OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s been a while since he was immersed in the exciting atmosphere of the wrestling state tournament and Davey Dolan missed it.

The former Berryhill star, who won four individual state championships in four years, going undefeated over his final three years of high school, was back at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds Friday night as an assistant coach for Lincoln Christian.

“I think I came back one year and watched the finals, maybe two years after, and this is the first year I’ve been back, so it’s been pretty cool,” said Dolan, who was the Tulsa World’s All-Metro Wrestler of the Year in 2013. “I got the Facebook memories, 10 years ago yesterday I won my fourth, so it’s a little nostalgic being back in here and watching the guys that I’m coaching now.”

Dolan joined the Lincoln Christian staff in Dec. 2021 and is helping head coach Zach Fullinghim build a new program that is in its third year right now. The Bulldogs qualified three wrestlers to the state tournament in Class 3A, with one, freshman Ty Thrasher reaching the semifinals at 138 pounds.

Thrasher, who won his quarterfinal match over Blackwell’s Kasin O’Dell in a 3-0 decision, noted that Dolan’s arrival on the staff made a major impact on his development.

“He’s been game-changing, honestly,” said Thrasher, who placed third at the 3A East Regional last weekend. “He’s helped me with little things, like my stance. I wasn’t even in a good stance before he got here. I didn’t know how to stand up, I couldn’t get off bottom, I couldn't ride guys out. He’s really just changed every aspect of my game. And he’s great outside of the room, too, just to talk to.”

The fact that Dolan has been so successful on the mat makes a big difference in his ability to coach.

“It’s really cool, really inspiring,” Thrasher said of learning from a four-time high school state champion, who also went on to compete collegiately at Oklahoma State. “It’s also cool that he knows where I’m at, he’s been where I’m at, it’s easy for him to coach me through it. It’s easy for me to learn from him, because he’s been where I am.”

“He has had a huge impact on our program and is a great mentor to the young men he coaches,” added Fullinghim, who took over as head coach before last season when the previous coach, A.B. Stokes left to take a football coaching job at Bethel College.

The other Lincoln Christian wrestlers to qualify were freshmen Hudson Farris at 113 pounds and Gabe Huntsinger at 120. Farris lost his quarterfinal match to Newkirk’s Brady Oldfield and then was pinned by Comanche’s Gage Jessen in the consolation first round, while Huntsinger lost his wrestle-in match to Plainview’s Carson Orr.

Dolan, who maintains a full-time job as an IT engineer in addition to his coaching duties, has very much enjoyed coaching.

“I love it over there,” Dolan said. “It was important for me (to get into coaching) because a lot of the positive role models for me when I was growing up were my wrestling coaches. I was lucky enough to be coached by some really good men, and I wanted to do that. I feel like I connect with guys really well, so I want to pour into their lives and help them become, obviously better wrestlers, but more importantly better men.”

As for Lincoln Christian’s blossoming team, there may have only been three wrestlers to qualify for state, but they were all freshmen and the program continues to move forward.

“It’s resiliency and faith,” Fullinghim said of the key to building a program. “You got to have guys that will buy into, ‘I’m going to get my butt kicked for a couple of years.’ Gabe Huntsinger’s one of those guys. He did not do well last year in eighth grade, but we saw potential, comes out this year, got beat up in the first half of the season and then qualifies for state as a second-year guy.

“So getting kids out, the faith aspect of our culture ties in with the toughness aspect. We got kids who are willing to take their lumps for a couple of years, face really good wrestling programs, go to really good tournaments, and get beat up on, so that we know where we want to be. That’s what we’re seeing the fruits of right now with some of these freshmen.”

As the program blossoms and more kids have success and show other students what that looks like, there will undoubtedly be more Bulldogs here in the next few years.

“We’ve got good support from the administration,” Dolan said. “We have 25, 26 guys in the high school, 30-something in the junior high, so we have a lot of numbers for a 3A school.”

“It’s great, really,” added Thrasher of the wrestling scene at Lincoln Christian. “It’s a great atmosphere, just seeing people improve. We brought two guys, one’s a second-year (wrestler), one’s a fourth-year, to the tournament today, and it’s just great. Especially, in school, you always get pumped up in the hallways, they make a big deal, it’s really cool.”