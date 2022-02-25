Friends Steed, Williams each on track for four straight state wrestling titles

“It would mean a lot, especially getting it with Cameron; he was one of my best friends when I was at Collinsville,” said Williams, who won at 113 pounds for Collinsville as a freshman in 2019, at 126 in 2020 and 152 last season. “We grew up wrestling together, since we were 8, so we’ve always had a strong bond, all growing up, even when I moved. We’re still close friends. He’s my buddy.”

Steed faces Mason Kidd of Coweta in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, while Williams takes on Sand Springs’ Carter Goodman in his semifinal.

Williams looks to have a more difficult path to the title, as he will likely face Stillwater’s Angelo Ferrari in the final on Saturday night. Many observers were looking forward to the matchup in the East Regional final, but it didn’t happen after Ferrari had to forfeit due to an injury. Ferrari is taking on Mustang’s John Wiley, a state champion in 2020, in the other 160 semifinal.

“It’s none of my business why he didn’t wrestle,” Williams said of Ferrari’s forfeit at the regional. “I was ready to wrestle and now it’ll happen here.”

Steed said it’s just a case of staying zeroed in on the goal.

“Stay focused, don’t let anything else mess with me,” he said. “Focus on my matches and I’ll be fine.”