Dual State wrestling notebook: Coweta wins tough 5A dual over Glenpool

Looking at the Class 5A dual state bracket ahead of time, the quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Coweta and No. 7 Glenpool stood out as a close toss-up battle, and it did not disappoint.
The contest went back and forth. After Glenpool’s Wyatt Miller took a 10-2 major decision over Tucker Collinsworth at 120 pounds, Coweta led 35-34, and the outcome rested on the final bout.
The Tigers’ Landon Bart then proceeded to pin Raul Pena in 1:28 to give Coweta the 41-34 victory, and a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.
“We knew it would be tough; I knew the points were going to be really close,” said Coweta coach Gabe Ellis. “We’re just happy to be here, to be honest with you. Hopefully, this is something we can continue to do.”
After Garrett Wells pinned Coweta’s Trenton Schulfe in just 23 seconds at 195 pounds, Glenpool led 24-20, but Coweta won the next three matches, including two by pins (Caleb Phillips at 285 and Colby Eighinger at 106), to take a 35-30 lead.
“We came out and wrestled; it was about what I thought it would be, we knew it would be close,” said Glenpool coach Ty Bowling. “Two evenly matched teams, it was a good dual. They came out and battled. I’m proud of the whole team.”
The victory means Coweta next faces No. 1 Collinsville in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cardinals advanced with a dominant 59-18 win over No. 8 Midwest City Carl Albert.
“We’re going to just take that as an opportunity, we’ll tie 'em on and go wrestle them hard,” Ellis said. “We know how good they are; we’d love to be on the other side of the bracket, but we aren’t.”
Vinita rallies, advances in 3A
When No. 4 Bridge Creek’s Tanner Stafford pinned Vinita’s Brian Pifer with just 17 seconds left at 285 pounds, it gave Bridge Creek a 32-21 lead in its Class 3A quarterfinal dual, and seemingly control of the match.
But No. 5 Vinita battled back, winning the next three bouts, including a forfeit at 106 pounds, to take a 33-32 lead heading into the final matchup at 126. Included in that stretch was an impressive 6-2 decision by Zane Donley, who usually wrestles at 106, over Kaizyn Kraft at 113 pounds.
Then, with the dual on the line, the Hornets’ Josh Rexwinkle won it quickly, pinning Kameron Carlton in just 29 seconds to give Vinita the 39-32 victory.
“I knew coming in it was going to be a tough matchup,” said Vinita coach Scott Mattison. “We did a pretty good job in a couple of weights; my 106-pounder bumped up and wrestled their 113-pounder, so that was a heck of a match. We did a pretty good job of fighting, by winning in the middle weights. I was proud of my kids.”
The Hornets will take on No. 1-ranked Marlow in the semifinals on Saturday, after the defending champions advanced with an overwhelming 71-12 victory over No. 6 Pawnee/Hominy.
“Our chances of beating Marlow are like our football team beating the Green Bay Packers,” Mattison said. “They’re real solid everywhere. We’re going to have to wrestle well above our heads.”
Catoosa earns lopsided win
This was supposed to be another close battle, but it didn’t turn out that way.
After Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards pinned Catoosa’s Caleb Spencer (who led 5-1 midway through the first period but was tied 5-5 when the match ended) in 4:33 at 160 pounds, the Tigers led 18-12.
But Catoosa rallied to win the next seven bouts in a row, six by fall, to take over the match. Particularly impressive was Brock Ferguson’s victory at 195 pounds. After taking a 6-1 lead early over Fort Gibson’s Andrew Sparks, Ferguson fell behind 9-6 entering the third period. He tied it 10-10 late and finally pinned Sparks with just six seconds left.
In the end, the Indians cruised to a 57-23 victory.
“They got a good team; they got four or five really good kids, but I got four or five myself, and then it came down to those kids in the middle, and our kids just beat them today,” said Catoosa coach Mike Clevenger. “(Ferguson) got ahead and then (Sparks) went ahead of us and then we had to come back at the end, but that’s what you practice for, to make sure those kids go six minutes. If they do that, that’s all you can ask for.”
Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson was not pleased with his team’s effort.
“We had some guys that didn’t show up to wrestle today,” Johnson said. “(Guys were) winning matches and then getting taken down and pinned on the edge, kids doing things that are elementary that we didn’t do very well. We got to go back to the room, I got to be a better coach, and we got to get things fixed before regionals.”
As impressive a victory as Catoosa delivered, a near-impossible task lies ahead of them in the semifinals on Saturday as they face No. 1 Tuttle, which wiped out No. 8 Cache 65-9 and is seeking its 13th straight dual state title.
“Tuttle has been Tuttle for a long time, but they’re going to lose one of these days,” Clevenger said. “I don’t know when. They’re the best team here and we’ll just take our opportunity and see what we can do with it.”
— John Tranchina, Tulsa World