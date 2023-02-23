The state wrestling tournament that starts Friday morning could see the end of one dynasty and the elevation of another.

The one that could be in its final days is that of Collinsville, which has won the last five Class 5A state titles and 11 of the past 12. One week after succumbing in the dual state semifinals, the Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in 5A, demonstrated they weren’t quite done yet, squeaking out a victory in the East Regional last weekend. They will still be formidable but will have a much tougher time extending the streak this year.

With four regional champions that enter the state tournament as top seeds, Collinsville has the potential to amass plenty of points just from those wrestlers. The problem is the Cardinals only have two others qualified for state and their relative lack of depth this year hurts their chances, just as it ultimately sank them in the dual state tournament.

Previous individual state champs Canon Acklin (120 pounds), Clay Gates (126 pounds), Hudson Henslick (132) and Cole Brooks (144) lead the way for Collinsville, with Blake Gilkey placing third at the Regional at 157 pounds and Hunter Mcbee taking fourth at 215.

First-year coach Mike Keim freely acknowledged that this team is not the same dominant force that has controlled Class 5A for the past decade, but he’s still pretty confident heading into the state tournament with a small but potent group of wrestlers.

“We have a good core group of kids and we have some inexperienced kids that are getting better and hopefully they’ll do some good things next weekend,” said Keim, who took over when Wes Harding left for Salina last spring. “The mindset is the exact same thing we’ve done this year. We hope to have enough horses this year to do what we’ve done in the past. It’s going to be a lot more difficult this year. In years past, we had it locked up on Friday, it’s going to be late Saturday before we determine our result.”

Other teams that will battle Collinsville for the 5A crown include West Regional champion Elgin, ranked No. 1, as well as No. 4 Lawton MacArthur and No. 2 El Reno, which finished just 35.5 and 36.5 points behind Elgin in the West Regional, respectively. Also, keep an eye on No. 12 Pryor, which finished just 2.5 points behind the Cardinals and took second at the East Regional, and East third-place No. 3 Coweta, which reached the dual state final (before falling to champion Elgin) the previous weekend.

As for the dynasty that is still blossoming, in Class 6A, No. 2 Stillwater is aiming for its third state title in a row. The Pioneers defeated No. 1 Edmond North in the dual state final on Feb. 11 and delivered a dominant performance at the 6A East Regional last weekend to claim the regional title.

After going 8-2 in the final round to crown eight regional champions, and with 12 total wrestlers qualified for state, Stillwater looks poised to push its streak to three and legitimately call itself a dynasty.

Winning individual regional titles for the Pioneers were Aydin Thomas at 106 pounds, Beric Jordan at 113, Sam Smith at 120, Cael Hughes at 132, Kael Voinovich at 150, LaDarion Lockett at 157, Landyn Sommer at 165 and A.J. Heeg at 190. J.J. McComas (126) and Cam Johnson (285) placed second.

The Pioneers are confident heading into state, having just competed against most of the same wrestlers they’ll face in the state tournament, either at the Regional or at the dual state tournament the previous weekend when they took down No. 3 Bixby in the semifinals and Edmond North in the final.

“I think there’s value in knowing your opponents,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle. “Sometimes it will stagnate some of the action, it doesn’t have to. I think it’s part of the game here, in high school, you wrestle these guys four or five times a year. You go out and you execute and that’s how you get your results.”

Despite the loss in the dual state final, Edmond North still looks very strong, rolling to the 6A West Regional title in convincing fashion, putting 13 wrestlers into the finals and emerging with a 9-4 record for nine champions. The Huskies actually qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight brackets.

The other legitimate 6A contender is Bixby, which finished just 20 points behind the Pioneers in second at the East Regional. The Spartans had nine Regional finalists (and went 4-5 in those matches, including 1-5 head-to-head with Stillwater) and qualified 12 wrestlers for state.

Bixby regional champs include Gage Walker at 126 pounds, Jace Roller at 138, Caden Kelley at 144 and Jersey Robb at 215. Their five runners-up were Jayce Caviness at 132, Clay Giddens-Buttram at 150, Ishmael Guerrero at 157, Jakeb Snyder at 165 and Hank Puckett at 190.

Of course, as far as dynasties are concerned, the one that will undoubtedly continue is Tuttle’s ridiculous 4A streak. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in 4A once again and rolled to another dominant victory at the 4A West Regional last weekend, have won 14 straight state titles dating back to 2009, and barring something catastrophic happening, should breeze to another one by the time action concludes on Saturday night at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

No. 2 Catoosa, which won the 4A East Regional last weekend and reached the dual state final the week before, hopes to top the rest of the 4A field as runners-up. The Indians had six regional finalists, with four champs, and qualified 13 wrestlers overall. Winning their brackets were Corban Zugelder at 132 pounds, Fernando Dominguez (150), Corey Chilcoat (175) and Gunner Wilson (215), while Brogan O’Neal (113) and Michael Blendowski (138) were runners-up.

State tournament schedule

At Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgrounds, Oklahoma City

Boys classes 6A-3A and Girls

Friday

9:30 a.m.: Wrestle-In Matches

11 a.m.: First Round

5:30 p.m.: First-round consolations

7:45 p.m.: Semifinals

Saturday

10:00 a.m.: Consolation semifinals

12:30 p.m.: Consolation finals

6 p.m.: Finals and award presentations