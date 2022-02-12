Dual state wrestling notebook: Stillwater takes 6A title over Bixby

“I think we had a high this afternoon and I’m not sure we were able to re-focus in time, to be honest,” Spartans coach Ray Blake said. “It just wasn’t our best performance. But all credit to Stillwater, we knew we were going to run into a buzz-saw of a team, and we did.”

In the semis, Edmond North led 24-18 when Bixby’s Jersey Robb delivered a pin in 2:57 at 195 pounds to tie it. Jack Puckett followed with a 7-2 decision over Davin Stamatis at 220 and Garrett Ritter pinned Avery Stone in just 23 seconds at 285 to clinch the victory.

“I was really, really proud of our effort, from top to bottom,” Blake said of the semifinal match. “Every single person in our lineup did their job and we were able to squeak one out against them. I wish we would have finished a little stronger, but I’m extremely proud of our team and our effort.”

Wagoner reaches 4A final

It ended with a lopsided loss, but Wagoner’s weekend was a success just to reach the 4A dual final.

The 66-12 loss to No. 1 Tuttle stings, but that was pretty much to be expected, considering the unstoppable dynasty that Tuttle has put together, winning their 13th consecutive dual state championship.