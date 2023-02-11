ENID — It was a nail-biter for a while, but in the end Catoosa pulled it out with a few crucial individual victories.

The Indians, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, won three of the last four matches to outlast No. 4 Cushing, 40-24, Saturday afternoon at the Stride Bank Center in the 4A dual state semifinals. Catoosa now advances to the final, where they will face the juggernaut that is the Tuttle dynasty.

But the win over Cushing was exciting and hard-fought.

“It was a good match,” said Catoosa coach Mike Clevenger. “They’re a really good team. They moved some guys around so we had to move a couple to match. People look, and I’m old school and I don’t like to do a forfeit but they moved one of the best kids around up to get one of my better kids, and we might have lost two matches right there, to where we split with them – I won one, they won one.

“We’ve had our sights set on getting to the finals and seeing how we can fare with Tuttle.”

A couple of key wins for Catoosa came at 113 pounds (a pin in 2:40 by freshman Brogan O’Neal over Cushing’s Cole Vaughn), 132 (Michael Blendowski’s pin in 4:00 over Cash Stapleton) and Fernando Dominguez’s 5-2 decision over Darin Stewart at 157. After Catoosa forfeited at 150 pounds, it held a 27-21 lead, so Dominguez’s win provided a little separation.

But perhaps the most important Catoosa win came earlier at 144 pounds, when Cael Eremita had an exciting 8-6 win over Tevin Minney. In that one, Eremita cruised to a 5-1 lead in the first period, but Minney turned the tables on him in the second, posting five straight points to take a 6-5 advantage into the third period. After Eremita tied it at 6-6 about 30 seconds in, it looked like the match would head to overtime, but Eremita executed a nice takedown with just three seconds left to take the win.

“I’d much rather end the match there than have to go into overtime,” Eremita said of his aggressive approach late. “Somebody’s going to have to get a takedown eventually, so I might as well get it right then.

“I wasn’t sure if I got my two (points) because I couldn’t see the ref so I just got around behind his hips, saw I got my two and just looked straight over at my teammates and everybody was smiling. It was a great feeling.”

Eremita pointed out that he had to work to keep calm after Minney battled back in the second period and took the lead.Catoosa, now 11-1 in duals this season, defeated Cushing 42-19 back on Jan. 5 and Cushing (10-2) kept it much closer this time, even taking a 15-12 lead on Andy Collier’s 5-4 decision victory over Catoosa’s Tucker Collinsworth at 126 pounds.

“I feel like our kids wrestled pretty well,” said Tigers coach Barry Patterson. “They beat us earlier in the season pretty good and our kids competed hard. They won a couple of close ones there that was the difference, but we won a couple of close ones, too. We knew going in we were going to have to have a couple of upsets and they’re a really solid team. They were the better team this afternoon. Overall, I think our kids competed pretty well and I’m proud of them.”

Patterson singled out the win by Collier as a big one for Cushing, as was the 7-3 triumph by Aydin Machado over Josh Esquivel at 106 pounds. The 6-1 decision win by Kobe Smith over Catoosa’s Caleb Spencer at 165 pounds pulled the Tigers to within 30-24 with two matches left and gave them a chance to win.Catoosa last won the dual state title back in 2008, right before Tuttle started its ridiculous run of 13 straight championships in 2010. Interestingly, Cushing was the last team to win before Tuttle, in 2009. Clevenger knows it’s almost an impossible undertaking but at least they have the opportunity to try.

“It’s quite the task, everybody knows Tuttle is really good,” Clevenger said. “Maybe we can close the gap on them. They got a really good program, we’re just going to show up. You got to look forward to stuff like this – state finals.”

Elite matchup starts off day

One of the highlights of the semifinal session was the very first bout of the day, the 215-pound matchup between Bixby’s Jersey Robb and Stillwater’s Brayden Thompson. No. 2 Stillwater ended up defeating the No. 3 Spartans 44-15 to advance to the Class 6A dual state final and it began with this elite-level match.

Robb is a two-time individual state champion and the reigning Tulsa World All-World Wrestler of the Year and Thompson is a top-ranked wrestler in the nation who, having already committed with Oklahoma State, recently transferred to Stillwater from Lockport, Illinois and was participating in his first actual Oklahoma high school match.

The two had a tight, defensive battle without any takedowns. Entering overtime tied 1-1, Thompson ended up prevailing in the third OT period with an escape point.

“It was a great way to start the dual, two very high-level competitors going at it,” Bixby coach Ray Blake said. “There weren’t a whole lot of points on the board but there was some really good action going on. We felt real confident putting Jersey out there, I’m sure they felt confident with their guy as well. Unfortunately, it didn’t tilt in our favor, but we got some information and now we know what we got to work on the next few weeks.”

Thompson wrestled in Illinois at 182 pounds, but with returning state champion A.J. Heeg (who was with Edmond Memorial last year) at 190, Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle opted to bump Thompson up to 215 to take on Robb.

“Incredible. Giving up almost 30 pounds today, he’s a competitor and competitors go out and they compete and they find a way to win,” Kyle said of Thompson. “That’s just a tremendous effort from Brayden. It just goes to show the individual he is and why the hype has followed him to this point. Really good effort.”

Robb is also going to be wrestling at OSU, so these two will get to know each other much better in the future. They very well might meet again on the mat as soon as next weekend in the Class 6A East Regional, not to mention the state tournament in two weeks.Dual State Wrestling

Tournament

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

Class 6A Semifinals

No. 1 Edmond North 51, No. 4 Broken Arrow 12

106: Goodin (Edmond North) p. Notley, 5:19

113: Beckley (Broken Arrow) dec. Hackbarth, 9-3

120: Ev. Rodriguez (Broken Arrow) dec. McDaniel, 11-7

126: Belford (Edmond North) dec. Collins, 6-0

132: Hollingsworth (Edmond North) t.f. Et. Rodriguez, 17-1

138: Jeter (Edmond North) dec. Torres, 3-2

144: Schneider (Edmond North) p. Mann, 1:45

150: Routledge (Edmond North) m.d. Stinchcomb, 15-5

157: Lucas (Edmond North) dec. Lollis, 5-0

165: Randall (Edmond North) t.f. B. Jones, 19-4

175: McCollom (Edmond North) p. Brown, 1:39

190: O. Jones (Broken Arrow) p. L. Williams, 1:52

215: O. Williams (Edmond North) m.d. Lamont, 12-4

285: Thomas (Edmond North) p. Cook, 1:59

No. 2 Stillwater 44, No. 3 Bixby 15

106: Thomas (Stillwater) p. Dyer, 2:53

113: Jordan (Stillwater) p. Clark, 3:32

120: Smith (Stillwater) dec. Jones, 3-1

126: Walker (Bixby) dec. McComas, 8-3

132: Hughes (Stillwater) m.d. Caviness, 18-6

138: Roller (Bixby) p. J. Heeg, 1:17

144: Kelley (Bixby) dec. Borynack, 7-2

150: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) sv-1 Voinovich, 5-3

157: Lockett (Stillwater) p. Hausler, 1:27

165: Sommer (Stillwater) m.d. Guerrero, 13-4

175: Brown (Stillwater) m.d. Kaiser, 8-0

190: A. Heeg (Stillwater) p. Puckett, 0:24

215: Thompson (Stillwater) tb-1 Robb, 2-1

285: Johnson (Stillwater) dec. Ritter, 6-1

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 1 Blackwell 62, No. 5 Sperry 9

106: Brown (Blackwell) p. Wills, 3:45

113: Wolfe (Blackwell) p. Pounds, 0:37

120: Murphy (Blackwell) p. Haddock, 1:22

126: Ailey (Blackwell) t.f. Sherrill, 17-2

132: Miller (Blackwell) p. Delk, 2:32

138: O’Dell (Blackwell) dec. Abbott, 9-3

144: Rowe (Blackwell) dec. Wheeler, 6-1

150: Cook (Sperry) dec. L. Looper, 5-0

157: Benham (Sperry) p. Stasyszen, 2:28

165: Osgood (Blackwell) p. O’Rourke, 4:54

175: McDonald (Blackwell) dec. Woodall, 6-3

190: Goff (Blackwell) p. Scavo, 1:59

215: K. Looper (Blackwell) p. Luna, 2:45

285: McCleary (Blackwell) p. Brinkley, 1:06

No. 2 Marlow 57, No. 4 Sulphur 15

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 1 Elgin 48, No. 5 Collinsville 21

106: Martin (Elgin) p. Ballard, 3:44

113: Klippstein (Elgin) fft

120: Acklin (Collinsville) dec. Jackson, 9-3

126: Gates (Collinsville) p. Brown, 1:28

132: Vidic (Elgin) p. Seago, 3:28

138: Elam (Elgin) inj def Golden, 2:09

144: Henslick (Collinsville) dec. Benedetto, 5-1

150: Brooks (Collinsville) fft

157: Gilkey (Collinsville) dec. Anglley, 6-1

165: Dittmeyer (Elgin) dec. Nation, 8-5

175: Mullins (Elgin) p. Linzy, 2:17

190: Meyer (Elgin) p. Morrison, 4:59

215: Donnelly (Elgin) p. Mcbee, 2:36

285: Spencer (Elgin) dec. Ruch, 5-2

No. T2 Coweta 36, No. T2. Lawton MacArthur 24

106: Jones (Coweta) p. Noble, 1:37

113: Perkins (Coweta) p. Edwards, 0:27

120: Shipman (Coweta) p. Cruz, 3:09

126: Eighinger (Coweta) p. Weaver, 3:49

132: Wallace (Lawton MacArthur) p. L. Bart, 1:10

138: Morales (Lawton MacArthur) p. Ballard, 2:30

144: Roberts (Coweta) p. Morris, 4:21

150: Moon (Lawton MacArthur) dec. Kidd, 8-6

157: Chavez (Lawton MacArthur) p. Mendenhall, 4:50

165: Brown (Lawton MacArthur) p. B. Bart, 0:38

175: Henry (Lawton MacArthur) m.d. Laverty, 15-5

190: Kibble (Lawton MacArthur) dec. Maledon, 11-4

215: Fudeyev (Coweta) dec. Warner, 10-4

285: Peterson (Coweta) dec. Tahbonemah, 3-0

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 1 Tuttle 58, No. 3 Chickasha 12

No. 2 Catoosa 40, No. 4 Cushing 24

106: Machado (Cushing) dec. Esquivel, 7-3

113: O’Neal (Catoosa) p. Vaughn, 2:40

120: Tusler (Cushing) p. Dale, 1:54

126: Collier (Cushing) dec. Collinsworth, 5-4

132: Blendowski (Catoosa) p. Stapleton, 4:00

138: Zugelder (Catoosa) p. Sams, 1:15

144: Eremita (Catoosa) dec. Minney, 8-6

150: Simpson (Cushing) fft

157: Dominguez (Catoosa) dec. Stewart, 5-2

165: Smith (Cushing) dec. Spencer, 6-1

175: Chilcoat (Catoosa) p. Hockett, 4:37

190: Robbins (Catoosa) m.d. McClure, 10-0

215: Wilson (Catoosa) p. Cruz, 3:36

285: Ralston (Cushing) dec. Love, 5-0