Former Skiatook wrestling coach Wayne Constant dies
Wayne Constant, who coached Skiatook to the Class 3A high school state wresting title in 1987, died Feb. 9 in Skiatook. He was 82.

Constant had a record 187-103-6 in 20 seasons at Skiatook before retiring in 1994. His '87 state title team had six individual state champions. Constant also led Skiatook to state runner-up finishes in 1984, '85 and '86.

After his retirement, Constant continued to assist Skiatook's wrestling program for many years.

Constant was a graduate of Blackwell High School and was a member of its state title teams in 1956 and '57.

In 2007, Constant received a Lifetime Service Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Constant was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2011.

A funeral service was held Wednesday at Skiatook High School's Brooks Walton Activity Center.

