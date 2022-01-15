Collinsville wrestlers finish second, Bixby third in Sand Springs tournament

SAND SPRINGS — Wes Harding wishes it was February right now.

The Collinsville wrestling coach likes the way his team is wrestling right now and, after the Cardinals’ performance at the Bobby Lyons Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Ed Dubie Field House, it’s easy to see why.

Collinsville placed seven wrestlers into the final round, winning five, and finished a strong second in the team competition. The Cardinals compiled 347.5 points, trailing only Texas powerhouse Allen, which won with 372.5. Bixby was third with 334 points.

It’s evident that if the Cardinals wrestle that way in the regional and state tournaments next month, they are a good bet to claim their fifth consecutive Class 5A state championship and 11th in the past 12 years.

“A great day. We are wrestling probably the best that we’ve wrestled all year,” Harding said. “I don’t want to change anything up; hopefully, we can just keep doing it. What I like about our team right now is that we’re staying on offense all the time. We’re not defensive at all, no matter what the score is.