Dual State wrestling notebook: Coweta wins tough 5A dual over Glenpool

The Hornets will take on No. 1-ranked Marlow in the semifinals on Saturday, after the defending champions advanced with an overwhelming 71-12 victory over No. 6 Pawnee/Hominy.

“Our chances of beating Marlow are like our football team beating the Green Bay Packers,” Mattison said. “They’re real solid everywhere. We’re going to have to wrestle well above our heads.”

Catoosa earns lopsided win

This was supposed to be another close battle, but it didn’t turn out that way.

After Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards pinned Catoosa’s Caleb Spencer (who led 5-1 midway through the first period but was tied 5-5 when the match ended) in 4:33 at 160 pounds, the Tigers led 18-12.

But Catoosa rallied to win the next seven bouts in a row, six by fall, to take over the match. Particularly impressive was Brock Ferguson’s victory at 195 pounds. After taking a 6-1 lead early over Fort Gibson’s Andrew Sparks, Ferguson fell behind 9-6 entering the third period. He tied it 10-10 late and finally pinned Sparks with just six seconds left.

In the end, the Indians cruised to a 57-23 victory.