Former Skiatook wrestling coach Wayne Constant dies

Wayne Constant, who coached Skiatook to the Class 3A high school state wresting title in 1987, died Feb. 9 in Skiatook. He was 82.
Constant had a record 187-103-6 in 20 seasons at Skiatook before retiring in 1994. His '87 state title team had six individual state champions. Constant also led Skiatook to state runner-up finishes in 1984, '85 and '86.
After his retirement, Constant continued to assist Skiatook's wrestling program for many years.
Constant was a graduate of Blackwell High School and was a member of its state title teams in 1956 and '57.
In 2007, Constant received a Lifetime Service Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Constant was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2011.
A funeral service was held Wednesday at Skiatook High School's Brooks Walton Activity Center.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
