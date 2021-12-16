Class 6A No. 3 Broken Arrow wrestlers handle No. 10 Union in dual

BROKEN ARROW — At this point in the wrestling season, individuals and teams are just trying to keep improving and set themselves up to peak in February.

So even though Broken Arrow rolled to a convincing 43-18 victory over Union in a dual meet Thursday night at the Broken Arrow Field House, neither team read a lot into the results. It was more about the process.

“Overall, it was a good performance for where we’re at going into Christmas break, but we’ve got to get a lot better, we’ve got to keep improving,” said Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones. “The team as a whole is a work in progress. We’re not where we’re going to be at the end of the year, and our main focus right now is getting better every day.”

Broken Arrow (1-1), the No. 3-ranked dual team in Class 6A and dual state champions in 2019 and 2020, had lost its only previous dual, 42-30 to No. 2 Stillwater on Dec. 2, and Jones saw some things he liked in this one. He particularly liked victories by Jordan Cullors (a pin in 1:27 at 145 pounds), Elijah Hynes (a pin in 1:57 at 220) and Jacob Brammer (an 8-4 decision at 285). But it wasn’t just the winners who impressed him.