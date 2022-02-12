Collinsville back on top, claims 5A dual state wrestling championship

ENID — It’s hard to believe, but this was the first dual state wrestling championship for Collinsville in seven years.
When the No. 1-ranked Cardinals dominated No. 6 Guthrie 46-28 in the final Saturday night at the Stride Bank Center, it put Collinsville back on top — and where they are accustomed to being.
It was the sixth Class 5A dual state title overall for the Cardinals, who have won four straight state tournament championships, but their first dual crown since 2015. They also lost in the dual state finals in 2016, 2017 and 2020, and were ranked No. 1 last year before withdrawing from the tournament for disciplinary reasons.
“Our kids wrestled with a lot of energy,” Collinsville coach Weston Harding said. “This group of kids have a special bond, they’re like brothers and they wrestle for each other. I’m proud of them, it’s really good to win another one. They knew it’s been a long time and that motivated them.”
Collinsville received six pins in the match, including a stretch of five in a row that sealed the victory: Clay Gates at 126 pounds, then in succession: Cole Brooks at 145, Cameron Steed at 152, Blake Gilkey at 160, Drake Acklin at 170 and B.K. Seago at 182. That gave the Cardinals an insurmountable 41-7 lead.
“We got on a roll, we had a lot of pins,” Harding said. “We have a pin chain, which is a necklace and every time you get a pin, you get to pass it off to the next one and that helps motivate them. A lot of our guys got to wear that necklace today.”
Steed agreed that the closeness of the team helped push them to work harder for each other and was one of the keys to their success.
“We all grew up together and we all grew up wrestling each other and we made each other a lot better,” said Steed, as he put his arm around Drake Acklin’s shoulder. “We’re all best friends on the team, we always push each other.”
The Cardinals reached the final after rolling over Coweta 56-24 in the semifinals, while Guthrie advanced after taking down No. 5 Pryor in a 37-32 battle in the other semi.
Harding believes this is one of the top dual teams he’s coached, equating it to the 2013 Cardinals as his best ever. Harding also noted why his team has been able to continue winning state tournaments — taking 10 of the last 11 — but hasn’t been able to claim another dual state title until now.
“One of the main reasons we haven’t won since 2015 is we weren’t a full team,” he said. “We still put six, seven kids in the final, that’s going to win you a state tournament, even with some open weights. That’s the difference between a dual team and a tournament team.”
And like any good coach, he quickly changed his focus to the future, noting that there is still work to be done, with the regionals taking place next weekend and state tournament the week after that.
“This year, we’ve proved we have a good dual team, now we have to prove we have a good tournament team here in two weeks,” he said. “This is over. Come Monday, this is over and we focus on regionals and on trying to get our 11th title.”
Dual State Tournament
Finals
Class 6A
Stillwater 47, Bixby 10
106: Thomas (Stillwater) p. Clark, 4:28; 113: Fontanez (Stillwater) fft; 120: Smith (Stillwater) p. Hausler, 4:31; 126: C. Hughes (Stillwater) dec. Giddens-Buttram, 7-1; 132: Blankenship (Bixby) dec. McComas, 3-1; 138: Sommer (Stillwater) dec. Roller, 3-2; 145: Lockett (Stillwater) m.d. Kelley, 18-8; 152: Voinovich (Stillwater) m.d. Snyder, 13-5; 160: Ferrari (Stillwater) p. Co. Kaiser, 1:55; 170: Wilson (Stillwater) dec. Rogers, 8-4; 182: H. Puckett (Bixby) dec. Reese, 3-0; 195: Robb (Bixby) m.d. Johnson, 13-5; 220: D. Hughes (Stillwater) dec. J. Puckett, 4-0; 285: Cottrill (Stillwater) dec. Ritter, 3-1
Class 5A
Collinsville 46, Guthrie 28
106: Zamora-Hernandez (Guthrie) fft; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) t.f. Herendeen, 19-3; 120: Kirk (Guthrie) dec. Harris, 6-2; 126: Gates (Collinsville) p. Wilder, 1:44; 132: Henslick (Collinsville) t.f. White, 19-4; 138: Bra. Hall (Guthrie) m.d. Aplhin, 12-4; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Carey, 0:43; 152: Steed (Collinsville) p. Bry. Hall, 0:35; 160: Bl. Gilkey (Collinsville) p. Sanders, 3:40; 170: D. Acklin (Collinsville) p. Calvert, 0:32; 182: Seago (Collinsville) p. Pool, 3:20; 195: Madison (Guthrie) fft; 220: Simpson (Guthrie) dec. Br. Gilkey, 7-0; 285: Boyster (Guthrie) p. Paul, 0:29
Class 4A
Tuttle 66, Wagoner 12
106: Brown (Wagoner) p. Spurlock, 2:00; 113: Oleriana (Tuttle) p. Lamho, 2:00; 120: Potts (Tuttle) p. Luna, 0:21; 126: Head (Tuttle) p. Moore, 1:42; 132: Hickman (Tuttle) p. Perez, 0:11; 138: Golowenski (Tuttle) t.f. Steel, 21-5; 145: Davis (Tuttle) p. Rodriguez, 1:07; 152: Brown (Tuttle) m.d. Sterling, 17-4; 160: Teague (Tuttle) dec. Charboneau, 6-1; 170: Waitman (Tuttle) p. Edwards, 3:02; 182: Schmidt (Tuttle) p. Smith, 1:44; 195: Garcia (Wagoner) p. Abston, 1:26; 220: Terry (Tuttle) p. Riggs, 0:54; 285: Andrews (Tuttle) p. Griffin, 0:26
Class 3A
Marlow 45, Jay 31
106: Kizarr (Marlow) p. Tagg, 0:28; 113: Batema (Marlow) p. K. Griffin, 5:18; 120: Walker (Jay) p. Furr, 0:17; 126: Duran (Jay) p. Knox, 3:23; 132: Dawson (Marlow) p. Compher, 1:41; 138: Gilbert (Marlow) dec. Newcomb, 4-0; 145: Rich (Marlow) p. Wilcox, 2:44; 152: Thomas (Jay) m.d. Scott, 9-0; 160: C. Davis (Marlow) p. Taylor, 2:34; 170: Murray (Jay) p. D. Davis, 3:49; 182: Hayes (Marlow) p. Gough, 5:04; 195: Hampton (Jay) dec. Smith, 8-2; 220: Wilson (Marlow) p. J. Davis, 3:09; 285: Williamson (Jay) p. Huber, 0:28
Semifinals
Class 6A
Stillwater 54, Yukon 9
106: Thomas (Stillwater) dec. Wright, 3-1; 113: Fontanez (Stillwater) dec. Cromwell, 9-4; 120: Smith (Stillwater) dec. Ryan, 7-3; 126: C. Hughes (Stillwater) m.d. Hanscom, 14-5; 132: McComas (Stillwater) p. Roosa, 0:21; 138: Sommer (Stillwater) p. Schane, 1:42; 145: Lockett (Stillwater) p. Powell, 3:15; 152: Voinovich (Stillwater) t.f. Smith, 23-8; 160: Ferrari (Stillwater) p. Goucher, 3:04; 170: A. Wilson (Yukon) dec. G. Wilson, 2-1; 182: Reese (Stillwater) dec. Scott, 11-5; 195: Johnson (Stillwater) m.d. Columbus, 9-1; 220: D. Hughes (Stillwater) t.f. Stillwell, 15-0; 285: Parks (Yukon) fft
Bixby 33, Edmond North 30
106: Goodin (Edmond North) fft; 113: C. Belford (Edmond North) fft; 120: Hollingsworth (Edmond North) t.f. Dyer, 17-2; 126: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. B. Belford, 4-1; 132: Blankenship (Bixby) p. Futrell, 5:05; 138: Roller (Bixby) dec. Routledge, 3-0; 145: Schneider (Edmond North) dec. Ch. Kaiser, 10-4; 152: McCollom (Edmond North) dec. Snyder, 15-11; 160: Rogers (Bixby) p. DeFrange, 1:46; 170: Randall (Edmond North) m.d. Co. Kaiser, 11-3; 182: Williams (Edmond North) dec. H. Puckett, 9-3; 195: Robb (Bixby) p. Villalobos, 2:57; 220: J. Puckett (Bixby) dec. Stamatis, 7-2; 285: Ritter (Bixby) p. Stone, 0:23
Class 5A
Collinsville 56, Coweta 24
106: Perkins (Coweta) fft; 113: C. Acklin (Collinsville) p. Eighinger, 1:40; 120: Harris (Collinsville) fft; 126: Gates (Collinsville) t.f. Collinsworth, 20-4; 132: Henslick (Collinsville) t.f. Bart, 18-2; 138: Roberts (Coweta) p. Alphin, 2:55; 145: Brooks (Collinsville) p. Mendenhall, 0:18; 152: Steed (Collinsville) p. Kidd, 0:56; 160: D. Acklin (Collinsville) p. Fudeyev, 1:42; 170: Bl. Gilkey (Collinsville) m.d. Maledon, 14-3; 182: Seago (Collinsville) p. Moudy, 1:00; 195: Hamm (Coweta) fft; 220: Br. Gilkey (Collinsville) p. Peterson, 5:23; 285: Phillips (Coweta) p. Paul, 0:59
Guthrie 37, Pryor 32
106: Peach (Pryor) m.d. Herendeen, 9-1; 113: Wilson (Pryor) p. Zamora-Hernandez, 0:23; 120: Kirk (Guthrie) fft; 126: Mathis (Pryor) p. Wilder, 1:48; 132: Gray (Pryor) p. White (Guthrie), 0:59; 138: Bra. Hall (Guthrie) p. Palmer, 3:31; 145: Carey (Guthrie) dec. Kegley, 7-5; 152: Bry. Hall (Guthrie) dec. Warren, 3-1; 160: Grant (Pryor) m.d. Sanders, 12-1; 170: Edmonds (Pryor) p. Calvert, 2:28; 182: Pool (Guthrie) m.d. Osborne, 12-4; 195: Madison (Guthrie) dec. Felts, 3-2; 220: Simposon (Guthrie) p. Cowan, 1:38; 285: Boyster (Guthrie) p. Dicarlo, 5:53
Class 4A
Tuttle 58, Catoosa 14
106: Spurlock (Tuttle) dec. Esquivel, 6-2; 113: Clevenger (Catoosa) p. Oleriana, 1:15; 120: Potts (Tuttle) p. Carlile, 2:57; 126: Head (Tuttle) dec. Zugelder, 7-2; 132: Hickman (Tuttle) p. Charles, 1:04; 138: Golowenski (Tuttle) p. Dominguez, 2:49; 145: Mejia (Tuttle) p. Z. Wilson, 0:45; 152: Davis (Tuttle) t.f. Eremita, 19-3; 160: Brown (Tuttle) t.f. Spencer, 17-2; 170: Waitman (Tuttle) p. Chilcoat, 0:35; 182: Schmidt (Tuttle) p. Z. Ferguson, 1:33; 195: B. Ferguson (Catoosa) p. Abston, 5:26; 220: G. Wilson (Catoosa) dec. Terry, 3-2; 285: Andrews (Tuttle) p. Gutierrez, 0:20
Wagoner 36, Harrah 27
106: Russell (Harrah) p. Peckenpaugh, 2:13; 113: Brown (Wagoner) dec. B. Manek, 4-3; 120: Carter (Harrah) dec. Lamho, 7-5; 126: Deason Fortelney (Harrah) p. Luna, 1:39; 132: Moore (Wagoner) p. Looney, 3:23; 138: Stone (Harrah) dec. Steel, 5-2; 145: W. Manek (Harrah) p. Rodriguez, 3:56; 152: Sterling (Wagoner) dec. Johnson, 1-0; 160: Charboneau (Wagoner) p. Humphries, 1:38; 170: Edwards (Wagoner) dec. Williams, 4-2; 182: Cumings (Harrah) dec. Smith, 10-3; 195: Garcia (Wagoner) p. Daigle, 0:19; 220: Riggs (Wagoner) p. Eddings, 1:32; 285: Griffin (Wagoner) dec. Pundsack, 8-4
Class 3A
Marlow 57, Vinita 12
106: Donley (Vinita) dec. Kizarr, 4-0; 113: Furr (Marlow) p. Bellard, 0:42; 120: Bateman (Marlow) p. Tadych, 3:31; 126: Bowman (Marlow) sv-1 Rexwinkle, 6-2; 132: Morgan (Vinita) dec. Dawson, 11-5; 138: Gilbert (Marlow) dec. Kauffman, 6-0; 145: Rich (Marlow) p. Lake, 1:56; 152: Henson (Vinita) p. Scott, 1:50; 160: C. Davis (Marlow) p. McDonald, 2:25; 170: D. Davis (Marlow) p. Medlock, 1:40; 182: Hayes (Marlow) sv-1 Eichhorn, 9-7; 195: Smith (Marlow) p. Hicks, 5:11; 220: Wilson (Marlow) p. Crofford, 0:39; 285: Huber (Marlow) fft
Jay 51, Blackwell 31
106: Wolfe (Blackwell) fft; 113: Godbehere (Blackwell) p. Griffin, 4:47; 120: Walker (Jay) p. Murphy, 2:39; 126: Duran (Jay) p. A. O’Dell, 6:39; 132: Compher (Jay) p. Ailey, 4:59; 138: Newcomb (Jay) p. K. O’Dell, 3:22; 145: Wilcox (Jay) p. L. Looper, 0:24; 152: Osgood (Blackwell) p. Warren, 1:53; 160: Thomas (Jay) p. Lusk, 4:47; 170: Mora (Blackwell), p. Gough, 2:50; 182: Murray (Jay) p. Liatrache, 0:46; 195: Goff (Blackwell) fft; 220: Hampton (Jay) dec. K. Looper, 4-2; 285: Williamson (Jay) fft