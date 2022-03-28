 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cascia Hall wrestler Miles Velasquez gains freshman All-American honors

  • 0

Cascia Hall freshman Miles Velasquez finished fifth at 126 pounds and received All-American freshman wrestling recognition in the NHSCA High School Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Velasquez and his twin brother Cory (132 pounds) won Class 3A state titles this year. Cory reached the quarterfinals at Nationals.

In the finals at 145 pounds, Edmond North's Kody Routledge won with a 7-1 decision over Christopher Mance of Atlanta. In the finals at 138, Tuttle's Beau Hickman lost a 16-7 major decision to Anthony Evanitsky of Exeter, Pennsylvania.

In the sophomore division, Collinsville's Canon Acklin also received All-American honors as he won his fifth-place match 2-1 over Piedmont's Cash Donnell. Acklin's brother, Drake, finished seventh in the seniors' 160-pound division.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

TU Sports Extra: Meet new TU basketball coach Eric Konkol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert