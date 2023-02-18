PRYOR — This was supposed to be the year that Collinsville dropped off a bit and other teams in Class 5A had a chance to take over, but while it was much closer than it’s been in the past, in the end, the Cardinals once again emerged as 5A East Regional champions Saturday at the Burdick Center.

After crowning four individual champions, Collinsville won a four-way battle for the title that went down to the final few matches, compiling 173.5 points, just edging second-place Pryor, which ended up with 171.

Coweta, ranked No. 3 in 5A, was a close third with 166.5 and No. 10 Grove finished fourth with 160.

“It was close,” acknowledged first-year Cardinals coach Mike Keim, who took over after Wes Harding left last spring for Salina following a run of 11 state championships in 12 years. “Our thoughts going into this, it worked out about the way we thought. We actually qualified about what we had in mind, in the places that we thought.”

As No. 5-ranked Collinsville shoots for its sixth consecutive state title, the squad successfully qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament next weekend in Oklahoma City. The top five wrestlers in each weight bracket advanced to state.

The four Cardinal champions were Canon Acklin (who pinned all four of his opponents over the course of the weekend) at 120 pounds, Clay Gates at 126, Hudson Henslick at 132 and Cole Brooks at 144. Three of them are returning state champions from last year (and Gates lost in the final).

“We’ve been doing pretty good,” said Acklin, who pinned Jarrett Hicks of Glenpool in 3:42 in the final. “Obviously, we lost a lot of talent last year with kids graduating and our coach leaving, but we’re bouncing back and bonus points like that are huge for this team race, so I’m glad I could get them.

“We’re just going to go out there and give it everything we got, we’re going to make a run if everything goes right, but I think we can compete for that title next weekend.”

The other Cardinal qualifiers were Blake Gilkey, who placed third at 157 pounds and Hunter Mcbee, who finished fourth at 215.

Runners-up Pryor came close to snatching the title away at the end, with two matches to secure the final 2.5 points they needed to tie Collinsville. It briefly appeared that Noah Cowan might win the 215-pound final against Newcastle’s Randy Nix after tying the match with a takedown with 25 seconds remaining, but Nix won a 6-4 decision with another takedown just before time expired.

Then Sapulpa’s Xander Konell pinned Pryor’s Cason Hawkins in just 37 seconds in the heavyweight fifth-place match and that was it.

“If we would have won that, that would have gave us the edge, we would have edged out Collinsville,” Tigers coach Shae Jefferson said of the agonizingly close Cowan match. “We were the 2 seed, they were the 1 seed. (Nix) is pretty dang good but we hit our firemans there at the end and chased it down but just came up short.”

Still, that was a strong result for the No. 12-ranked Tigers, who had two individual champions (Elbert Grant at 157 pounds and Kade Edmonds at 165), and in addition to Cowan’s runner-up status at 215, two third-placers (Bryce Kegley at 138 and Rowdy Grant at 144).

“Overall, we wrestled really well,” Jefferson said. “We’re wrestling in our gym, you could tell there’s a comfort level and we just went out and performed. The atmosphere was comfortable compared to going to another gym.”

Pryor qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament next week.

“We had some close fifth-place matches that kids got sixth,” Jefferson said, whose team had three wrestlers finish sixth and just miss qualifying. “Obviously you just want as many as you can possibly get. If we would have got 10, I would have said we needed 11, that’s kind of how it works.”

For Coweta, finishing third one week after reaching the 5A dual state final represented another strong weekend. These Tigers had one individual champion (freshman Toby Shipman at 113 pounds) and two runners-up (Mason Kidd at 150 and Deacon Peterson at 285), while qualifying eight wrestlers overall for state.

“It’s just great there’s some parity right now, it was a four-way battle and it really was down to the last couple of matches,” Coweta coach Gabe Ellis said. “There was matches throughout the tournament that might have won us the tournament, not just the final round – getting falls when you could have, stuff like that makes a difference.

“But for this bunch, we don’t have any frontrunners, so for us to come up here and qualify eight guys, have another one finish sixth, be a hair away from a couple of others, qualify a girl last week (at the Girls Regional) – we have nine that are qualifiers from Coweta. And coming off the dual state deal, I’ve said we’re more of a dual team, but we had a pretty good tournament, we really did.”

Class 5A East Regional

At Burdick Center, Pryor

Final Team Standings

1. Collinsville, 173.5; 2. Pryor, 171; 3. Coweta, 166.5; 4. Grove, 160; 5. Newcastle, 131; 6. Sapulpa, 125.5; 7. Glenpool, 124; 8. Claremore, 120; 9. Edison, 112; 10. Shawnee, 88.5; 11. Tahlequah, 85.5; 12. Bishop Kelley, 78.5; 13. McAlester, 54; 14. Will Rogers, 43; 15. East Central, 34; 16. Nathan Hale, 13

Championship Finals

106: Hutchison (McAlester) p. Caviness (Tahlequah), 5:48

113: Shipman (Coweta) dec. Ca. Peper (Sapulpa), 4-3

120: Acklin (Collinsville) p. Hicks (Glenpool), 3:42

126: Gates (Collinsville) m.d. Burke (Bishop Kelley), 17-5

132: Henslick (Collinsville) p. Gates (Grove), 4:51

138: Alexander (Edison) p. Zellers (Bishop Kelley), 2:12

144: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Hollenbeck (Grove), 1:31

150: Zickefoose (Claremore) dec. Kidd (Coweta), 6-2

157: E. Grant (Pryor) dec. Hurt (Sapulpa), 4-1

165: Edmonds (Pryor) p. Lovejoy (Newcastle), 1:49

175: Johnson (Newcastle) p. Leake (Bishop Kelley), 4:15

190: Lund (Glenpool) p. Thompson (Grove), 3:37

215: Nix (Newcastle) dec. Cowan (Pryor), 6-4

285: Mayberry (East Central) dec. D. Peterson (Coweta), 7-3

Consolation Finals

106: Hoodenpyle (Grove) p. Jackson (Edison), 4:29

113: Jackson (Claremore) p. Corbbrey (Edison), 5:06

120: Gillispie (Claremore) p. Hussaini (Edison), 1:28

126: Miller (Glenpool) dec. Murray (Claremore), 10-4

132: Taylor (Shawnee) dec. Furra (Edison), 8-7

138: Kegley (Pryor) p. Clarke (Glenpool), 5:41

144: R. Grant (Pryor) p. Ballard (Coweta), 3:12

150: Carter (McAlester) dec. Rinehart (Newcastle), 8-1

157: Gilkey (Collinsville) dec. Gesell (Grove), 7-2

165: Laverty (Coweta) m.d. Cervantes (Tahlequah), 12-4

175: J. Moore (Tahlequah) dec. Braswell (Claremore), 6-3

190: Thomas (Sapulpa) m.d. Watkins (Tahlequah), 13-2

215: Fudeyev (Coweta) dec. Mcbee (Collinsville), 3-1

285: L. Cash (Shawnee) dec. Acevedo-Perez (Rogers), 6-1

Fifth-place matches

106: Taber (Shawnee) dec. Cue (Sapulpa), 6-0

113: Hanna (Grove) dec. Cole (Shawnee), 5-1

120: Eighinger (Coweta) dec. Mills (Sapulpa), 6-1

126: Willingham (Sapulpa) p. Pruitt (Pryor), 1:47

132: Brown (Will Rogers) dec. Jefferson (Pryor), 7-3

138: Roberts (Coweta) p. Lowery (Grove), 1:02

144: Labbe (Edison) dec. Mitchell (Newcastle), 8-5

150: E. Peterson (Sapulpa) dec. Wyatt (Grove), 8-4

157: McClain (Shawnee) p. Weathers (Nathan Hale), 4:51

165: Cole (Glenpool) dec. Davis (Grove), 3-2

175: Warren (Pryor) p. Bolding (Glenpool), 4:59

190: Silvan (Rogers) m.d. Maledon (Coweta), 11-2

215: Turner (Sapulpa) dec. Thompson (Bishop Kelley), 7-1

285: Konell (Sapulpa) p. Hawkins (Pryor), 0:37