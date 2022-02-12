Dual state wrestling notebook: Stillwater takes 6A title over Bixby

Stillwater takes 6A title
Stillwater may be ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, but it was the top seed in the tournament and nationally-ranked, and showed why by claiming the championship with a resounding 47-10 victory over Bixby in Saturday’s final in Enid.
The Pioneers, who are defending state tournament champions but didn’t qualify for last year’s dual state tournament, won their second dual state title overall and first since 2015.
“It was really a fun event,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “It’s the most team you can get, and it was nice to see things come together, with health and the whole nine yards. I’m just really thankful that things lined up for us.”
Stillwater, which defeated Ponca City 53-22 in the quarterfinals Friday and rolled over No. 3 Yukon 54-9 earlier Saturday in the semifinals, won 11 of the 14 weight classes. They only had three pins, but also didn’t allow any.
“I think it was just consistent and disciplined wrestling,” Kyle said. “These guys train like madmen, and they’re consistent. They controlled the distractions today and yesterday and they just went and did their thing. Not real flashy, but just really good.”It was a disappointing result for No. 5 Bixby, which pulled off a 33-30 upset over No. 1 Edmond North in the semis to advance to the final for the second straight season.
“I think we had a high this afternoon and I’m not sure we were able to re-focus in time, to be honest,” Spartans coach Ray Blake said. “It just wasn’t our best performance. But all credit to Stillwater, we knew we were going to run into a buzz-saw of a team, and we did.”
In the semis, Edmond North led 24-18 when Bixby’s Jersey Robb delivered a pin in 2:57 at 195 pounds to tie it. Jack Puckett followed with a 7-2 decision over Davin Stamatis at 220 and Garrett Ritter pinned Avery Stone in just 23 seconds at 285 to clinch the victory.
“I was really, really proud of our effort, from top to bottom,” Blake said of the semifinal match. “Every single person in our lineup did their job and we were able to squeak one out against them. I wish we would have finished a little stronger, but I’m extremely proud of our team and our effort.”
Wagoner reaches 4A final
It ended with a lopsided loss, but Wagoner’s weekend was a success just to reach the 4A dual final.
The 66-12 loss to No. 1 Tuttle stings, but that was pretty much to be expected, considering the unstoppable dynasty that Tuttle has put together, winning their 13th consecutive dual state championship.
“It was tough on us,” Wagoner first-year coach Brian Edwards said. “It just didn’t come out the way we thought it would in some matches. Tuttle’s a great program. My team battled this weekend and had a good weekend except for this final dual, so we’re just going to keep working.”
No. 3 Wagoner delivered some impressive triumphs just to reach the final, taking out No. 6 Skiatook, which won the 5A title each of the three previous years, in the quarterfinal, 41-33, on Friday. Earlier Saturday, the Bulldogs outlasted No. 7 Harrah, 36-27, in the semifinals.
They trailed Harrah 18-9 but railed to win the next three bouts to go ahead 21-18. Then after Harrah tied it at 21-21, the Bulldogs got two key pins in a row, as Roman Garcia needed just 19 seconds to pin Dusty Daigle at 195 pounds, followed by Jammal Riggs taking down Lance Eddings in 1:32 at 220. When Dax Griffin won a hard-fought 8-4 decision over Alex Pundsack at 285, that clinched it for Wagoner.
Jay falls in 3A final
For a while, Jay matched the No. 1-ranked defending champions from Marlow match for match, as their Class 3A state final see-sawed back and forth. After Kaden Murray pinned Marlow’s Dason Davis at 170 pounds, the Bulldogs led 22-21. They trailed just 27-25 on Jed Hampton’s 8-2 win at 195, but after that, Marlow ran away with it, eventually claiming a 45-31 triumph and their second straight title.
“Marlow’s a great dual team, hats off to them, they came to wrestle,” Jay coach Izack Wilson said. “They performed at every weight they needed to. We had a couple weights where we didn’t perform the way we needed to, whether we just won by decision or we got pinned, gave up bonus points, needed bonus. They did a better job than us tonight.”