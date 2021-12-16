Class 6A No. 3 Broken Arrow wrestlers handle No. 10 Union in dual

BROKEN ARROW — At this point in the wrestling season, individuals and teams are just trying to keep improving and set themselves up to peak in February.
So even though Broken Arrow rolled to a convincing 43-18 victory over Union in a dual meet Thursday night at the Broken Arrow Field House, neither team read a lot into the results. It was more about the process.
“Overall, it was a good performance for where we’re at going into Christmas break, but we’ve got to get a lot better, we’ve got to keep improving,” said Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones. “The team as a whole is a work in progress. We’re not where we’re going to be at the end of the year, and our main focus right now is getting better every day.”
Broken Arrow (1-1), the No. 3-ranked dual team in Class 6A and dual state champions in 2019 and 2020, had lost its only previous dual, 42-30 to No. 2 Stillwater on Dec. 2, and Jones saw some things he liked in this one. He particularly liked victories by Jordan Cullors (a pin in 1:27 at 145 pounds), Elijah Hynes (a pin in 1:57 at 220) and Jacob Brammer (an 8-4 decision at 285). But it wasn’t just the winners who impressed him.
“Honestly, in some losses against a couple of their more experienced kids, I found some things to be happy about, things that obviously we can work on,” Jones said. “Cullors is obviously at an elite level, and Eli Hynes is somebody that we’re really counting on this year, and he went out there and took care of business the way that we expected him to.”
For Union (1-3), ranked No. 10 in 6A, there were some strong performances and positive signs, despite the lopsided final score.
“I thought our kids fought really hard and tough,” said Redhawks coach Danny Jefferson. “Our goal is to go out and be as tough as we could, and I felt like we accomplished that. We’re a young team, we’re sophomore/freshman heavy, and I’m just proud of them to come into this environment and battle the way they did. (We have) a lot of room to grow.”
Union took an early 9-6 lead in the dual after Dariuz Black’s hard-fought 1-0 decision victory over BA’s Ethan Rodriguez at 120 pounds, but the Tigers won the next four bouts, three of them by pins (by Kaleb Collins, Parker Whitcraft and Cullors), to surge comfortably ahead 28-9.
The Redhawks won the next three, though, as Noah Smith won an 8-2 decision over BA’s Andrew Lolis at 152 pounds, followed by spirited decision triumphs by Mikey Foster and Jacob Hieber to pull Union to within 28-18.
“We were fighting off our back a lot, didn’t give up the fall in a lot of areas,” Jefferson said. “I felt like Dariuz Black at 120 did a nice job, getting a decision and staying in position. I felt like Noah Smith had another great battle. Mikey Foster at 160, I thought he battled really tough, stayed in position and did what he needed to do. And Jacob Hieber at 170, that’s a big win for him.”
But Broken Arrow swept the last four matchups, including an impressive pin by Hynes over Union’s Crenshawn Mayberry and Brammer’s triumph over 6-foot-7 Will Thomas, who just made the 285-pound weight limit.
The Brammer-Thomas bout had the entire building cheering, as it was quite the spectacle to watch the way-undersized Brammer battle Thomas, an offensive lineman on the Union football team who was participating in his first wrestling match in three years.
“Heavyweights are always fun when it comes to a mismatch in size like that,” Jones said. “And Brammer is just a kid that’s been working pretty hard and wrestles with Eli every day, so we weren’t too worried about that matchup, even though the kid was a giant.”
BROKEN ARROW 43, UNION 18
106: Christian Forbes (BA) fft
113: D.J. Asberry (Union) fft
120: Dariuz Black (Union) dec. Ethan Rodriguez, 1-0
126: Kaleb Collins (BA) p. Thomas Toteh, 3:03
132: Parker Whitcraft (BA) p. Juan Gutierrez, 1:19
138: Kandence Roop (BA) m.d. Adam Lohmann, 12-3
145: Jordan Cullors (BA) p. Tanner Jarvis, 1:27
152: Noah Smith (Union) d. Andrew Lolis, 8-2
160: Mikey Foster (Union) d. Garret Stinchcomb, 7-4
170: Jacob Hieber (Union) d. Owen Jones, 9-4
182: Cooper Cook (BA) d. Wura Yinusa, 8-2
195: Henry Martin (BA) d. Stephan Freeman, 10-3
220: Elijah Hynes (BA) p. Crenshawn Mayberry, 1:57
285: Jacob Brammer (BA) d. Will Thomas, 8-4