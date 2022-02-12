Collinsville back on top, claims 5A dual state wrestling championship

“We got on a roll, we had a lot of pins,” Harding said. “We have a pin chain, which is a necklace and every time you get a pin, you get to pass it off to the next one and that helps motivate them. A lot of our guys got to wear that necklace today.”

Steed agreed that the closeness of the team helped push them to work harder for each other and was one of the keys to their success.

“We all grew up together and we all grew up wrestling each other and we made each other a lot better,” said Steed, as he put his arm around Drake Acklin’s shoulder. “We’re all best friends on the team, we always push each other.”

The Cardinals reached the final after rolling over Coweta 56-24 in the semifinals, while Guthrie advanced after taking down No. 5 Pryor in a 37-32 battle in the other semi.

Harding believes this is one of the top dual teams he’s coached, equating it to the 2013 Cardinals as his best ever. Harding also noted why his team has been able to continue winning state tournaments — taking 10 of the last 11 — but hasn’t been able to claim another dual state title until now.