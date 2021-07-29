Broken Arrow's Allison Hynes, Olivia Brown among OWCA's first girls All-State wrestlers

Broken Arrow’s Allison Hynes and Olivia Brown and Wagoner’s Alexis Miller and Claremore’s Kearanie Johnson made history in February by winning inaugural high school state wrestling championships.
They made history again Thursday when they were named to the Oklahoma Wrestling Coaches Association’s first All-State girls wrestling team.
Hynes and Brown won titles in the first OSSAA-sanctioned state tournament for girls at 118 and 215 pounds, respectively. They are joined by a third Tiger on the all-senior squad, Skyla Walker, a state qualifier at 161.
Miller was the 107-pound champion at the state tournament and Johnson won at 127.
Other eastern Oklahoma All-State selections were Pawhuska’s Landon McCartney, state runner-up at 112; and three from Jay: 136-pound champ Lilly Gough; Carime Johnson, fourth at 107; and Natalia Reyes, a state qualifier at 161.
OWCA All-State girls wrestling team
100: Nadia Alejandres, Moore
107: Alexis Miller, Wagoner
107: Carime Johnson, Jay
112: Landon McCartney, Pawhuska
118: Allison Hynes, Broken Arrow
127: Kearanie Johnson, Claremore
136: Lilly Gough, Jay
136: Tristan Nolan, Edmond Santa Fe
147: Alison Conway, Chandler
147: Rachel Gober, Carl Albert
161: Skyla Walker, Broken Arrow
161: Bridgett Morales, Moore
185: Natalia Reyes, Jay
215: Olivia Brown, Broken Arrow