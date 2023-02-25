OKLAHOMA CITY — They still have three wrestlers competing in the finals on Saturday night, but after the afternoon session it was pretty clear that the Collinsville dynasty would be coming to an end.

The Cardinals, who have won five straight Class 5A state championships and 11 of the last 12, have enjoyed a strong weekend at the wrestling state championships at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds, but just didn’t have the depth this year as in the past.

“What we had here did really well, wrestled hard, wrestled that way all year,” said first-year coach Mike Keim, who took over when longtime coach Wes Harding left for Salina last spring. “Couldn’t be more proud of their effort, but we came up short. Whenever you’re comparing it against what we had in the past, it’s a down year, a rebuilding year, but we brought what we had and they did really well.”

Heading into the final session Saturday night, Midwest City Carl Albert held a commanding lead in the team standings with 92.5 points, while Collinsville sat in second with 70, with Elgin close behind at 66.

It was still mathematically possible for the Cardinals to catch Carl Albert, but extremely unlikely, especially since the Titans have four finalists themselves.

Collinsville’s finalists are Canon Acklin at 120 pounds, Clay Gates at 126 pounds and Cole Brooks at 144, each of whom have won individual titles in the past.

“We’re having a good tournament, Carl Albert had a great tournament, though,” Keim said. “We had a pretty good weekend of wrestling. We just didn’t have enough people. We needed one, maybe two more people to help us score some points.”

In addition to those three finalists, two Cardinals placed third — Hudson Henslick at 132 pounds and Blake Gilkey, who defeated Nathan Sutterfield of Carl Albert 8-1 in the 157-pound consolation final.

“It feels great,” Gilkey said after landing on the podium at state for the first time as a senior. “I try to get every win I can for the team. It’s a battle this year for the team scores, so I’m trying to get every one I can and Carl Albert is in first place, so getting a win over them is huge for the team race.”

Coweta, which reached the dual state final two weeks earlier and placed a close third at the East Regional last weekend behind Collinsville and Pryor, sat eighth with 41 points heading into the final session, with two finalists — freshman Toby Shipman at 113 pounds and junior Deacon Peterson at 285.

Brock Roberts also placed fourth for the Tigers.

“As far as where we’re at in the race, I still think we’re a year away,” said Coweta coach Gabe Ellis. “When you come to the state tournament and place three or four people, you’ve had a good tournament. Those years when you’re placing more than that are years when you have a chance to win it and those years are rare. So I’m real happy with everybody.”

Many observers are a bit surprised at how well Carl Albert has done, especially for a team that didn’t even qualify for the dual state tournament and that finished fifth at the West Regional last weekend behind Elgin, Lawton MacArthur, El Reno and Duncan. The Titans had just two individual regional champions but still managed to put four wrestlers into the state finals, with two more placers (one in third, one fourth).

One person who hasn’t been shocked by Carl Albert’s performance is Ellis.

“Carl Albert had more points coming back than anybody this year, I ranked Carl Albert number one for the first three weeks,” Ellis said, referring to the OSSAA weekly poll that had Carl Albert at No. 7 in the most recent ranking. “People quite ranking them because they didn’t make dual state, they got beat in their district by MacArthur. Well, people kind of forgot about them and all those dudes are seniors and they’ve had a great tournament.”

With Collinsville’s reign likely ending and a new champion to be crowned, Ellis sees the level of competition in Class 5A is more even than it ever has been and believes that is good for everyone.

“That’s good for the sport, it’s good for 5A,” Ellis said. “I think it’s good that there is parity. I think it’s good that everybody’s got a shot to put a couple in the finals and fight it out at the end.”

Wrestling State Championships

At Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgrounds, OKC

Class 6A

Consolation Finals

106: Casula (Westmoore) dec. Knox (Broken Arrow), 4-2

113: Wright (Yukon) dec. B. Humphries (Owasso), 7-1

120: Smith (Stillwater) dec. Ev. Rodriguez (Broken Arrow), 5-3

126: Belford (Edmond North) dec. Collins (Broken Arrow), 9-4

132: Caviness (Bixby) p. Lee (Ponca City), 1:45

138: Jeter (Edmond North) dec. Torres (Broken Arrow), 3-1

144: Borynack (Stillwater) dec. Olguin (Choctaw), 1-0

150: Routledge (Edmond North) sv-1 Smith (Sand Springs), 4-2

157: Lucas (Edmond North) dec. Day (Westmoore), 9-2

165: Jackson (Mustang) dec. McCracken (Edmond Memorial), 6-3

175: Bacon (Owasso) dec. Goucher (Yukon), 9-6

190: Villalobos (Edmond North) dec. Puckett (Bixby), 7-1

215: Roland (Ponca City) dec. Alvarado (Enid), 6-1

285: Johnson (Stillwater) p. Harris (Sand Springs), 3:14

Class 5A

Consolation Finals

106: Martin (Elgin) dec. Colbert (Del City), 5-3

113: Peper (Sapulpa) p. Corbbrey (Edison), 5:17

120: Prior (Noble) inj fft Hicks (Glenpool), 3:35

126: Burke (Bishop Kelley) dec. Kizer (Del City), 15-9

132: Henslick (Collinsville) dec. Furra (Edison), 10-5

138: Kegley (Pryor) dec. Roberts (Coweta), 10-4

144: Moon (Lawton MacArthur) dec. Benedetto (Elgin), 8-2

150: Zickefoose (Claremore) m.d. Rinehart (Newcastle), 12-1

157: Gilkey (Collinsville) dec. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert), 8-1

165: Buttram (Del City) med. fft Zapata (Santa Fe South)

175: Sherman (MWC Carl Albert) dec. Henry (Lawton MacArthur), 7-5

190: Thomas (Sapulpa) dec. Thompson (Grove), 3-0

215: Donnelly (Elgin) m.d. Cowan (Pryor), 16-5

285: Lolar (Duncan) dec. Acevedo-Perez (Will Rogers), 3-1

Class 4A

Consolation Finals

106: Fisher (Tuttle) m.d. Machado (Cushing), 12-2

113: Misenheimer (Blanchard) p. Brummett (Chickasha), 3:26

120: Bratt (Chickahsa) dec. Tusler (Cushing), 6-2

126: Webb (Cascia Hall) p. Co. Longanacre (Chickasha), 4:39

132: M. Velasquez (Casia Hall) dec. Cl. Longanacre (Chickasha), 10-4

138: Cue (McLoud) dec. Shafer (Cache), 1-0

144: Sigman (Tecumseh) p. Johnson (Fort Gibson), 2:47

150: Hunter (McLoud) tb-1 Steel (Wagoner), 3-1

157: Park (OKC Heritage Hall) m.d. Johnson (Harrah), 13-4

165: Smith (Cushing) dec. Long (Skiatook), 7-3

175: Bennett (Clinton) p. Adams (Sallisaw), 5:26

190: Robbins (Catoosa) m.d. Lundy (Bridge Creek), 11-2

215: Edwards (Wagoner) dec. Soto (Weatherford), 1:43

285: Perez (Weatherford) tb-1 Warren (Tuttle), 2-1

Class 3A

Consolation Finals

106: Brown (Blackwell) t.f. Earp (Chandler), 4:45, 16-0

113: Wolfe (Blackwell) p. Oldfield (Newkirk), 5:18

120: Furr (Marlow) dec. Murphy (Blackwell), 6-5

126: Duran (Jay) m.d. Browning (Kingfisher), 13-0

132: Bateman (Marlow) p. Pittser (Inola), 1:48

138: Thrasher (Lincoln Christian) p. O’Dell (Blackwell), 2:22

144: Rowe (Blackwell) dec. Webb (Sulphur), 5-2

150: Newcomb (Jay) t.f. Cordova (Perry), 2:42, 15-0

157: Presgrove (Comanche) p. Thomas (Jay), 4:57

165: Dawson (Marlow) dec. O’Rourke (Sperry), 3:48

175: Yocham (Bristow) dec. Bain (Comanche), 8-3

190: Duenez (Watonga) p. Manning (Chandler), 5:47

215: Lytal (Hinton) p. Hampton (Jay), 0:43

285: White (Comanche) p. Marshall (Checotah), 2:17

Girls

Consolation Finals

100: Johnson (Poteau) p. Butler (Altus), 4:29

105: Bailey (McLoud) dec. Lane (Bixby), 7-1

110: Turner (Hinton) p. Roe (Wilburton), 5:15

115: Burns (Perkins-Tryon) dec. DeLaRosa (Broken Arrow), 7-4

120: Howell (Noble) p. Smith (Miami), 2:45

125: Ellis Hish (Edmond North) p. Rakestraw (Tecumseh), 3:56

130: Hockert (Billings) p. Blevins (Stilwell), 0:27

135: Grate (Southmoore) p. Ford (Bixby), 3:55

140: Freeman (Tonkawa) p. Stoops (Perry), 5:30

145: Brown (Elgin) p. Ivers (Ponca City), 1:28

155: Banner (Union) p. Ray (Edmond North), 0:48

170: Arrington (Altus) p. Shelton (Cache), 0:44

190: West (Comanche) dec. Turner (Lexington), 3-2

235: Wetselline (Anadarko) p. Robledo-Cervantes (Stillwater), 0:44