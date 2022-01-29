Broken Arrow finishes third in girls wrestling tournament

BROKEN ARROW — It may not have been the result they were looking for, but for Broken Arrow’s girls’ wrestling squad, the Beast at Broken Arrow tournament Saturday was an important tune-up for next month’s state meet.

The Tigers finished third with 94 points, while Moore, ranked No. 1 in the state, won with 129 points and No. 2 Jay placed a close second with 121.5 at the Broken Arrow Field House.

“I think third’s always disappointing — the goal is to always go and win the tournament, especially when there’s a lot of the girls that we’re going to see at state,” BA coach Cassidy Jasperson said. “We do have a really young team. There were a couple rounds where we were not moving, putting pressure, and then there were rounds that we came back and looked wonderful, were aggressive, getting to our attacks, so I think our main focus now is getting to our consistency.”

With this tournament featuring many top teams and wrestlers that will be at the state tournament, it was a good opportunity to see if they measure up well with the competition and identifying areas where they still need to improve.