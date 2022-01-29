Broken Arrow finishes third in girls wrestling tournament

BROKEN ARROW — It may not have been the result they were looking for, but for Broken Arrow’s girls’ wrestling squad, the Beast at Broken Arrow tournament Saturday was an important tune-up for next month’s state meet.
The Tigers finished third with 94 points, while Moore, ranked No. 1 in the state, won with 129 points and No. 2 Jay placed a close second with 121.5 at the Broken Arrow Field House.
“I think third’s always disappointing — the goal is to always go and win the tournament, especially when there’s a lot of the girls that we’re going to see at state,” BA coach Cassidy Jasperson said. “We do have a really young team. There were a couple rounds where we were not moving, putting pressure, and then there were rounds that we came back and looked wonderful, were aggressive, getting to our attacks, so I think our main focus now is getting to our consistency.”
With this tournament featuring many top teams and wrestlers that will be at the state tournament, it was a good opportunity to see if they measure up well with the competition and identifying areas where they still need to improve.
“We do still have a little bit of time, but with a lot of work to do,” Jasperson said. “But I think knowing the focus now is really awesome, just to see these girls against the wrestlers they will be competing against at state, knowing the weaknesses we have, knowing what we’re holding off on, is an asset. It will be a great couple of weeks to fine-tune everything.”
Broken Arrow, the defending state champion and currently ranked No. 3, didn’t have a single champion among the 11 weight brackets. The Tigers did have one runner-up, Ki’Eisha Cathey at 235 pounds. BA also had three third-place finishers: Ashtyn Sagely at 126 pounds, Caleigh Heitgrass at 138 and Cicily Wadsworth at 145.
A few weight brackets had championship matches while most were simply round-robins where each wrestler in the weight went head-to-head against everyone else and the top records determined their final placement.
Cathey, who won the individual state title last year at 185, won two matches by fall at the higher weight but was pinned in her first bout in 3:12 by Sorrel Hurd of Del City, who ended up as champion.
“Ki’Eisha’s wrestling a new weight class this year and she’s learning how to wrestle bigger girls,” Jasperson said. “She has the speed, but learning how to handle the weight, she’s kind of had to adapt her style a little bit, so that took a while. She came off multiple injuries, so she’s really just now on the mat, able to explore. I actually thought she performed really well today within her matches. I really don’t worry about her. The real concern here is keeping her healthy.”
It was an impressive performance for Jay, the state runner-up last year. Naveah Tagg at 107 pounds and Ciara Franco-Shrum at 132 won individual weight brackets, while Kenadee Thomas (120) and Krisly Keith (138) placed second.
“I think our girls competed hard,” Jay coach Izack Wilson said. “We wrestled some competition that we’re going to wrestle at the regional tournament and the state tournament, which most of the time, we’re traveling to Missouri and Arkansas. So now we know that we have to get back to work, figure out what we have to do to put ourselves in a position to go win a state title.”
Emma Thompson of Bixby at 145 pounds was the only other local wrestler to win her bracket, and was named the most outstanding wrestler for the upper weights.
The Beast at Broken Arrow
Team standings: 1. Moore, 129; 2. Jay 121.5; 3. Broken Arrow, 94; 4. Edmond North, 65; 5. Bixby, 55; 6. Del City, 51; 7. Sallisaw, 31
Top placements: 100: 1. Noel, Del City; 2. Roller, Bixby; 3. Wissman, Sallisaw; 107: Final: Tag (Jay) p. Stringer (Moore), 3:38; Consolation Final: Salinas (Enid) p. Gragg (Broken Arrow), 1:00; 114: 1. Williams, Edmond North; 2. Hand, Choctaw; 3. Osteen, Moore; 120: Final: Freeman (Bristow) p. Thomas (Jay), 0:32; Consolation Final: Moody (Arlington Martin, TX) p. Miller (Moore), 6:15; 126: 1. Kemp, Moore; 2. Dunigan, Arlington Martin (TX); 3. Sagely, Broken Arrow; 132: Final: Franco-Shrum (Jay) p. McCartney (Pawhuska), 2:18; Consolation Final: Dismuke (Moore) fft Farquhar (Broken Arrow), inj.; 138: 1. Bocanegra, Arlington Martin (TX); 2. Keith, Jay; 3. Heitgrass, Broken Arrow; 145: 1. E. Thompson, Bixby; 2. Cope, Sapulpa; 3. Wadsworth, Broken Arrow; 152: 1. Koen, Comanche; 2. Buckner, Sapulpa; 3. G. Thompson, Bixby; 185: 1. Lightfoot, Sallisaw; 2. Morris, Sapulpa; 3. Loveless Sol, Moore; 235: 1. Hurd, Del City; 2. Cathey, Broken Arrow; 3. Noisey, Moore