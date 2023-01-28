Broken Arrow wrestling unaccustomed to not being in the spotlight

For a wrestling program as rich in tradition as Broken Arrow’s, it’s a bit unusual to not be the team in the spotlight, watching other rivals getting all the in-state and yes, even national attention.

Broken Arrow is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, looking up at three nationally-ranked teams above them. Their spot on the Oklahoma wrestling totem pole this season was further emphasized by a convincing 49-15 defeat to No. 3 Bixby in a dual Thursday night.

It was the first dual loss for the Tigers (9-2) since their opener on Dec. 1 against the defending 6A dual state champions, No. 2 Stillwater.

“I think, from where we started to where we are right now, we’ve improved,” said Broken Arrow coach Rodney Jones. “We talk about just improving from one match to the next match and I think we’ve done that. We’re not a finished product as of right now. We’ll be sharper when we need to be sharper.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Broken Arrow, though, as they take on No. 1 Edmond North next in a dual on Tuesday.

“January’s been a really challenging month, but that’s on purpose,” Jones said. “To finish our January up with the No. 3-ranked team, a nationally-ranked team in Bixby, and then it’s not over with, because we have a nationally-ranked team, and possibly the No. 1 or No. 2 team, on Tuesday with Edmond North, so January’s not over with yet.”

With Stillwater, two-time defending state champions, and Edmond North, last year’s runners-up, among the top five schools in the country, as well as Bixby in the field, it will take an upset victory for Broken Arrow to even reach the dual state finals this year, or to break into the top three at the state tournament, each of which are now just weeks away.

Jones agrees that the big three teams deserve the national recognition they’re getting, a feeling that he knows well at Broken Arrow, which has won six state titles and three dual state championships since 2010. After last winning both the 6A state championship and the dual state title in 2020, Broken Arrow has placed fourth and then seventh at state the last two years while falling to Bixby in the dual state semifinals in 2021 and then again in the quarterfinals last season.

“We’re just used to being that team,” Jones said of being nationally-ranked. “In 18 years that I’ve been at Broken Arrow, I think we’ve been ranked nationally 14 out of 18 years, so we’re usually pretty comfortable being that ranked team. Now the shoe’s on the other foot, and how do we handle that? And I think that says a lot about our team’s character.

“I don’t hang my head too low with the outcome of some of these matches, and also being in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, I can recognize what reality is, I’m not blind. And I tell people this all the time, there’s really good competition in 6A right now with those three schools, and then you throw in (No. 5) Westmoore and (No. 6) Yukon and other schools like that. It’s 6A Oklahoma wrestling, it’s always competitive.”

As for the dual Thursday, Jones was happy with his team’s performance despite the loss.

“I thought our guys came ready to wrestle, I thought they were prepared,” Jones said. “And hats off to Bixby, Bixby’s got a really good team, they got a solid lineup. We kind of butt heads with them in a lot of situations where we’ve got a pretty good guy, they just have a better guy at that weight and the outcome indicates that. But I don’t feel bad with our effort. It’s just (Thursday) night, Bixby’s the better team.”

Against Bixby, BA won four matches, with Evan Notley defeating Chase Dyer in a 4-2 decision at 106 pounds, Hudson Beckley pinning Tucker Clark in 3:12 at 113, Severn Torres gritting out a tough 3-1 triumph in overtime over Caden Kelley at 144 and Cooper Cook claiming a 4-1 decision at 285 over Garrett Ritter.

Other wrestlers that Jones singled out as having enjoyed strong performances this season were Evan Rodriguez, who lost a tight 3-2 decision to Isaiah Jones at 120 and Ethan Rodriguez, who was pinned in 3:36 by Jayce Caviness at 132. The key, the coach said, was having all of them come up with their best performance at the same time.

“I think we’ve had moments where certain kids have been wrestling really at a high level,” Jones said. “We haven’t been consistent from bottom to top as a group yet, which, that’s acceptable at this point. Obviously, when we get to the postseason, we need to have everybody be hot at the right time.

“I think that once we get done with January and we shift gears and head towards dual state, regionals and state, I think our guys will be at their best.”