Cory Velasquez placed second at 138.

“It’s really nice,” said Harris of his second state title, following the one he won in 5A last year with Collinsville. “I was going in there doubting myself a little bit and I know that’s the wrong move, but when I started to pick up things, I knew I could come out with the victory.”

Cascia also had two third-place finishers that contributed to the team point total – Camden Webb at 126 and Miles Velasquez at 132.

“My kids have been working hard all season, really pushing themselves, pushing each other in the room, led by senior Luke Eschenheimer,” said Commandos coach Zac Livingston. “Got a good core group of sophomores with the Velasquez twins, Cory and Miles, Boogie Harris and Camden Webb and junior TreShaun Tecson won his first state championship – he’s been here three times now and third time was the charm. They came out here and they wanted it. They pushed themselves and worked really hard in the room every day and it shows out here.

“Camden Webb and Miles Velasquez lost close ones in the semis but came back through the backside battling through to get third place and earn us some bonus points to walk away with that hardware tonight. I love my boys and they work their butts off for me. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Catoosa had originally appeared to be much more likely to take second, after winning the East Regional last weekend (and reaching the dual state finals the week before that) while qualifying 13 wrestlers for the tournament. But the Indians went just 5-6 in quarterfinal matches and ended up with four finalists, going 2-2.

Catoosa’s individual champions were senior Corban Zugelder at 132 pounds and sophomore Gunner Wilson at 215. O’Neal at 113 and Corey Chilcoat at 170 were runners-up while freshman Aiven Robbins (who lost to Eschenheimer in the semifinals) placed third at 190.

“We wrestled pretty well today,” said Catoosa coach Mike Clevenger. “We brought quite a few kids, we need a couple more. Cascia has six really good kids, we placed five, so they beat us by about a kid, but I think we had a couple others I was hoping they could get it done but we just didn’t quite. We’re really young, we have two seniors that were in the finals, we had a sophomore and a freshman in the finals. We have 10 guys coming back next year and a couple of place-winners. It was good. It was a little disappointing because at 175, we lost a close one there, but these kids wrestled hard all weekend. I’ve been real proud of them.”

Berryhill vaults into third in Class 3A

They weren’t considered one of the top threats in Class 3A after finishing in third in the 3A East Regional last week, behind regional champion Marlow and runner-up Jay, but the Berryhill Chiefs enjoyed a strong tournament.

After qualifying seven wrestlers to the state tournament, the Chiefs advanced five into the finals to surge into second place in the team standings, ahead of defending champion Marlow and behind only top-ranked Blackwell.

But then on Saturday, all five Berryhill finalists lost, dropping the Chiefs to third as a team and adding a tinge of disappointment to what was still an impressive accomplishment. Blackwell ended up winning, while Marlow finished second.

“First, I’m just super-proud of my guys,” said Berryhill coach Sam Herriman. “They worked so hard all year, they won big matches. The first day of the tournament, we were almost perfect. Today, we wrestled people that are really good, you have to wrestle flawlessly. We weren’t quite as good as we needed to be, but that’s part of the sport. You go compete, sometimes you win, sometimes you do not, but our guys competed hard, gave themselves a chance.”

The five second-placers for the Chiefs were Jackson Martin at 106 pounds, Wyatt Meredith at 120, Hunter Waits at 126, Owen Martin at 132 and Kyler Tabor at 144.

Despite the sour taste of Saturday, Herriman is proud they finished third and confident that his team is on the upswing.

“We feel great about our program and what we’re doing right now,” Herriman said. “We’re going to bring back a couple of state finalists next year. The kids that are graduating, we’re going to miss them terribly, but we’ve got good ones coming. That’s what you do when you’ve got a good program. It’s been a great season for our kids, good for our community. Just a massive amount of support from every level in Berryhill. Our administration, booster clubs, the kids in the school, it’s been really fun.”

Morris’ Jaxen Wright caps off undefeated season with state title

After he lost in the state final in last year’s Class 3A tournament, Jaxen Wright set his sights on this year’s competition, establishing a goal to not feel that sense of disappointment again.

After rolling through the season, the Morris senior completed the mission by defeating Chandler’s Chace Massie in the 165-pound final, 10-5, to finish 38-0 on the year.

“It feels pretty great, 13 years of wrestling put all into six minutes,” Wright said. “It feels awesome to get your hand raised. I set a goal and I went and achieved it. You got to put in the work, though.”

Even without a team around him – Wright was one of just two Morris wrestlers to qualify for state and the only one to advance to the quarterfinals, he stayed focused on the task at hand and made sure he finished the job. And there was a pretty nice contingent of Morris fans on hand to cheer him on.

Wright wasn’t nervous as the moment approached, knowing that he’d worked all year for that moment.

“This year, I changed my mindset, I don’t really fear anyone or wrestle what they do,” Wright said. “I put so much work in this year, I knew it was mine to take and I believe in it when I wrestle to my full ability. An undefeated season, it’s pretty cool.”