Broken Arrow's Allison Hynes, Olivia Brown among OWCA's first girls All-State wrestelrs
Girls Wrestling Regional

Broken Arrow's Allison Hynes (top) tries to pin Tahlequah's Thea Miller in regional wrestling action at BA last February. Hynes is part of the Oklahoma Wrestling Coaches Association's first All-State girls wrestling team, announced Thursday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Broken Arrow’s Allison Hynes and Olivia Brown and Wagoner’s Alexis Miller and Claremore’s Kearanie Johnson made history in February by winning inaugural high school state wrestling championships.

They made history again Thursday when they were named to the Oklahoma Wrestling Coaches Association’s first All-State girls wrestling team.

Hynes and Brown won titles in the first OSSAA-sanctioned state tournament for girls at 118 and 215 pounds, respectively. They are joined by a third Tiger on the all-senior squad, Skyla Walker, a state qualifier at 161.

Miller was the 107-pound champion at the state tournament and Johnson won at 127.

Other eastern Oklahoma All-State selections were Pawhuska's Landon McCartney, state runner-up at 112; and three from Jay: 136-pound champ Lilly Gough; Carime Johnson, fourth at 107; and Natalia Reyes, a state qualifier at 161.

OWCA All-State girls wrestling team

100: Nadia Alejandres, Moore

107: Alexis Miller, Wagoner

107: Carime Johnson, Jay

112: Landon McCartney, Pawhuska

118: Allison Hynes, Broken Arrow

127: Kearanie Johnson, Claremore

136: Lilly Gough, Jay

136: Tristan Nolan, Edmond Santa Fe

147: Alison Conway, Chandler

147: Rachel Gober, Carl Albert

161: Skyla Walker, Broken Arrow

161: Bridgett Morales, Moore

185: Natalia Reyes, Jay

215: Olivia Brown, Broken Arrow

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News