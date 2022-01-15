Collinsville wrestlers finish second, Bixby third in Sand Springs tournament

SAND SPRINGS — Wes Harding wishes it was February right now.
The Collinsville wrestling coach likes the way his team is wrestling right now and, after the Cardinals’ performance at the Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Ed Dubie Field House, it’s easy to see why.
Collinsville placed seven wrestlers into the final round, winning five, and finished a strong second in the team competition. The Cardinals compiled 347.5 points, trailing only Texas powerhouse Allen, which won with 372.5. Bixby was third with 334 points.
It’s evident that if the Cardinals wrestle that way in the regional and state tournaments next month, they are a good bet to claim their fifth consecutive Class 5A state championship and 11th in the past 12 years.
“A great day. We are wrestling probably the best that we’ve wrestled all year,” Harding said. “I don’t want to change anything up; hopefully, we can just keep doing it. What I like about our team right now is that we’re staying on offense all the time. We’re not defensive at all, no matter what the score is.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our kids are wrestling right now. We’re on a roll, and I just hope we can keep it going through the state tournament and dual state.”
Collinsville’s champions were Canon Acklin at 113 pounds, Gerald Harris at 120, Clay Gates at 126, Cole Brooks at 145 and Cameron Steed at 152. Drake Acklin placed second at 160 (falling 7-4 to former teammate Jordan Williams, now of Owasso, in the final) and Brayden Gilkey lost the 195-pound final to Bixby’s Jersey Robb, 9-3.
Harding was particularly happy with his lower-weight wrestlers — Canon Acklin, Harris and Gates, who each moved up a bracket from their normal weight and still won handily. Acklin had two major-decision victories, including an 8-0 win in the final, while Harris had one pin, one technical fall and a 21-7 major decision in the final among his four triumphs. Gates won twice by fall, then prevailed 9-3 in the final.
“All three of those guys wrestled their (butts) off,” Harding said of the trio. “Boogie Harris is a true freshman, comes into this tournament and pretty much destroys everybody. I was really impressed with Boogie, he just stayed on offense.”
For Bixby, the outcome was even more impressive when you consider the Spartans brought only 11 wrestlers (out of 14 weight brackets), so they probably left a few points in the locker room. But with five finalists and two champions (Zach Blankenship at 132 and Robb at 195, both of whom won 6A individual state titles last year), the Spartans looked strong.
“We’re focused on our best effort and I feel like today, the last two days, we’ve put forth our best effort that we’ve put forth all year,” said Bixby first-year coach Ray Blake. “I’m actually really pleased with the way the team competed. From top to bottom, our grit was there, our hustle was there, better than it’s been. We still got a long ways to go, but this tournament was a sign of the progress we’re making.”
Jace Roller finished second at 138 pounds, dropping a tough 8-6 decision in overtime in the final, while Hank Puckett was runner-up at 182 pounds and Jack Puckett lost a 2-1 decision in the 220 final.
“There’s no secrets,” Blake said of his five finalists. “They’re the hardest-working people in our room; they set a great example for the other kids.”
Owasso, which tied for seventh with 192 points, had three champions — Bryson Humphries at 106, Williams at 160 and Tyler Rich at 285.
For the host team, it was a somewhat disappointing showing. Sand Springs finished 10th, with no finalists and four consolation finalists. Brooks Dudley finished third at 195 pounds and Mason Harris placed third at 220 after losing 4-2 in overtime to Jack Puckett in the semifinal before winning 4-2 in OT in the consolation final. Mitchell Smith (145) and Blake Jones (170) each finished fourth.
“I’ll just say we got some work to do to get to where we need to be at the end of the year,” said Sandites coach Jarrod Patterson. “I think we can do it, so we’ll see how we respond from it.”
Patterson was impressed with Dudley’s performance, as he won three matches by pinning his opponents before falling to Robb in the semi-final. Then Dudley won his consolation semi-final match by fall before taking the consolation final, 7-3.Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament
Sand Springs
Finals
106: B. Humphries (Owasso) p. Baltz (Houston, TX), 5:10; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) m.d. Bernard (Allen, TX), 8-0; 120: Harris (Collinsville) m.d. Ropski (Christian Brothers), 21-7; 126: Gates (Collinsville) dec. Garcia (Allen, TX), 9-3; 132: Blankenship (Bixby) dec. Sturgill (Heritage), 5-1; 138: Moore (Allen, TX) sv-1 Roller (Bixby), 8-6; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) dec. Deaguero (Adams City), 8-5; 152: Steed (Collinsville) dec. Danzi (Allen, TX), 4-3; 160: Williams (Owasso) dec. D. Acklin (Collinsville), 7-4; 170: Bowers (Christian Brothers) p. Oliva (Allen, TX), 4:55; 182: Gonzalez (Christian Brothers) dec. H. Puckett (Bixby), 7-2; 195: Robb (Bixby) dec. Gilkey (Collinsville), 9-3; 220: Elgouhari (Allen, TX) dec. J. Puckett (Bixby), 2-1; 285: Rich (Owasso) p. Madole (Allen, TX), 1:35
Semifinals
106: Baltz (Houston) dec. Tindal (Allen, TX), 3-0; B. Humphries (Owasso) dec. Leverich (Cushing), 4-1; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) dec. Tusler (Cushing), 5-1; Bernard (Allen, TX) m.d. Miller (Sapulpa), 12-4; 120: Ropski (Christian Brothers) sv-1 Z. Wheeler (Owasso), 4-2; Harris (Collinsville) t.f. Milster (Rockwall, TX), 5:02, 18-2; 126: Gates (Collinsville) p. Iturrino (Prosper, TX), 2:21; Garcia (Allen, TX) p. Lopez (Adams City), 1:00; 132: Blankenship (Bixby) p. Long (Adams City), 1:54; Sturgill (Heritage) dec. Moon (Rockwall, TX), 5-1; 138: Moore (Allen, TX) p. K. Simpson (Cushing), 2:33; Roller (Bixby) dec. B. Benham (Sperry), 6-3; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Smith (Sand Springs), 3:24; Deaguero (Adams City) t.f. Nekvapil (Allen, TX), 4:28, 16-1; 152: Steed (Collinsville) p. Smith (Union), 1:06; Danzi (Allen, TX) dec. Snyder (Bixby), 7-1; 160: Williams (Owasso) p. Moffitt (Adams City), 1:00; D. Acklin (Collinsville) dec. Rogers (Bixby), 5-1; 170: Bowers (Christian Brothers) p. Wright (Morris), 1:06; Oliva (Allen, TX) p. Jones (Sand Springs), 1:19; 182: Gonzalez (Christian Brothers) p. Eschenhiem (Cascia Hall), 3:53; H. Puckett (Bixby) dec. Matheson (Cushing), 4-2; 195: Robb (Bixby) p. Dudley (Sand Springs), 2:42; Gilkey (Collinsville) dec. Cavins (Christian Brothers), 4-2; 220: J. Puckett (Bixby) sv-1 Harris (Sand Springs), 4-2; Elgouhari (Allen, TX) m.d. Hodge (Christian Brothers), 8-0; 285: Rich (Owasso) p. Barrera (Rockwall, TX), 0:48; Madole (Allen, TX) p. Renney (Adams City), 1:14
Consolation Finals
106: Leverich (Cushing) m.d. Tindal (Allen, TX), 11-2; 113: Miller (Sapulpa) dec. Tusler (Cushing), 4-3; 120: Limon (Copperas Cove, TX) dec. Z. Wheeler (Owasso), 6-0; 126: Iturrino (Prosper, TX) p. Lopez (Adams City), 3:48; 132: Long (Adams City) dec. Moon (Rockwall, TX), 7-0; 138: B. Benham (Sperry) dec. K. Simpson (Cushing), 3-2; 145: Kaiser (Bixby) fft Smith (Sand Springs), inj.; 152: Smith (Union) p. Snyder (Bixby), 1:19; 160: Rogers (Bixby) p. Moffitt (Adams City), 5:40; 170: Hartley (Collinsville) dec. Jones (Sand Springs), 3-1; 182: Stoner (Rockwall, TX) fft Eschenhiem (Cascia Hall), inj.; 195: Dudley (Sand Springs) dec. Cavins (Christian Brothers), 7-3; 220: Harris (Sand Springs) sv-1 Hodge (Christian Brothers), 4-2; 285: Ritter (Bixby) p. Barrera (Rockwall, TX), 3:10