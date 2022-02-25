Friends Steed, Williams each on track for four straight state wrestling titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Only 43 people have done it in Oklahoma, and two local wrestlers are aiming to be the next ones to win four straight individual state championships.
Collinsville’s Cameron Steed and his buddy and former teammate, Jordan Williams, now of Owasso, each won their first-round matches fairly easily Friday night to head into the state semifinals at Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park.
Steed won his Class 5A first-round match at 152 pounds over Bishop Kelley’s Cameron Leake by pinning him in just 44 seconds, while Williams pinned Ponca City’s Rayden Agee in their Class 6A match at 160 pounds in just 42 seconds.
“I feel like it went pretty well,” Steed said of his bout. “Trying to stay locked into this and get my fourth, kind of a childhood goal for me. I’m not really satisfied until it’s over with.”
Steed won at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2019, at 113 pounds in 2020 and at 132 last year.
“I’ve been shooting for it since I was a little kid, actually. Me and one of my best friends, Jordan, we’re both going for it this year, so I think it would be pretty cool if we got it together.”
Williams agreed that it would be great for the two of them to win it together.
“It would mean a lot, especially getting it with Cameron; he was one of my best friends when I was at Collinsville,” said Williams, who won at 113 pounds for Collinsville as a freshman in 2019, at 126 in 2020 and 152 last season. “We grew up wrestling together, since we were 8, so we’ve always had a strong bond, all growing up, even when I moved. We’re still close friends. He’s my buddy.”
Steed faces Mason Kidd of Coweta in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, while Williams takes on Sand Springs’ Carter Goodman in his semifinal.
Williams looks to have a more difficult path to the title, as he will likely face Stillwater’s Angelo Ferrari in the final on Saturday night. Many observers were looking forward to the matchup in the East Regional final, but it didn’t happen after Ferrari had to forfeit due to an injury. Ferrari is taking on Mustang’s John Wiley, a state champion in 2020, in the other 160 semifinal.
“It’s none of my business why he didn’t wrestle,” Williams said of Ferrari’s forfeit at the regional. “I was ready to wrestle and now it’ll happen here.”
Steed said it’s just a case of staying zeroed in on the goal.
“Stay focused, don’t let anything else mess with me,” he said. “Focus on my matches and I’ll be fine.”