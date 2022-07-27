East Large schools fall in All-State wrestling, Small schools win big

BIXBY — The deck was stacked against Caleb Phillips Wednesday night.

The Coweta graduate hadn’t wrestled since losing the Class 5A state final at 285 pounds back in February, and he had to face the same opponent who beat him then, who had about a 40-pound weight advantage.

Adding more pressure was that the outcome of the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State wrestling dual at the Large School level rested on his shoulders: if he won his bout against Rylan Hitt of Elgin at the Whitey Ford Sports Arena, the East would win.

In the end, Phillips gave a valiant effort, but he ended up falling in a 5-0 decision, giving the West a 27-22 victory. It was a disappointing way to end his wrestling career, but he still enjoyed the drama of the moment and was gracious in defeat.

“I just wanted to come in here and wrestle hard, give it one last go, because this is my last match ever, I’m playing football,” said Phillips, who will be attending Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, an NAIA private school. “I just wanted to compete as hard as I can. I felt pretty good going out there, I wasn’t really nervous.”

Phillips had lost 6-0 to Hitt in the state final this year, the third straight year he lost in the heavyweight final, including another loss, by pin, to Hitt in the 2021 final. In 2019 as a freshman, he placed fourth at 220 pounds.

“My last match, it was him,” Phillips said of his last time on the mat. “It was a little frustrating. I wanted to get at least one win against him, but sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to. He wrestled better than me this time.”

The East side was in position to win the Large School (Classes 5A and 6A) dual on that final bout thanks to a major decision victory by Broken Arrow’s Elijah Hynes at 220 pounds. With the West ahead 24-18, Hynes, the Class 6A state champion at 220 back in February, knew he was cruising to a victory with a 9-3 lead late in the contest when he realized he could earn another bonus point for the team with a major decision. He then proceeded to take down the West’s Hayden Simpson of Guthrie, the Class 5A state champion, in the final seconds to secure an 11-3 triumph and the major, pulling the East to within 24-22 and giving Phillips the chance to win it with any kind of decision.

“I was just going to wait it out and I looked back at my team and noticed that I needed a major to have a chance to win this dual, so I went for it and I got it,” said Hynes, who is still undecided about his future plans, so this was possibly his final wrestling match. “I haven’t wrestled in a while. I’ve wrestled maybe five times since state. It’s been a lot of fun and it’s an honor to be chosen (for All-State).”

In the Small School competition (Classes 3A and 4A), the East rolled to a 40-18 victory.

Toby West of Fort Gibson was a late addition to the Small School East roster and he helped the cause with a quick pin at 138 pounds, defeating Plainview’s Reece Bennett in just 1:18. For West, who finished second at the Class 4A East Regional but didn’t place at the state tournament, it was a great way to get one more competitive wrestling match in. He won’t be attending college, so this was his last bout.

“It’s a great honor,” said West of being selected for All-State. “Since probably my seventh or eighth grade year, I found out what All-State was and I’ve always wanted to do it. Being invited was a special thing, it means a lot. A great way to end my career, I think.”

West noted that part of the fun was the camaraderie with the other East wrestlers, most of whom he didn’t know before Wednesday.

“I just met some of these guys a couple of hours ago and they are the funniest group of guys I ever hung out with,” West said with a laugh. “It’s just a good group.”

One of the highlight matches of the night came in the Large School battle at 160 pounds, when Collinsville’s Drake Acklin, the Class 5A state champion, took on John Wiley of Mustang, who placed third at state in 6A and won a state title as a sophomore in 2020. In a hard-fought decision, Wiley, who is joining the OU wrestling program, ended up prevailing 4-3 over Acklin, who will be wrestling at Appalachian State.

Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Wrestling

At Whitey Ford Sports Arena, Bixby

Large Schools: West 27, East 22

113: Christian Forbes (Broken Arrow), East, win by fft

120: Kaleb Kerr (Midwest City), West, dec. James Peach (Pryor), 5-4

126: Jonah Hanscom (Yukon), pin Nate Hutchison (McAlester), 4:00

132: Jazen Brown (Midwest City), West, dec. Adarren Brevil (Grove), 8-1

138: Shaun Muse (Choctaw), West, dec. Parker Witcraft (Broken Arrow), 4-0

145: Tre Ivey (Ada), East, pin J.P. Martinez (Duncan), 3:15

152: Bam West (Mustang), West, t.f. Malique Barber (Pawnee), 16-1

160: John Wiley (Mustang), West, dec. Drake Acklin (Collinsville), 4-3

170: Cory Hicks (Durant), East, win by fft

182: Benjamin Mower (Edmond Memorial), West, m.d. Garrett Wells (Glenpool), 10-0

195: Eli Cordy (Edmond Memorial), West, dec. Caden “Tank” Felts (Pryor), 4-0

220: Elijah Hynes (Broken Arrow), East, m.d. Hayden Simpson (Guthrie), 11-3

HWT: Rylan Hitt (Elgin), West, dec. Caleb Phillips (Coweta), 5-0

Small Schools: East 40, West 18

113: Guy Clevenger (Catoosa), East, dec. Aden Sanders (Blanchard), 7-6

120: Aidan O’Dell (Blackwell), East, pin Colton Jackson (Clinton), 5:12

126: Hunter Fitzpatrick (Salina), East, pin Gage Graham (Sulphur), 3:29

132: Brody Gee (Skiatook), East, pin Kaden Smith (Bridge Creek), 0:37

138: Toby West (Fort Gibson), East, pin Reece Bennett (Plainview), 1:18

145: Cutter Sheets (Stilwell), East, pin Dalen Stockton (Cashion), 1:47

152: Case Rich (Marlow), West, dec. Jose Flores (Inola), 3-1

160: Quentin Schane (Newcastle), West, dec. Dylan Henson (Vinita), 6-4

170: Chance Davis (Perry), East, t.f. Elijah Smith (Cache), 18-3

182: Christian Mora (Blackwell), East, dec. Cameron Attwood (Cache), 4-3

195: Andrew Powell (Bridge Creek), West, dec. Jedd Barrett (Inola), 5-4

220: Kyle Wilson (Marlow), West, pin Kyler Pouncil (Checotah), 0:36

HWT: Harley Andrews (Tuttle), West, m.d. Nathan Easky (Skiatook), 10-1