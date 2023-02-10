ENID — Kole Lamont knew the pressure was on him to stop the wave of momentum that was building against his team, but the Broken Arrow sophomore knew he had to just focus on his own actions and not worry about the big picture.

With the Tigers trailing 21-10, that approach paid off, as Lamont delivered a masterful performance, pinning Yukon’s Cade Eichor in 1:53. That helped spark Broken Arrow to three straight wins that saw them retake the lead and eventually emerge with a hard-fought 41-24 victory over Yukon in the Class 6A dual state quarterfinals Friday at the Stride Bank Center.

“You just got to go out there and do what you do and trust what you work on in practice all week, go out there and perform and that’s what I did.,” Lamont said. “I just got to focus on what I got to do and that’s getting a win and pinning the guy, and I did that.”

BA coach Rodney Jones pointed to Lamont’s bout as a key turning point for the Tigers.

“They have a lot of momentum going at that point,” Jones said. “He’s a sophomore and for him to step up there and put his foot down and get a pin and stop that momentum, I think that gave us the confidence that if we went out and wrestled the way we know how, we should be okay and that’s what happened.”

Even after Lamont’s win, the Tigers, ranked No. 4 in 6A, trailed 24-22 after No. 5 Yukon’s Hayden Wright defeated Hudson Beckley in a 4-1 decision at 113 pounds. But Broken Arrow then rallied to claim each of the last four matches to win it.

Perhaps the key victory in that stretch was at 126 pounds, when Kaleb Collins pulled out a tough 3-2 triumph over Jackson Bodine to push the BA advantage to 31-24. Ethan Rodriguez followed with a 15-5 major decision at 132 pounds to clinch the dual win and another pin by Severn Torres at 138 pounds provided the final margin for Broken Arrow.

“They were the fifth seed, we were the fourth seed, it’s a pretty even matchup, and in wrestling, we’ve got 14 weight classes, so there’s a lot of ups and downs,” Jones said. “That’s just kind of who we are, with some weight classes and giving up some falls in the first four or five matches and giving up some losses, I think that’s just how we match up with them.”

The dual, which started with the 144-pound bracket, started off well for the Tigers with a big win from freshman Matthew Mann, a 15-3 major decision — another exemplary performance that Jones was very pleased with. After Garrett Stinchcomb pinned Yukon’s Austen Schane at 150, BA led 10-0 but lost two heartbreakers in a row after that, swinging the momentum the other way and giving Yukon some life.

At 157 pounds, BA’s Andrew Lollis led 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 early in the third, but then Hunter Smith ended up pinning Lollis in 4:39. In the next match, Bryce Jones of Broken Arrow led 3-1 early in the third period but a similar scenario unfolded, as Yukon’s Ryan Martindale pinned him in 5:33. So what looked like two decision victories turned into two pins against, and suddenly Yukon was ahead 12-10.

Another Yukon pin at 175 gave them an 18-10 advantage, and after Broken Arrow’s Owen Jones was tied with Alex Wilson 2-2 early in the third period but ended up dropping a 4-3 decision, Yukon’s dual lead swelled to 21-10.

“We felt good about where we were at, even taking those losses,” Jones said. “We kind of got ourselves in position where there was no more room for error and everybody else picked up the slack, and that’s what you do in a dual meet.”

That’s when Lamont stepped up in his first major state tournament experience to deliver the huge triumph.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting, I loved it,” Lamont said of the atmosphere. “A lot of loud noises, love the pressure and all that. It was fun.”

Broken Arrow now has the challenging task of taking on No. 1 Edmond North, who crushed No. 8 Mustang 59-6 and is No. 5 in the latest national rankings, in the semifinals on Saturday at 12 noon.

“Excited for the opportunity,” Jones said. “They’re not only one of the best teams in the state of Oklahoma, if not the best team, but one of the best teams in the entire United States, so what an opportunity for our guys. We’re going to be excited about it, we’ll come out swinging and we’ll try to wrestle the best we can wrestle and we’ll see what happens.”

A couple of mats over, No. 3 Bixby also enjoyed a good day, eliminating No. 7 Sand Springs in convincing fashion, 59-12. The Spartans had eight pins and improved its dual record to 19-2 this season, advancing to the semifinals for the third year in a row after reaching the state final in both 2021 and ’22.

“Sand Springs came to wrestle, but our guys did a good job of wrestling their matches and wrestling to score points,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “We were out there looking for bonus and the kids did a good job. It was a good start.”

Bonus-point victories for Bixby were secured by Caden Kelley (17-2 major decision at 144 pounds), Ishmael Guerrero (pin in 3:22 at 157), Jakeb Snyder (a pin in 5:53 at 165), Hank Puckett (a pin in 5:24 at 190), Jersey Robb (a pin in 1:32 at 215), Isaiah Jones (a pin in just 51 seconds at 120), Gage Walker (a pin in 2:50 at 126), Jayce Caviness (a pin in 4:44 at 132) and Jace Roller (a pin in 1:16 at 138).

Of course, now Bixby gets a semifinal date on Saturday with nationally-ranked No. 2 Stillwater, which wiped out No. 7 Choctaw 75-6 in its own quarterfinal.

“We’ll get our bodies and minds in check today and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” Blake said Friday afternoon. “Just going to be the same thing we always do, nothing unconventional, nothing out of the ordinary. We’ve been training for this type of competition all year and now we get it, so just exciting for the chance to wrestle these guys.”

For Sand Springs, it was a disappointing ending but the Sandites, back in the dual state tournament after not qualifying last year, still enjoyed some positive moments.

“They’re ranked in the top three for a reason, I think 20th in the country, so they’re good from top to bottom,” said Sand Springs coach Ty Bowling about Bixby. “It was good for our guys to get back here to dual state, it’s where Sand Springs belongs. We made them work for every win, we didn’t roll over, so we were a tough test for them and they got us today. Our guys battled hard.”

Key wins for Sand Springs came at 285 pounds (Mason Harris’ 2-0 decision win over Garrett Ritter), 106 (Kase Skaggs 5-1 decision over Bixby’s Chase Dyer) and 113 (David Ritchey pin over Tucker Clark in 1:10).

“The heavyweight, that kid beat us 1-0 in the dual, so that was good to get that win back from him,” Bowling said. “We reeled off three in a row there, so that was a good stretch.”

Photos: Day 1 of dual state wrestling in Enid 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate02 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate01 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 6A Dual State Opening Round 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a08 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a14 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a05 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a06 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a11 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a07 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a09 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a13 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a10 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a15 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a02 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a01 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a04 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a12 021123-tul-spt-hsdualstate3a03 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 3A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round 5A Dual State Opening Round HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now